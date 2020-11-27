peerflix

Streaming torrent client for Node.js

npm install -g peerflix

Usage

Peerflix can be used with a magnet link or a torrent file. To stream a video with its magnet link use the following command.

peerflix "magnet:?xt=urn:btih:ef330b39f4801d25b4245212e75a38634bfc856e" --vlc

Remember to put " around your magnet link since they usually contain & . peerflix will print a terminal interface. The first line contains an address to a http server. The --vlc flag ensures vlc is opened when the torrent is ready to stream.

To stream music with a torrent file use the following command.

peerflix "http://some-torrent/music.torrent" -a --vlc

The -a flag ensures that all files in the music repository are played with vlc. Otherwise if the torrent contains multiple files, peerflix will choose the biggest one. To get a full list of available options run peerflix with the help flag.

peerflix -- help

Examples of usage of could be

peerflix magnet-link --list peerflix magnet-link --vlc -- --fullscreen peerflix magnet-link --mplayer --subtitles subtitle-file.srt peerflix magnet-link --connection 200

Programmatic usage

If you want to build your own app using streaming bittorrent in Node you should checkout torrent-stream

Chromebook users

Chromebooks are set to refuse all incoming connections by default - to change this:

sudo iptables -P INPUT ACCEPT

Chromecast

If you wanna use peerflix on your chromecast checkout peercast or castnow

License

MIT