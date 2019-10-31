We need a better Markdown previewer.
pen is a Markdown previewer written in JavaScript, aiming to just work.
There are literally tons of Markdown previewers out there. I love some of them, I even made one of them. Nevertheless, we always need a better one, don't we?
Using
pen is super simple, we don't need to install any special editor or
launch any GUI application.
pen is just a tidy command-line tool. You can use
your favourite editor and browser. No manual refresh is even needed.
Also, the previewer renders the content using React. It means that it will not re-render entire DOM when the document is updated. This is a huge advantage because images or other media won't be reloaded for the DOM update.
I personally love to use
pen, and I hope you love it too. ✒️
Here is a short demo showing how awesome
pen is.
The following demo shows
pen incrementally updates only modified part using
React and its Reconciliation.
pen uses Node.js >= 4.0. It may not work
on earlier versions.
Using npm:
npm i -g pen
You can try using
pen with
npx:
npx pen
To use
pen, simply run the
pen command.
pen README.md
The command above will launch a
pen server and open the file in your default
browser. The server will listen to a 6060 port by default. To be honest, you
don't even need to launch it with a filename. You can manually open
http://localhost:6060/README.md, or any other files in the same directory.
To stop the server, enter
^C.
For the further details of the
pen command, please enter
pen -h or
pen --help.
Pen uses markdown-it as Markdown parser by default, but it also supports Pandoc. Please provide a proper Pandoc format for the value.
pen --pandoc gfm README.md
I welcome every contribution on
pen. You may start from forking and cloning
this repo.
git clone git@github.com:your_username/pen.git
cd pen
# Install dependencies
npm i
# Lint, build, and test pen codes at once
npm test
To build frontend scripts:
npm run build
To lint with ESLint:
npm run lint
To test with Mocha
npm run mocha
Pen is released under the MIT License.