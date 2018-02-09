BROWSE ALL OF WIKIPEDIA USING BITTORENT
npm install -g peerwiki
peerwiki 9090 # starts a peerwiki server on port 9090
To get more debug output do
DEBUG=peerwiki peerwiki 9090
This can useful the first time you start browsing since it needs to some download some shared static assets which can result in a added latency
To use a pregenerated index (will speed up page load) do
peerwiki 9090 --use-index
And open a browser on http://localhost:9090/BitTorrent
When downloading articles they are cached on your local file system in
./peerwiki.
var peerwiki = require('peerwiki')
var wiki = peerwiki(function() {
// wiki is ready
// fetch the BitTorrent article metadata from other peers
wiki.findEntryByUrl('html/B/i/t/T/BitTorrent', function(err, result) {
console.log(result)
})
// fetch the actual article from other peers
wiki.findBlobByUrl('html/B/i/t/T/BitTorrent', function(err, buf) {
console.log(buf)
})
wiki.listen(9091) // listen for p2p connections on port 9091
})
MIT