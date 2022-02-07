Pelias is a geocoder powered completely by open data, available freely to everyone.
Local Installation · Cloud Webservice · Documentation · Community Chat
The OpenAddresses importer is used to process data from OpenAddresses for import into the Pelias geocoder.
Node.js is required. See Pelias software requirements for supported versions.
For instructions on setting up Pelias as a whole, see our getting started guide. Further instructions here pertain to the OpenAddresses importer only
git clone https://github.com/pelias/openaddresses
cd openaddresses
npm install
Use the
imports.openaddresses.files configuration option to limit the download to just the OpenAddresses files of interest.
Refer to the OpenAddresses data listing for file names.
npm run download
# show full command line options
node import.js --help
# run an import
npm start
OpenAddresses records do not contain information about which city, state (or
other region like province), or country that they belong to. Pelias has the
ability to compute these values from Who's on First data.
For more info on how admin lookup works, see the documentation for
pelias/wof-admin-lookup. By default,
adminLookup is enabled. To disable, set
imports.adminLookup.enabled to
false in Pelias config.
Note: Admin lookup requires loading around 5GB of data into memory.
This importer can be configured in pelias-config, in the
imports.openaddresses
hash. A sample configuration file might look like this:
{
"esclient": {
"hosts": [
{
"env": "development",
"protocol": "http",
"host": "localhost",
"port": 9200
}
]
},
"logger": {
"level": "debug"
},
"imports": {
"whosonfirst": {
"datapath": "/mnt/data/whosonfirst/",
"importPostalcodes": false,
"importVenues": false
},
"openaddresses": {
"datapath": "/mnt/data/openaddresses/",
"files": [ "us/ny/city_of_new_york.csv" ]
}
}
}
The following configuration options are supported by this importer.
imports.openaddresses.datapath
The absolute path to a directory where OpenAddresses data is located. The download command will also automatically place downloaded files in this directory.
imports.openaddresses.files
[]
An array of OpenAddresses files to be downloaded (full list can be found on the OpenAddresses results site). If no files are specified, the full planet data files (11GB+) will be downloaded.
imports.openaddresses.missingFilesAreFatal
false
If set to true, any missing files will immediately halt the importer with an error. Otherwise, the importer will continue processing with a warning. The data downloader will also continue if any download errors were encountered with this set to false.
imports.openaddresses.dataHost
https://data.openaddresses.io
The location from which to download OpenAddresses data from. By default, the
primary OpenAddresses servers will be used. This can be overrriden to allow
downloading customized data. Paths are supported (for example,
https://yourhost.com/path/to/your/data), but must not end with a trailing
slash.
S3 buckets are supported. Files will be downloaded using aws-cli.
For example:
s3://data.openaddresses.io.
Note: When using s3, you might need authentcation (IAM instance role, env vars, etc.)
imports.openaddresses.s3Options
If
imports.openaddresses.dataHost is an s3 bucket, this will add options to the command.
For example:
--profile my-profile
This is useful, for example, when downloading from
s3://data.openaddresses.io,
as they require the requester to pay for data transfer.
You can then use the following option:
--request-payer
Because OpenAddresses consists of many small files, this importer can be configured to run several instances in parallel that coordinate to import all the data.
To use this functionality, replace calls to
npm start with
npm run parallel 3 # replace 3 with your desired level of paralellism
Generally, a parallelism of 2 or 3 is suitable for most tasks.