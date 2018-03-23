Peer Wire Protocol

peer-wire-protocol is a node stream implementation of the peer wire protocol specification. The protocol is the main communication layer when transferring files using BitTorrent and is used by peerflix.

It is available through npm:

npm install peer-wire-protocol

Usage is simple

Since the protocol is implemented as a stream all you have to do is pipe some to and from it

var pwp = require ( 'peer-wire-protocol' ); var net = require ( 'net' ); net.createServer( function ( socket ) { var wire = pwp(); socket.pipe(wire).pipe(socket); wire.on( 'handshake' , function ( infoHash, peerId ) { wire.handshake(Buffer.from( 'my info hash' ), Buffer.from( 'my peer id' )); }); wire.on( 'unchoke' , function ( ) { console .log( 'peer is no longer choking us: ' +wire.peerChoking); }); }).listen( 6881 );

Full API

Handshaking

Send and receive a handshake from the peer. This is the first message.

wire.handshake(infoHash, peerId, { dht : true }); wire.on( 'handshake' , function ( infoHash, peerId, extensions ) { });

Both the infoHash and the peerId should be 20 bytes

Choking

Check if you or the peer is choking

wire.peerChoking; wire.amChoking; wire.on( 'choke' , function ( ) { }); wire.on( 'unchoke' , function ( ) { });

Interested

See if you or the peer is interested

wire.peerInterested; wire.amInterested; wire.on( 'interested' , function ( ) { }); wire.on( 'uninterested' , function ( ) { });

Bitfield

Exchange piece information with the peer

wire.bitfield(buffer); wire.on( 'bitfield' , function ( bitfield ) { }); wire.have(pieceIndex); wire.on( 'have' , function ( pieceIndex ) { });

You can always see which pieces the peer have

wire.peerPieces[i];

Requests

Send and respond to requests for pieces

wire.request(pieceIndex, offset, length, function ( err, block ) { if (err) { return ; } }); wire.cancel(pieceIndex, offset, length); wire.on( 'request' , function ( pieceIndex, offset, length, callback ) { callback( null , piece); }); wire.requests; wire.peerRequests;

You can set a request timeout if you want to

wire.setTimeout( 5000 );

If the timeout is triggered the request callback is called with an error and a timeout event is emitted.

DHT and port

You can set the extensions flag dht in the handshake to true if you participate in the torrent dht. Afterwards you can send your dht port

wire.port(dhtPort); wire.on( 'port' , function ( dhtPort ) { });

You can enable the keep-alive ping (triggered every 60s)

wire.setKeepAlive( true ); wire.on( 'keep-alive' , function ( ) { });

Transfer stats

Check how many bytes you have uploaded and download

wire.uploaded; wire.downloaded; wire.on( 'download' , function ( numberOfBytes ) { ... }); wire.on( 'upload' , function ( numberOfBytes ) { ... });

License

MIT