PeerJS: Simple peer-to-peer with WebRTC

PeerJS provides a complete, configurable, and easy-to-use peer-to-peer API built on top of WebRTC, supporting both data channels and media streams.

Live Example

Here's an example application that uses both media and data connections: https://glitch.com/~peerjs-video. The example also uses its own PeerServer.

Setup

Include the library

with npm: npm install peerjs

with yarn: yarn add peerjs

import Peer from 'peerjs' ;

Create a Peer

const peer = new Peer( 'pick-an-id' );

Data connections

Connect

const conn = peer.connect( 'another-peers-id' ); conn.on( 'open' , () => { conn.send( 'hi!' ); });

Receive

peer.on( 'connection' , (conn) => { conn.on( 'data' , (data) => { console .log(data); }); conn.on( 'open' , () => { conn.send( 'hello!' ); }); });

Media calls

Call

navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({ video : true , audio : true }, (stream) => { const call = peer.call( 'another-peers-id' , stream); call.on( 'stream' , (remoteStream) => { }); }, (err) => { console .error( 'Failed to get local stream' , err); });

Answer

peer.on( 'call' , (call) => { navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({ video : true , audio : true }, (stream) => { call.answer(stream); call.on( 'stream' , (remoteStream) => { }); }, (err) => { console .error( 'Failed to get local stream' , err); }); });

Running tests

npm test

Browsers support



Firefox

Chrome

Safari last 4 versions last 4 versions 12.1+

Safari

Safari supports only string data when sending via DataConnection. Use JSON serialization type if you want to communicate with Safari. By default, DataConnection uses Binary serialization type.

FAQ

Q. I have a message Critical dependency: the request of a dependency is an expression in browser's console

A. The message occurs when you use PeerJS with Webpack. It is not critical! It relates to Parcel https://github.com/parcel-bundler/parcel/issues/2883 We'll resolve it when updated to Parcel V2.

License

PeerJS is licensed under the MIT License.