Peity

Peity (sounds like deity) is a jQuery plugin that converts an element's content into a mini <svg> pie, donut, line or bar chart.

Basic Usage

HTML

< span class = "pie" > 3/5 </ span > < span class = "donut" > 5,2,3 </ span > < span class = "line" > 3,5,1,6,2 </ span > < span class = "bar" > 2,5,3,6,2,1 </ span >

JavaScript (jQuery)

$( ".pie" ).peity( "pie" ); $( ".donut" ).peity( "donut" ); $( ".line" ).peity( "line" ); $( ".bar" ).peity( "bar" );

Docs

More detailed usage can be found at benpickles.github.io/peity.

Development

Run the automated visual regression tests with:

make test

Run a filtered set of tests with:

ARGS = "--grep bar" make test

To manually view all test cases run:

make server

And hit http://localhost:8080/.

Release

Update the version string in jquery.peity.js , run make release , and follow the instructions.

Copyright

Copyright 2009-2020 Ben Pickles. See LICENCE for details.