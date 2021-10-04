Streaming torrent client for node.js with web ui.
Based on torrent-stream, inspired by peerflix.
npm install -g peerflix-server
peerflix-server
You can configure the application using
config.json file (doesn't exist by default).
The options are passed to all torrent-stream instances.
Here's an example that overrides the defaults:
{
"connections": 50,
"tmp": "/mnt/torrents"
}
The application stores its current state (list of torrents) in
torrents.json
You can define configuration and state files location by
PEERFLIX_CONFIG_PATH environmnt variable. Default value is
$HOME/.config/peerflix-server/.
You can also change the default port by setting
PORT environment variable:
PORT=1234 peerflix-server
# or on windows
SET PORT=1234
peerflix-server
If you want to run peerflix-server as a daemon, you can do it using forever:
npm install -g forever
forever start $(which peerflix-server)
You might also want to enable logging -- see the docs.
How do I add password protection?
See Development.md
See REST.md
See Docker.md