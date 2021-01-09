This is a small utility class for the excellent
PEG.js parser generator which wraps around PEG.js's
central
parse function and provides three distinct convenience
features: Parser Tree Token Unrolling, Abstract Syntax Tree Node
Generation and Cooked Error Reporting.
$ npm install pegjs pegjs-util
{
var unroll = options.util.makeUnroll(location, options)
var ast = options.util.makeAST (location, options)
}
start
= _ seq:id_seq _ {
return ast("Sample").add(seq)
}
id_seq
= id:id ids:(_ "," _ id)* {
return ast("IdentifierSequence").add(unroll(id, ids, 3))
}
id
= id:$([a-zA-Z_][a-zA-Z0-9_]*) {
return ast("Identifier").set("name", id)
}
_ "blank"
= (co / ws)*
co "comment"
= "//" (![\r\n] .)*
/ "/*" (!"*/" .)* "*/"
ws "whitespaces"
= [ \t\r\n]+
var fs = require("fs")
var ASTY = require("asty")
var PEG = require("pegjs")
var PEGUtil = require("pegjs-util")
var asty = new ASTY()
var parser = PEG.generate(fs.readFileSync("sample.pegjs", "utf8"))
var result = PEGUtil.parse(parser, fs.readFileSync(process.argv[2], "utf8"), {
startRule: "start",
makeAST: function (line, column, offset, args) {
return asty.create.apply(asty, args).pos(line, column, offset)
}
})
if (result.error !== null)
console.log("ERROR: Parsing Failure:\n" +
PEGUtil.errorMessage(result.error, true).replace(/^/mg, "ERROR: "))
else
console.log(result.ast.dump().replace(/\n$/, ""))
$ cat sample-input-ok.txt
/* some ok input */
foo, bar, quux
$ node sample.js sample-input-ok.txt
Sample [1/1]
IdentifierSequence [2/1]
Identifier (name: "foo") [2/1]
Identifier (name: "bar") [2/6]
Identifier (name: "quux") [2/11]
$ cat sample-input-bad.txt
/* some bad input */
foo, bar, quux baz
$ node sample.js sample-input-bad.txt
ERROR: Parsing Failure:
ERROR: line 2 (column 16): */\nfoo, bar, quux baz\n
ERROR: -----------------------------------------^
ERROR: Expected "," or end of input but "b" found.
In many PEG.js gammar rule actions you have to concatenate a first token and a repeated sequence of tokens, where from the sequence of tokens only relevant ones should be picked:
id_seq
= id:id ids:(_ "," _ id)* {
return unroll(id, ids, 3)
}
Here the
id_seq rule returns an array of ids, consisting of the first
token
id and then all 4th tokens from each element of the
ids
repetition.
The
unroll function has the following signature:
unroll(first: Token, list: Token[], take: Number): Token[]
unroll(first: Token, list: Token[], take: Number[]): Token[]
It accepts
first to be also
null (and then skips this) and
take
can be either just a single position (counting from 0) or a list of
positions.
To make the
unroll function available to your rule actions code,
place the following at the top of your grammar definition:
{
var unroll = options.util.makeUnroll(location, options)
}
The
options.util above points to the PEGUtil API and is made available
automatically by using
PEGUtil.parse instead of PEG.js's standard
parser method
parse.
Usually the result of PEG.js grammar rule actions should be the generation of an Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) node. For this libraries like e.g. ASTy can be used.
id_seq
= id:id ids:(_ "," _ id)* {
return ast("IdentifierSequence").add(unroll(id, ids, 3))
}
Here the result is an AST node of type
IdentifierSequence
which contains no attributes but all identifiers as child nodes.
To make the
ast function available to your rule actions code,
place the following at the top of your grammar definition:
{
var ast = options.util.makeAST(location, options)
}
Additionally, before performing the parsing step, your
application has to tell PEGUtil how to map this call
onto the underlying AST implementation. For ASTy you
can use a
makeAST function like:
function (line, column, offset, args) {
return ASTY.apply(null, args).pos(line, column, offset)
}
The
args argument is an array containing all arguments
you supply to the generated
ast() function. For
ASTy this would be
at least the type of the AST node.
The
options.util above again points to the PEGUtil API and is made available
automatically by using
PEGUtil.parse instead of PEG.js's standard
parser method
parse.
Instead of calling the regular PEG.js
parser.parse(source[, startRule]) you now should call
PEGUtil.parse(parser, source[, startRule]). The result then is always an object consisting of either
an
ast field (in case of success) or an
error field (in case of an
error).
In case of an error, the
error field provides cooked error information
which allow you to print out reasonable human-friendly error messages
(especially because of the detailed
location field):
result = {
error: {
line: Number, /* line number */
column: Number, /* column number */
message: String, /* parsing error message */
found: String, /* found token during parsing */
expected: String, /* expected token during parsing */
location: {
prolog: String, /* text before the error token */
token: String, /* error token */
epilog: String /* text after the error token */
}
}
}
For convenience reasons you can render a standard human-friendly
error message out of this information with
PEGUtil.errorMessage(result.error).
Copyright (c) 2014-2021 Dr. Ralf S. Engelschall (http://engelschall.com/)
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.