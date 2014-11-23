Dead-simple optimistic async helper.
var Pend = require('pend');
var pend = new Pend();
pend.max = 10; // defaults to Infinity
setTimeout(pend.hold(), 1000); // pend.wait will have to wait for this hold to finish
pend.go(function(cb) {
console.log("this function is immediately executed");
setTimeout(function() {
console.log("calling cb 1");
cb();
}, 500);
});
pend.go(function(cb) {
console.log("this function is also immediately executed");
setTimeout(function() {
console.log("calling cb 2");
cb();
}, 1000);
});
pend.wait(function(err) {
console.log("this is excuted when the first 2 have returned.");
console.log("err is a possible error in the standard callback style.");
});
Output:
this function is immediately executed
this function is also immediately executed
calling cb 1
calling cb 2
this is excuted when the first 2 have returned.
err is a possible error in the standard callback style.