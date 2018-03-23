Swarm implementation for Bittorrent
npm install peer-wire-swarm
var wireSwarm = require('peer-wire-swarm');
var swarm = wireSwarm(myInfoHash, myPeerId);
swarm.on('wire', function(wire) {
// a relevant peer-wire-protocol as appeared
// see the peer-wire-protocol module for more info
wire.on('unchoke', function() {
// we are now unchoked
});
swarm.wires // <- list of all connected wires
});
swarm.add('127.0.0.1:42442'); // add a peer
swarm.remove('127.0.0.1:42244'); // remove a peer
swarm.pause(); // pause the swarm (stops adding connections)
swarm.resume(); // resume the swarms
swarm.listen(6881); // listen for incoming connections (optional)
MIT