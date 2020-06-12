⛔️ DEPRECATED: peer-info is not used anymore in favour of storing this data in the PeerStore from libp2p@0.28.0.

Installation

npm

> npm i peer-info

Node.JS, Browserify, Webpack

const PeerInfo = require ( 'peer-info' )

Browser: <script> Tag

Loading this module through a script tag will make the PeerInfo obj available in the global namespace.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/peer-info/dist/index.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/peer-info/dist/index.js" > </ script >

Usage

const PeerInfo = require ( 'peer-info' ) const peer = new PeerInfo() peer.multiaddrs.add( '/ip4/1.2.3.4/tcp/5001' ) peer.multiaddrs.add( '/ip4/1.2.3.4/udp/8001' ) peer.multiaddrs.add( '/sonic/bfsk/697/1209' )

API

const PeerInfo = require ( 'peer-info' )

id optional - can be a PeerId or a JSON object(will be parsed with https://github.com/libp2p/js-peer-id#createfromjsonobj)

Creates a new PeerInfo instance and if no id is passed it generates a new underlying PeerID for it.

Returns Promise<PeerInfo> .

new PeerInfo(id)

id: PeerId - instance of PeerId (optional)

Creates a new PeerInfo instance from an existing PeerId.

The PeerId of the peer this info relates to.

protocols

A list of protocols that peer supports.

Adds a protocol that peer can support. protocol is a string.

Removes a protocol that peer no longer supports. protocol is a string.

A list of multiaddresses instances that peer can be reached at.

addr: Multiaddr

Adds a new multiaddress that peer can be reached at. addr is an instance of a multiaddr.

addr: Multiaddr

The addSafe call, in comparison to add , will only add the multiaddr to multiaddrs if the same multiaddr tries to be added twice.

This is a simple mechanism to prevent multiaddrs from becoming bloated with unusable addresses, which happens when we exchange observed multiaddrs with peers which will not provide a useful multiaddr to be shared to the rest of the network (e.g. a multiaddr referring to a peer inside a LAN being shared to the outside world).

addr: Multiaddr

Removes a multiaddress instance addr from peer .

existing: Multiaddr

fresh: Multiaddr

Removes the array of multiaddresses existing from peer , and adds the array of multiaddresses fresh .

Records the given multiaddr, ma as the active multiaddr of the peer.

ma: Multiaddr

Removes the existing connected Multiaddr from tracking.

Returns true if a connected Multiaddr exists, otherwise returns false .

