Pelias is a geocoder powered completely by open data, available freely to everyone.
Local Installation · Cloud Webservice · Documentation · Community Chat
This package defines the Elasticsearch schema used by Pelias. Pelias requires quite a few settings for performance and accuracy. This repository contains those settings as well as useful tools to ensure they are applied correctly.
See Pelias Software requirements for general Pelias requirements.
$ npm install pelias-schema
./bin/create_index # quick start
node scripts/drop_index.js # drop everything
node scripts/drop_index.js --force-yes # skip warning prompt
This is useful when you want to add a new analyser or filter to an existing index.
note: it is impossible to change the
number_of_shards for an existing index, this will require a full re-index.
node scripts/update_settings.js # update index settings
Use this script to pretty-print the whole schema file or a single mapping to stdout.
node scripts/output_mapping.js
Print a list of which plugins are installed and how to install any that are missing.
node scripts/check_plugins.js
pelias.json
Like the rest of Pelias, the Pelias schema can be configured through a
pelias.json file read by pelias-config.
schema.indexName
This allows configuring the name of the index created in Elasticsearch. The default is
pelias.
Note: All Pelias importers also use this configuration value to determine what index to write to. Additionally, the Pelias API uses the related
api.indexName parameter to determine where to read from.
You may provide your own custom synonyms by editing files in the
./synonyms/ directory.
$ ls -1 synonyms/custom_*
synonyms/custom_admin.txt
synonyms/custom_name.txt
synonyms/custom_street.txt
You must edit the files before running
create_index.js, any changes made to the files will require you to drop and recreate the index before those synonyms are available.
Synonyms are only used at index-time. The filename contains the name of the elasticsearch field which the synonyms will apply. ie.
custom_name will apply to the
name.* fields,
custom_street will apply to the
address_parts.name field and
custom_admin will apply to the
parent.* fields.
see: https://github.com/pelias/schema/pull/273 for more info.
With great power comes great responsibility. Synonyms files are often used as a hammer when a scalpel is required. Please take care with their use and make maintainers aware that you are using custom synonyms when you open support tickets.
The
pelias-schema npm module can be found here:
https://npmjs.org/package/pelias-schema
You can pull down a versioned copy of the pelias schema from npm:
var schema = require('pelias-schema');
console.log( JSON.stringify( schema, null, 2 ) );
Please fork and pull request against upstream master on a feature branch.
Pretty please; provide unit tests and script fixtures in the
test directory.
$ npm test
Requires a running elasticsearch server (no other setup required)
$ npm run integration
Download the image and start an elasticsearch docker container:
$ docker run --rm --name elastic-test -p 9200:9200 pelias/elasticsearch:7.5.1
CI tests every release against all supported Node.js versions.