PeerJS provides a complete, configurable, and easy-to-use peer-to-peer API built on top of WebRTC, supporting both data channels and media streams.
Here's an example application that uses both media and data connections: https://glitch.com/~peerjs-video. The example also uses its own PeerServer.
Include the library
with npm:
npm install peerjs
with yarn:
yarn add peerjs
// The usage -
import Peer from 'peerjs';
Create a Peer
const peer = new Peer('pick-an-id');
// You can pick your own id or omit the id if you want to get a random one from the server.
Connect
const conn = peer.connect('another-peers-id');
conn.on('open', () => {
conn.send('hi!');
});
Receive
peer.on('connection', (conn) => {
conn.on('data', (data) => {
// Will print 'hi!'
console.log(data);
});
conn.on('open', () => {
conn.send('hello!');
});
});
Call
navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({video: true, audio: true}, (stream) => {
const call = peer.call('another-peers-id', stream);
call.on('stream', (remoteStream) => {
// Show stream in some <video> element.
});
}, (err) => {
console.error('Failed to get local stream', err);
});
Answer
peer.on('call', (call) => {
navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({video: true, audio: true}, (stream) => {
call.answer(stream); // Answer the call with an A/V stream.
call.on('stream', (remoteStream) => {
// Show stream in some <video> element.
});
}, (err) => {
console.error('Failed to get local stream', err);
});
});
npm test
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
|last 4 versions
|last 4 versions
|12.1+
Q. I have a message
Critical dependency: the request of a dependency is an expression in browser's console
A. The message occurs when you use PeerJS with Webpack. It is not critical! It relates to Parcel https://github.com/parcel-bundler/parcel/issues/2883 We'll resolve it when updated to Parcel V2.
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.
Thank you to all our backers! [Become a backer]
Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]
PeerJS is licensed under the MIT License.