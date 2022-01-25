Create private keys and certificates with node.js
Install with npm
npm install pem
or use yarn
yarn add pem
⚠️ Please make sure you have
openssl or
libressl already installed on your system/container, without
them
pem will not work.
Here are some examples for creating an SSL key/cert on the fly, and running an HTTPS server on port 443. 443 is the standard HTTPS port, but requires root permissions on most systems. To get around this, you could use a higher port number, like 4300, and use https://localhost:4300 to access your server.
var https = require('https')
var pem = require('pem')
pem.createCertificate({ days: 1, selfSigned: true }, function (err, keys) {
if (err) {
throw err
}
https.createServer({ key: keys.clientKey, cert: keys.certificate }, function (req, res) {
res.end('o hai!')
}).listen(443)
})
var https = require('https')
var pem = require('pem')
var express = require('express')
pem.createCertificate({ days: 1, selfSigned: true }, function (err, keys) {
if (err) {
throw err
}
var app = express()
app.get('/', function (req, res) {
res.send('o hai!')
})
https.createServer({ key: keys.clientKey, cert: keys.certificate }, app).listen(443)
})
Please have a look into the API documentation.
we had to clean up a bit
You can specify custom OpenSSL extensions using the
config or
extFile options for
createCertificate (or using
csrConfigFile with
createCSR).
extFile and
csrConfigFile should be paths to the extension files. While
config will generate a temporary file from the supplied file contents.
If you specify
config then the
v3_req section of your config file will be used.
The following would be an example of a Certificate Authority extensions file:
[req]
req_extensions = v3_req
distinguished_name = req_distinguished_name
[req_distinguished_name]
commonName = Common Name
commonName_max = 64
[v3_req]
basicConstraints = critical,CA:TRUE
While the following would specify subjectAltNames in the resulting certificate:
[req]
req_extensions = v3_req
[ v3_req ]
basicConstraints = CA:FALSE
keyUsage = nonRepudiation, digitalSignature, keyEncipherment
subjectAltName = @alt_names
[alt_names]
DNS.1 = host1.example.com
DNS.2 = host2.example.com
DNS.3 = host3.example.com
Note that
createCertificate and
createCSR supports the
altNames option which would be easier to use in most cases.
⚠️ Warning: If you specify
altNames the custom extensions file will not be passed to OpenSSL.
In some systems the
openssl executable might not be available by the default name or it is not included in $PATH. In this case you can define the location of the executable yourself as a one time action after you have loaded the pem module:
var pem = require('pem')
pem.config({
pathOpenSSL: '/usr/local/bin/openssl'
})
// do something with the pem module
For more details, search in
test/pem.spec.js:
Create CSR with specialchars config file
If you use special chars like:
-!$%^&*()_+|~=`{}[]:/;<>?,.@#
You should know that the result mey have escaped characters when you read it in your application. Will try to fix this in the future, but not sure.
MIT