peer-ssdp

by fraunhoferfokus
0.0.5 (see all)

Node.js Client and Server module implementing the Simple Service Discovery Protocol SSDP

508

23

4yrs ago

3

0

DefinitelyTyped

peer-ssdp

peer-ssdp is a simple Node.js module implementing the Simple Service Discovery Protocol SSDP as described in the UPnP Device Architecture specification, Section 1

Setup

  • use npm install peer-ssdp to install the module.
  • run example with node node_modules/peer-ssdp/test/ssdp-test.js

Usage

Peer is an EventEmitter so you can use the common EventEmitter API to subscribe to specific events.

var ssdp = require("peer-ssdp");
var peer = ssdp.createPeer();
var interval;
/**
 * handle peer ready event. This event will be emitted after `peer.start()` is called.
 */
peer.on("ready",function(){
    // handle ready event
    // send ssdp:alive messages every 1s
    // {{networkInterfaceAddress}} will be replaced before
    // sending the SSDP message with the actual IP Address of the corresponding
    // Network interface. This is helpful for example in UPnP for LOCATION value
    interval = setInterval(function(){
        peer.alive({
            ST: "upnp:rootdevice",
            SERVER: "...",
            ST: headers.ST,
            USN: "...",
            LOCATION: "http://{{networkInterfaceAddress}}/device-desc.xml",
        });
    }, 1000);
    // shutdown peer after 10 s and send a ssdp:byebye message before
    setTimeout(function(){
        clearInterval(interval);
        // Close peer. Afer peer is closed the `close` event will be emitted.
        peer.close();
    }, 10000);
});

// handle SSDP NOTIFY messages. 
// param headers is JSON object containing the headers of the SSDP NOTIFY message as key-value-pair. 
// param address is the socket address of the sender
peer.on("notify",function(headers, address){
    // handle notify event
});

// handle SSDP M-SEARCH messages. 
// param headers is JSON object containing the headers of the SSDP M-SEARCH message as key-value-pair. 
// param address is the socket address of the sender
peer.on("search",function(headers, address){
    // handle search request
    // reply to search request
    // Also here the {{networkInterfaceAddress}} will be replaced before
  // sending the SSDP message with the actual IP Address of the corresponding
  // Network interface.
    peer.reply({
        ST: "upnp:rootdevice",
        SERVER: "...",
        ST: headers.ST,
        USN: "...",
        LOCATION: "http://{{networkInterfaceAddress}}/device-desc.xml",
    },address);
});

// handle SSDP HTTP 200 OK messages. 
// param headers is JSON object containing the headers of the SSDP HTTP 200 OK  message as key-value-pair. 
// param address is the socket address of the sender
peer.on("found",function(headers, address){
    // handle found event
});

// handle peer close event. This event will be emitted after `peer.close()` is called.
peer.on("close",function(){
    // handle close event
});

// Start peer. Afer peer is ready the `ready` event will be emitted.
peer.start();

License

GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0, for more details please refer to the LICENSE file.

Contact us at famecontact@fokus.fraunhofer.de

Copyright (c) 2017 Fraunhofer FOKUS

