peer-ssdp is a simple Node.js module implementing the Simple Service Discovery Protocol SSDP as described in the UPnP Device Architecture specification, Section 1

Setup

use npm install peer-ssdp to install the module.

to install the module. run example with node node_modules/peer-ssdp/test/ssdp-test.js

Usage

Peer is an EventEmitter so you can use the common EventEmitter API to subscribe to specific events.

var ssdp = require ( "peer-ssdp" ); var peer = ssdp.createPeer(); var interval; peer.on( "ready" , function ( ) { interval = setInterval( function ( ) { peer.alive({ ST : "upnp:rootdevice" , SERVER : "..." , ST : headers.ST, USN : "..." , LOCATION : "http://{{networkInterfaceAddress}}/device-desc.xml" , }); }, 1000 ); setTimeout( function ( ) { clearInterval(interval); peer.close(); }, 10000 ); }); peer.on( "notify" , function ( headers, address ) { }); peer.on( "search" , function ( headers, address ) { peer.reply({ ST : "upnp:rootdevice" , SERVER : "..." , ST : headers.ST, USN : "..." , LOCATION : "http://{{networkInterfaceAddress}}/device-desc.xml" , },address); }); peer.on( "found" , function ( headers, address ) { }); peer.on( "close" , function ( ) { }); peer.start();

License

GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0, for more details please refer to the LICENSE file.

Contact us at famecontact@fokus.fraunhofer.de

Copyright (c) 2017 Fraunhofer FOKUS