openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

peer-deps-externals-webpack-plugin

by Updater
1.0.4 (see all)

Webpack plugin to automatically add a library's peerDependencies to its bundle's externals.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23.1K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Peer Deps Externals Webpack Plugin

Webpack plugin to automatically add a library's peerDependencies to the bundle's externals.

Motivation

When bundling a library using webpack, we generally want to keep from including peerDependencies since they are expected to be provided by the consumer of the library. By excluding these dependencies, we keep bundle size down and avoid bundling duplicate dependencies.

We can achieve this using the webpack externals configuration option, providing it a list of the peer dependencies to exclude from the bundle. This plugin automates the process, automatically adding a library's peerDependencies to the externals configuration.

Installation

npm

npm install --save-dev peer-deps-externals-webpack-plugin

yarn

yarn add --dev peer-deps-externals-webpack-plugin

Usage

// Webpack config
var PeerDepsExternalsPlugin = require('peer-deps-externals-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    new PeerDepsExternalsPlugin(),
  ],
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial