peer-ssdp is a simple Node.js module implementing the Simple Service Discovery Protocol SSDP as described in the UPnP Device Architecture specification, Section 1
npm install peer-ssdp to install the module.
node node_modules/peer-ssdp/test/ssdp-test.js
Peer is an
EventEmitter so you can use the common
EventEmitter API to subscribe to specific events.
var ssdp = require("peer-ssdp");
var peer = ssdp.createPeer();
var interval;
/**
* handle peer ready event. This event will be emitted after `peer.start()` is called.
*/
peer.on("ready",function(){
// handle ready event
// send ssdp:alive messages every 1s
// {{networkInterfaceAddress}} will be replaced before
// sending the SSDP message with the actual IP Address of the corresponding
// Network interface. This is helpful for example in UPnP for LOCATION value
interval = setInterval(function(){
peer.alive({
ST: "upnp:rootdevice",
SERVER: "...",
ST: headers.ST,
USN: "...",
LOCATION: "http://{{networkInterfaceAddress}}/device-desc.xml",
});
}, 1000);
// shutdown peer after 10 s and send a ssdp:byebye message before
setTimeout(function(){
clearInterval(interval);
// Close peer. Afer peer is closed the `close` event will be emitted.
peer.close();
}, 10000);
});
// handle SSDP NOTIFY messages.
// param headers is JSON object containing the headers of the SSDP NOTIFY message as key-value-pair.
// param address is the socket address of the sender
peer.on("notify",function(headers, address){
// handle notify event
});
// handle SSDP M-SEARCH messages.
// param headers is JSON object containing the headers of the SSDP M-SEARCH message as key-value-pair.
// param address is the socket address of the sender
peer.on("search",function(headers, address){
// handle search request
// reply to search request
// Also here the {{networkInterfaceAddress}} will be replaced before
// sending the SSDP message with the actual IP Address of the corresponding
// Network interface.
peer.reply({
ST: "upnp:rootdevice",
SERVER: "...",
ST: headers.ST,
USN: "...",
LOCATION: "http://{{networkInterfaceAddress}}/device-desc.xml",
},address);
});
// handle SSDP HTTP 200 OK messages.
// param headers is JSON object containing the headers of the SSDP HTTP 200 OK message as key-value-pair.
// param address is the socket address of the sender
peer.on("found",function(headers, address){
// handle found event
});
// handle peer close event. This event will be emitted after `peer.close()` is called.
peer.on("close",function(){
// handle close event
});
// Start peer. Afer peer is ready the `ready` event will be emitted.
peer.start();
GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0, for more details please refer to the LICENSE file.
Copyright (c) 2017 Fraunhofer FOKUS