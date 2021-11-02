Pelias is a geocoder powered completely by open data, available freely to everyone.
Local Installation · Cloud Webservice · Documentation · Community Chat
pelias-whosonfirst is a tool used for importing data from the Who's On First project from local files into a Pelias ElasticSearch store.
Node.js is required.
See Pelias software requirements for required and recommended versions.
It's strongly recommended that you set at least the
countryCode parameter
in
pelias.json before importing, to reduce the amount of data downloaded.
To install the required Node.js module dependencies, download data for the entire planet (25GB+) and execute the importer, run:
npm install
npm run download
npm start
This importer is configured using the
pelias-config module.
The following configuration options are supported by this importer.
imports.whosonfirst.countryCode
Use
countryCode to configure which country-specific download files to use, saving significant disk space and bandwidth. Can be set to either a single two digit ISO 3166-1 country code, or an array of multiple country codes.
For all valid download options, see the Geocode Earth Who's on First data downloads.
imports.whosonfirst.datapath
Full path to where Who's on First data is located (note: the included downloader script will automatically place the WOF data here, and is the recommended way to obtain WOF data)
imports.whosonfirst.importPlace
Set to a WOF ID or array of IDs to import data only for descendants of those records, rather than the entire planet.
You can use the Who's on First Spelunker or the
source_id field from any WOF result of a Pelias query to determine these values.
imports.whosonfirst.importPostalcodes
true
Set to true to enable importing postalcode records. There are over 3 million postal code records.
imports.whosonfirst.maxDownloads
4
The maximum number of files to download simultaneously. Higher values can be faster, but can also cause donwload errors.
imports.whosonfirst.dataHost
https://data.geocode.earth/wof/dist
The location to download Who's on First data from. Changing this can be useful to use custom data, pin data to a specific date, etc.
The
download script will download the required SQLite databases into the datapath configured in
imports.whosonfirst.datapath.
To install the required node module dependencies and run the download script:
npm install
npm run download
## or
npm run download -- --admin-only # to only download hierarchy data, without postalcodes
This importer supports most of the major placetypes in the Who's on First project
Primarily it supports hierarchy data to represent things like cities, countries, counties, boroughs, etc.
Additionally this importer can bring in postal code data.
Currently, the supported hierarchy types are:
Other types may be included in the future.
This project exposes a collection of Node.js functionality for dealing with Who's on First data and metadata files:
isActiveRecord: rejects records that are superseded, deprecated, or otherwise inactive
isNotNullIslandRelated: rejects Null Island and other records that intersect it (currently just postal codes at 0/0)
recordHasIdAndProperties: rejects Who's on First records missing id or properties
recordHasName: rejects records without names
conformsTo: filter Who's on First records on a predicate (see lodash's conformsTo for more information)
SQLiteStream: provides a Node.js Stream of Who's on First records from a SQLite database
toJSONStream: a Node.js stream to convert SQLite records to JSON