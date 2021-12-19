openbase logo
Readme

PeerJS: Simple peer-to-peer with WebRTC

PeerJS provides a complete, configurable, and easy-to-use peer-to-peer API built on top of WebRTC, supporting both data channels and media streams.

Live Example

Here's an example application that uses both media and data connections: https://glitch.com/~peerjs-video. The example also uses its own PeerServer.

Setup

Include the library

with npm: npm install peerjs

with yarn: yarn add peerjs

// The usage -
import Peer from 'peerjs';

Create a Peer 

const peer = new Peer('pick-an-id'); 
// You can pick your own id or omit the id if you want to get a random one from the server.

Data connections

Connect

const conn = peer.connect('another-peers-id');
conn.on('open', () => {
  conn.send('hi!');
});

Receive

peer.on('connection', (conn) => {
  conn.on('data', (data) => {
    // Will print 'hi!'
    console.log(data);
  });
  conn.on('open', () => {
    conn.send('hello!');
  });
});

Media calls

Call

navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({video: true, audio: true}, (stream) => {
  const call = peer.call('another-peers-id', stream);
  call.on('stream', (remoteStream) => {
    // Show stream in some <video> element.
  });
}, (err) => {
  console.error('Failed to get local stream', err);
});

Answer

peer.on('call', (call) => {
  navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({video: true, audio: true}, (stream) => {
    call.answer(stream); // Answer the call with an A/V stream.
    call.on('stream', (remoteStream) => {
      // Show stream in some <video> element.
    });
  }, (err) => {
    console.error('Failed to get local stream', err);
  });
});

Running tests

npm test

Browsers support

Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari
last 4 versionslast 4 versions12.1+

Safari

  1. Safari supports only string data when sending via DataConnection. Use JSON serialization type if you want to communicate with Safari. By default, DataConnection uses Binary serialization type.

FAQ

Q. I have a message Critical dependency: the request of a dependency is an expression in browser's console

A. The message occurs when you use PeerJS with Webpack. It is not critical! It relates to Parcel https://github.com/parcel-bundler/parcel/issues/2883 We'll resolve it when updated to Parcel V2.

Documentation / API Reference

PeerServer

Changelog

License

PeerJS is licensed under the MIT License.

