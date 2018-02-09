peerwiki

BROWSE ALL OF WIKIPEDIA USING BITTORENT

npm install -g peerwiki

Usage

peerwiki 9090

To get more debug output do

DEBUG =peerwiki peerwiki 9090

This can useful the first time you start browsing since it needs to some download some shared static assets which can result in a added latency

To use a pregenerated index (will speed up page load) do

peerwiki 9090 --use-index

And open a browser on http://localhost:9090/BitTorrent

Cache

When downloading articles they are cached on your local file system in ./peerwiki .

Programmatic usage

var peerwiki = require ( 'peerwiki' ) var wiki = peerwiki( function ( ) { wiki.findEntryByUrl( 'html/B/i/t/T/BitTorrent' , function ( err, result ) { console .log(result) }) wiki.findBlobByUrl( 'html/B/i/t/T/BitTorrent' , function ( err, buf ) { console .log(buf) }) wiki.listen( 9091 ) })

License

MIT