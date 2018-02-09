openbase logo
peerwiki

by Mathias Buus
0.0.8 (see all)

all of wikipedia on bittorrent

Documentation
Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

305

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Dependencies

14

License

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

peerwiki

BROWSE ALL OF WIKIPEDIA USING BITTORENT

npm install -g peerwiki

Usage

peerwiki 9090 # starts a peerwiki server on port 9090

To get more debug output do

DEBUG=peerwiki peerwiki 9090

This can useful the first time you start browsing since it needs to some download some shared static assets which can result in a added latency

To use a pregenerated index (will speed up page load) do

peerwiki 9090 --use-index

And open a browser on http://localhost:9090/BitTorrent

Cache

When downloading articles they are cached on your local file system in ./peerwiki.

Programmatic usage

var peerwiki = require('peerwiki')
var wiki = peerwiki(function() {
  // wiki is ready

  // fetch the BitTorrent article metadata from other peers
  wiki.findEntryByUrl('html/B/i/t/T/BitTorrent', function(err, result) {
    console.log(result)
  })

  // fetch the actual article from other peers
  wiki.findBlobByUrl('html/B/i/t/T/BitTorrent', function(err, buf) {
    console.log(buf)
  })

  wiki.listen(9091) // listen for p2p connections on port 9091
})

License

MIT

