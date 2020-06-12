> npm i peer-info
const PeerInfo = require('peer-info')
<script> Tag
Loading this module through a script tag will make the
PeerInfo obj available in the global namespace.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/peer-info/dist/index.min.js"></script>
<!-- OR -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/peer-info/dist/index.js"></script>
const PeerInfo = require('peer-info')
const peer = new PeerInfo()
// TCP port 5001
peer.multiaddrs.add('/ip4/1.2.3.4/tcp/5001')
// UDP port 8001
peer.multiaddrs.add('/ip4/1.2.3.4/udp/8001')
// mic/speaker soundwaves using frequencies 697 and 1209
peer.multiaddrs.add('/sonic/bfsk/697/1209')
const PeerInfo = require('peer-info')
PeerInfo.create([id])
id optional - can be a PeerId or a JSON object(will be parsed with https://github.com/libp2p/js-peer-id#createfromjsonobj)
Creates a new PeerInfo instance and if no
id is passed it
generates a new underlying PeerID
for it.
Returns
Promise<PeerInfo>.
new PeerInfo(id)
id: PeerId - instance of PeerId (optional)
Creates a new PeerInfo instance from an existing PeerId.
.id
The PeerId of the peer this info relates to.
protocols
A list of protocols that
peer supports.
.protocols.add(protocol)
Adds a protocol that
peer can support.
protocol is a string.
.protocols.delete(protocol)
Removes a protocol that
peer no longer supports.
protocol is a string.
.multiaddrs
A list of multiaddresses instances that
peer can be reached at.
.multiaddrs.add(addr)
addr: Multiaddr
Adds a new multiaddress that
peer can be reached at.
addr is an instance of
a multiaddr.
.multiaddrs.addSafe(addr)
addr: Multiaddr
The
addSafe call, in comparison to
add, will only add the multiaddr to
multiaddrs if the same multiaddr tries to be added twice.
This is a simple mechanism to prevent
multiaddrs from becoming bloated with
unusable addresses, which happens when we exchange observed multiaddrs with
peers which will not provide a useful multiaddr to be shared to the rest of the
network (e.g. a multiaddr referring to a peer inside a LAN being shared to the
outside world).
.multiaddrs.delete(addr)
addr: Multiaddr
Removes a multiaddress instance
addr from
peer.
.multiaddrs.replace(existing, fresh)
existing: Multiaddr
fresh: Multiaddr
Removes the array of multiaddresses
existing from
peer, and adds the array
of multiaddresses
fresh.
.connect(ma)
Records the given multiaddr,
ma as the active multiaddr of the peer.
ma: Multiaddr
.disconnect()
Removes the existing connected Multiaddr from tracking.
.isConnected()
Returns
true if a connected Multiaddr exists, otherwise returns
false.
PRs accepted.
Small note: If editing the Readme, please conform to the standard-readme specification.