The streaming torrent engine that peerflix uses

npm install torrent-stream

How can I help?

Open issues on things that are broken Fix open issues by sending PRs Add documentation

Usage

torrent-stream is a node module that allows you to access files inside a torrent as node streams.

var torrentStream = require ( 'torrent-stream' ); var engine = torrentStream( 'magnet:my-magnet-link' ); engine.on( 'ready' , function ( ) { engine.files.forEach( function ( file ) { console .log( 'filename:' , file.name); var stream = file.createReadStream(); }); });

You can pass start and end options to stream to slice the file

var stream = file.createReadStream({ start : 10 , end : 100 });

Per default no files are downloaded unless you create a stream to them. If you want to fetch a file without creating a stream you should use the file.select and file.deselect methods.

When you start torrent-stream it will connect to the torrent dht and fetch pieces according to the streams you create.

Full API

engine = torrentStream(magnet_link_or_buffer, opts)

Create a new engine instance. Options can contain the following

{ connections : 100 , uploads : 10 , tmp : '/tmp' , path : '/tmp/my-file' , verify : true , dht : true , tracker : true , trackers : [ 'udp://tracker.openbittorrent.com:80' , 'udp://tracker.ccc.de:80' ], storage : myStorage() }

Emitted when the engine is ready to be used. The files array will be empty until this event is emitted

Emitted every time a piece has been downloaded and verified.

Emitted every time a piece is uploaded.

Emitted when the metadata has been fetched.

Emitted when all selected files have been completely downloaded.

An array of all files in the torrent. See the file section for more info on what methods the file has

Destroy the engine. Destroys all connections to peers

Connect to a peer manually

Disconnect from a peer manually

Disconnect from a peer and add it to the blocklist, preventing any other connection to it

Completely remove all saved data for this torrent. Optionally, only remove cache and temporary data but keep downloaded pieces

Listen for incoming peers on the specified port. Port defaults to 6881

The attached peer-wire-swarm instance

Shows the total bytes downloaded. With this you can know how much you downloaded and how many bytes you still have to download to reach the end of the file.

file = engine.files[...]

A file in the torrent. They contains the following data

{ name : 'my-filename.txt' , path : 'my-folder/my-filename.txt' , length : 424242 }

Selects the file to be downloaded, but at a lower priority than streams. Useful if you know you need the file at a later stage.

Deselects the file which means it won't be downloaded unless someone creates a stream to it

stream = file.createReadStream(opts)

Create a readable stream to the file. Pieces needed by the stream will be prioritized highly. Options can contain the following

{ start : startByte, end : endByte }

Both start and end are inclusive

License

MIT