pei

peity

by Ben Pickles
3.3.0

Progressive <svg> pie, donut, bar and line charts

Readme

Peity

Build Status

Peity (sounds like deity) is a jQuery plugin that converts an element's content into a mini <svg> pie, donut, line or bar chart.

Basic Usage

HTML

<span class="pie">3/5</span>
<span class="donut">5,2,3</span>
<span class="line">3,5,1,6,2</span>
<span class="bar">2,5,3,6,2,1</span>

JavaScript (jQuery)

$(".pie").peity("pie");
$(".donut").peity("donut");
$(".line").peity("line");
$(".bar").peity("bar");

Docs

More detailed usage can be found at benpickles.github.io/peity.

Development

Run the automated visual regression tests with:

make test

Run a filtered set of tests with:

ARGS="--grep bar" make test

To manually view all test cases run:

make server

And hit http://localhost:8080/.

Release

Update the version string in jquery.peity.js, run make release, and follow the instructions.

Copyright 2009-2020 Ben Pickles. See LICENCE for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Jonathan YeeBrisbane, Australia3 Ratings0 Reviews
9 months ago

