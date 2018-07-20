Peer Deps Externals Webpack Plugin

Webpack plugin to automatically add a library's peerDependencies to the bundle's externals .

Motivation

When bundling a library using webpack, we generally want to keep from including peerDependencies since they are expected to be provided by the consumer of the library. By excluding these dependencies, we keep bundle size down and avoid bundling duplicate dependencies.

We can achieve this using the webpack externals configuration option, providing it a list of the peer dependencies to exclude from the bundle. This plugin automates the process, automatically adding a library's peerDependencies to the externals configuration.

Installation

npm

npm install --save-dev peer-deps-externals-webpack-plugin

yarn

yarn add --dev peer-deps-externals-webpack-plugin

Usage