Webpack plugin to automatically add a library's
peerDependencies to the bundle's
externals.
When bundling a library using webpack, we generally want to keep from including
peerDependencies since they are expected to be
provided by the consumer of the library. By excluding these dependencies, we keep bundle size down and
avoid bundling duplicate dependencies.
We can achieve this using the webpack
externals
configuration option, providing it a list of the peer dependencies to exclude from the bundle.
This plugin automates the process, automatically adding a library's
peerDependencies to the
externals configuration.
npm install --save-dev peer-deps-externals-webpack-plugin
yarn add --dev peer-deps-externals-webpack-plugin
// Webpack config
var PeerDepsExternalsPlugin = require('peer-deps-externals-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new PeerDepsExternalsPlugin(),
],
}