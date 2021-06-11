A tracer module for PEG.js which generates a visual backtrace tree.
This module also supports normal tracing output. See showTrace option for detail.
The following example grammar recognizes arithmetic expressions like
2*(3+4).
start = additive
additive = multiplicative plus additive / multiplicative
multiplicative = primary mult multiplicative / primary
primary = integer / "(" additive ")"
integer = digits:[0-9]+
plus = "+"
mult = "*"
If you give the
2*(3/4) which the grammar does not recognize, pegjs-backtrace shows backtrace tree from the maximum failure positions to the start rule as follows.
npm install pegjs-backtrace
pegjs-backtrace is implemented as a Tracer. When calling the
parse function, pass the pegjs-backtrace instance to the
tracer option.
Then, after parser fails, you can obtain the backtrace string from
getBacktraceString().
var Parser = require('./parser'); // parser generated by pegjs --trace
var Tracer = require('pegjs-backtrace');
var text = '2*(3/4)';
var tracer = new Tracer(text); // input text is required.
try {
Parser.parse(text, { tracer:tracer });
} catch(e) {
console.log(tracer.getBacktraceString());
}
Note that
--trace option is required to generated parser.js with pegjs command. If the option is not supplied, tracer feature is disabled.
When creating pegjs-backtrace instance, you can provide some options as follows.
var Tracer = require('pegjs-backtrace');
var tracer = new Tracer(text,{
parent: null,
hiddenPaths: [],
useColor: true,
showTrace: false,
maxSourceLines: 6,
maxPathLength: 72,
matchesNode: function(node, options) { return true; },
output: console.log,
});
This option specifies a parent Tracer instance. Once the option is given, the parent's
trace method is also called during parsing. The default value is
null.
var Parser = require('./parser');
var Tracer = require('pegjs-backtrace');
var tracer = new Tracer(text,{
parent: new Parser.DefaultTracer(),
});
If true, the output is colored with ANSI escape sequence. Otherwise no escape sequence is used. The default value is
true.
If true, quoted source are shown on the trace nodes. Otherwise source is suppressed. The default value is
true.
The maximum number of lines shown as the quoted source on each trace node. The default value is
6.
If true, trace log is printed while parsing. The default value is
false.
If the options is true, the rule path is shown instead of the rule name. The default value is
false.
The limit length of the displaying path name. When the path length exeeds to the limit, the path is truncated.
This option specifies path patterns to hide. Any node that matches one of these patterns will be hidden from the trace log.
Note that this option works only with trace log, not for backtrace. The default value is
[].
var Tracer = require('pegjs-backtrace');
var tracer = new Tracer(text,{
hiddenPaths:["integer", "primary/.*"]
});
The type of the pattern must be
string or
RegExp. Even the pattern is
string, it may also contain RegExp meta characters.
The
/ character can be used to represent the hierarchcal path of grammar rules. If the pattern is string like
"FOO", it is treated as the regular expression
/(^|\/)FOO(\/|$)/.
Custom filtering of nodes printed by the graph.
Two parameters are passed,
node and
options.
The
node object is an internal representation which may be subject to changes.
The
options are the options passed to
getParseTreeString() or
getBacktraceString().
{ backtrace: false } is passed when calling
getParseTreeString().
{ backtrace: true } is apssed when calling
getBacktraceString().
{
// example of showing only fail nodes when
matchesNode: function(node) {
if (node.type === "rule.fail") {
return true;
} else {
return false;
}
}
}
Sets the output destination for the backtrace. The default is
console.log.
The cursor symbol
^ may points the wrong position if the prefix of the source line contains East Asian full-width Characters.
The generating tree is based on the observable trace events from the pegjs parser. Any local failure inside a grammar rule is ignored. For example, if parser fails while
reading
"+" character in the following
additive rule, we can observe the event that
additive fails but cannot get any information of
"+" fails.
additive = multiplicative "+" additive / multiplicative
If you would like to see the event on
"+" failure, the
"+" should be an explicit rule like:
plus = "+"
additive = multiplicative plus additive / multiplicative