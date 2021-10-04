Streaming torrent client for node.js with web ui.

Based on torrent-stream, inspired by peerflix.

Usage

npm install -g peerflix-server peerflix-server Open your browser at http://localhost:9000/ Enjoy!

Configuration

You can configure the application using config.json file (doesn't exist by default). The options are passed to all torrent-stream instances. Here's an example that overrides the defaults:

{ "connections" : 50 , "tmp" : "/mnt/torrents" }

The application stores its current state (list of torrents) in torrents.json

You can define configuration and state files location by PEERFLIX_CONFIG_PATH environmnt variable. Default value is $HOME/.config/peerflix-server/ .

You can also change the default port by setting PORT environment variable:

PORT=1234 peerflix-server SET PORT=1234 peerflix-server

Daemon

If you want to run peerflix-server as a daemon, you can do it using forever:

npm install -g forever

forever start $( which peerflix-server)

You might also want to enable logging -- see the docs.

FAQ

How do I add password protection?

Development

See Development.md

REST API

See REST.md

Docker

See Docker.md