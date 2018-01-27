openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pel

pelo

by Shuhei Kagawa
0.1.0 (see all)

⚡️ Lightning fast server-side rendering with tagged template literals

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

411

GitHub Stars

148

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pelo

Lightning fast server-side rendering with tagged template literals

A tiny library that enables lightning fast server-side rendering with hyperx-like libraries such as bel, yo-yo and choo/html. It replaces the tag function of those libraries and just renders string without creating intermediate objects.

Installing

npm install pelo

Usage

ssr.js: Call pelo.replace(moduleId) before you require any view module, bel in this case.

const pelo = require('pelo')
pelo.replace('bel')
const view = require('./view')

const renderedString = view('pelo').toString()

view.js: You don't need to change your view files at all. You can use them for client-side rendering and server-side rendering.

const html = require('bel')

module.exports = function helloView(name) {
  return html`<p>Hello, ${name}</p>`
}

Benchmark

Rendering a simple view 10,000 times:

node benchmark.js
tagtime (ms)
pelo219.093
bel1982.610

Motivation

Server-side rendering with modern JavaScript frameworks is slow. In general, they focus on the client-side, and generate virtual/real DOMs for efficient DOM updates from templates. However, this approach is a bit overkill when we focus on server-side rendering. Because the templates already look like HTML, it should be faster if they directly render HTML strings without creating intermediate object representations.

With bel, we can write HTML with tagged template literals and use them to create declarative views on browser. If we can use the same template also for directly generating HTML string on server-side, it will be a huge win.

Thanks

Thanks @yoshuawuyts for lots of advice!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial