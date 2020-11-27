openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pp

peerflix-pct

by Mathias Buus
0.32.4 (see all)

Streaming torrent client for node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

5.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

66

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

peerflix

Streaming torrent client for Node.js

npm install -g peerflix

build status

Usage

Peerflix can be used with a magnet link or a torrent file. To stream a video with its magnet link use the following command.

peerflix "magnet:?xt=urn:btih:ef330b39f4801d25b4245212e75a38634bfc856e" --vlc

Remember to put " around your magnet link since they usually contain &. peerflix will print a terminal interface. The first line contains an address to a http server. The --vlc flag ensures vlc is opened when the torrent is ready to stream.

peerflix

To stream music with a torrent file use the following command.

peerflix "http://some-torrent/music.torrent" -a --vlc

The -a flag ensures that all files in the music repository are played with vlc. Otherwise if the torrent contains multiple files, peerflix will choose the biggest one. To get a full list of available options run peerflix with the help flag.

peerflix --help

Examples of usage of could be

peerflix magnet-link --list # Select from a list of files to download
peerflix magnet-link --vlc -- --fullscreen # will pass --fullscreen to vlc
peerflix magnet-link --mplayer --subtitles subtitle-file.srt # play in mplayer with subtitles
peerflix magnet-link --connection 200 # set max connection to 200

Programmatic usage

If you want to build your own app using streaming bittorrent in Node you should checkout torrent-stream

Chromebook users

Chromebooks are set to refuse all incoming connections by default - to change this: 

sudo iptables -P INPUT ACCEPT

Chromecast

If you wanna use peerflix on your chromecast checkout peercast or castnow

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial