PEJS is pre-compiled EJS with a inheritance, blocks and file support that works both in the client and on the server. It's available through npm:
npm install pejs
PEJS is easy to use:
var pejs = require('pejs');
var views = pejs(); // pass in {compress:true} to get compressed output
views.render('./example.ejs', function(err, result) {
// renders example.ejs into a string
console.log(result);
});
views.parse('./example.ejs', function(err, src) {
// parses the template and compiles it down to portable js
// this means it works in the client!
console.log(src);
});
PEJS has an internal cache of parsed templates which means that when you render a template twice it will only parse it once.
It also makes sure to clear this cache if the template has changed in anyway on the disk
The
pejs() init function supports the following options:
compress: Compress the template output. Default:
false
basedir: Base directory for template resolution. Default:
cwd
watch: Watch templates for changes. Default:
true
PEJS uses a similar file/module resolution as node.js.
views.render('./file'): pejs will look for
file.pejs,
file.ejs,
file.html,
file/index.pejs,
file/index.ejs or
file/index.html.
views.render('template'): pejs will look for for
template in in the nearest
views folder using the same scheme as above.
This is almost exactly the same as node does with it's
node_modules resolution.
PEJS templates has your usual EJS syntax with
<% and
%>. Read more about EJS here
<% var a = 42; %>
<%- data %>
<%= data %>
PEJS expands the original EJS syntax by letting you declare blocks using the
<%{ syntax.
A block is basically a partial template that optionally can be loaded from a file.
<%{{ blockName }}%>
<%{ './filename.html' }%>
<%{ blockName %>hello block<%} %>
In general all block can be loaded from a file instead of being defined inline by providing a filename:
<%{{ myBlock './example.ejs' }}%>
<%{ myOverrideBlock 'example.ejs' }%>
If you want include a block using a different set of locals than in you current scope you pass these as the last argument to the block.
<%{{ myBlock {newLocalsArg:oldLocalsArg} }}%>
<%{ './example.ejs' {newLocalsHere:oldLocalsArg} }%>
All filepaths above are subject to the same path resolution as decribed in the previous section.
Using blocks it's easy to implement template inheritance.
Just declare a
base.html with some anchored blocks:
<body>
Hello i am base
<%{{ content }}%>
</body>
Then a
child.html that renders
base.html
<%{ './base.html' }%>
<%{ content %>
i am inserted in base
<%} %>
To render the example just render
child.html
pejs.render('./child.html', function(err, result) {
console.log(result);
});
The above outputs:
<body>
Hello i am base
i am inserted in base
</body>
MIT