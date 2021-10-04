openbase logo
ps

peerflix-server

by Aliaksei Sapach
0.6.0 (see all)

Streaming torrent client for Node.js with web ui.

npm
GitHub
Overview

Popularity

Popularity

Downloads/wk

205

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

14

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Streaming

Reviews

Readme

peerflix-server

logo

Streaming torrent client for node.js with web ui.

screen capture

Based on torrent-stream, inspired by peerflix.

Usage

  1. npm install -g peerflix-server
  2. peerflix-server
  3. Open your browser at http://localhost:9000/
  4. Enjoy!

Configuration

You can configure the application using config.json file (doesn't exist by default). The options are passed to all torrent-stream instances. Here's an example that overrides the defaults:

{
  "connections": 50,
  "tmp": "/mnt/torrents"
}

The application stores its current state (list of torrents) in torrents.json

You can define configuration and state files location by PEERFLIX_CONFIG_PATH environmnt variable. Default value is $HOME/.config/peerflix-server/.

You can also change the default port by setting PORT environment variable:

PORT=1234 peerflix-server

# or on windows
SET PORT=1234
peerflix-server

Daemon

If you want to run peerflix-server as a daemon, you can do it using forever:

npm install -g forever

forever start $(which peerflix-server)

You might also want to enable logging -- see the docs.

FAQ

How do I add password protection?

Development

See Development.md

REST API

See REST.md

Docker

See Docker.md

