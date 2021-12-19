openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

peerjs

by peers
1.3.2 (see all)

Simple peer-to-peer with WebRTC

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.5K

GitHub Stars

10K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

69

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript WebRTC

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/56
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

PeerJS: Simple peer-to-peer with WebRTC

https://t.me/joinchat/VWI0UBxnG7f7_DV7

Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective

PeerJS provides a complete, configurable, and easy-to-use peer-to-peer API built on top of WebRTC, supporting both data channels and media streams.

Live Example

Here's an example application that uses both media and data connections: https://glitch.com/~peerjs-video. The example also uses its own PeerServer.

Setup

Include the library

with npm: npm install peerjs

with yarn: yarn add peerjs

// The usage -
import Peer from 'peerjs';

Create a Peer 

const peer = new Peer('pick-an-id'); 
// You can pick your own id or omit the id if you want to get a random one from the server.

Data connections

Connect

const conn = peer.connect('another-peers-id');
conn.on('open', () => {
  conn.send('hi!');
});

Receive

peer.on('connection', (conn) => {
  conn.on('data', (data) => {
    // Will print 'hi!'
    console.log(data);
  });
  conn.on('open', () => {
    conn.send('hello!');
  });
});

Media calls

Call

navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({video: true, audio: true}, (stream) => {
  const call = peer.call('another-peers-id', stream);
  call.on('stream', (remoteStream) => {
    // Show stream in some <video> element.
  });
}, (err) => {
  console.error('Failed to get local stream', err);
});

Answer

peer.on('call', (call) => {
  navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({video: true, audio: true}, (stream) => {
    call.answer(stream); // Answer the call with an A/V stream.
    call.on('stream', (remoteStream) => {
      // Show stream in some <video> element.
    });
  }, (err) => {
    console.error('Failed to get local stream', err);
  });
});

Running tests

npm test

Browsers support

Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari
last 4 versionslast 4 versions12.1+

Safari

  1. Safari supports only string data when sending via DataConnection. Use JSON serialization type if you want to communicate with Safari. By default, DataConnection uses Binary serialization type.

FAQ

Q. I have a message Critical dependency: the request of a dependency is an expression in browser's console

A. The message occurs when you use PeerJS with Webpack. It is not critical! It relates to Parcel https://github.com/parcel-bundler/parcel/issues/2883 We'll resolve it when updated to Parcel V2.

Documentation / API Reference

PeerServer

Discuss PeerJS on our Telegram Channel

Changelog

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

License

PeerJS is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Scott DoxeyTangleverse41 Ratings0 Reviews
Web / Unity Developer @absurd-joy Building tangle.app, flipjacksgame.com and @CandyCoded
13 days ago
Dave HoranRochester, NY11 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago
Nikita RykovUkraine, Kharkiv40 Ratings14 Reviews
Let's code! Tomorrow...
3 months ago
HASSAN EL OUFIRMorocco - CASABLANCA6 Ratings0 Reviews
3rd year cyber security engineering student at ENSIAS school of RABAT.
4 months ago
Dashon 'DJ' HawkinsPhoenix, Arizona486 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack Javascript/Node.js developer, architect, & engineer in junior/mid role & CEO @GhettoGeek LLC; boutique, full-service digital agency downtown Phx, AZ.
1 year ago

Alternatives

wc
webrtc-chordChord DHT Algorithm implementation for the browser using WebRTC and WebSockets
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
5
ws
webrtc-sdkWebRTC Simple Calling API + Mobile SDK - A simplified approach to RTCPeerConnection for mobile and web video calling apps.
GitHub Stars
815
Weekly Downloads
3

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial