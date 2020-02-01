Peity (sounds like deity) is a jQuery plugin that converts an element's content into a mini
<svg> pie, donut, line or bar chart.
<span class="pie">3/5</span>
<span class="donut">5,2,3</span>
<span class="line">3,5,1,6,2</span>
<span class="bar">2,5,3,6,2,1</span>
$(".pie").peity("pie");
$(".donut").peity("donut");
$(".line").peity("line");
$(".bar").peity("bar");
More detailed usage can be found at benpickles.github.io/peity.
Run the automated visual regression tests with:
make test
Run a filtered set of tests with:
ARGS="--grep bar" make test
To manually view all test cases run:
make server
And hit http://localhost:8080/.
Update the version string in
jquery.peity.js, run
make release, and follow the instructions.
Copyright 2009-2020 Ben Pickles. See LICENCE for details.