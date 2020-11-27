Streaming torrent client for Node.js
npm install -g peerflix
Peerflix can be used with a magnet link or a torrent file. To stream a video with its magnet link use the following command.
peerflix "magnet:?xt=urn:btih:ef330b39f4801d25b4245212e75a38634bfc856e" --vlc
Remember to put
" around your magnet link since they usually contain
&.
peerflix will print a terminal interface. The first line contains an address to a http server. The
--vlc flag ensures vlc is opened when the torrent is ready to stream.
To stream music with a torrent file use the following command.
peerflix "http://some-torrent/music.torrent" -a --vlc
The
-a flag ensures that all files in the music repository are played with vlc.
Otherwise if the torrent contains multiple files,
peerflix will choose the biggest one.
To get a full list of available options run peerflix with the help flag.
peerflix --help
Examples of usage of could be
peerflix magnet-link --list # Select from a list of files to download
peerflix magnet-link --vlc -- --fullscreen # will pass --fullscreen to vlc
peerflix magnet-link --mplayer --subtitles subtitle-file.srt # play in mplayer with subtitles
peerflix magnet-link --connection 200 # set max connection to 200
If you want to build your own app using streaming bittorrent in Node you should checkout torrent-stream
Chromebooks are set to refuse all incoming connections by default - to change this:
sudo iptables -P INPUT ACCEPT
If you wanna use peerflix on your chromecast checkout peercast or castnow
MIT