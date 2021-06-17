openbase logo
pd

peer-data

by Rafał Lorenz
3.2.5 (see all)

Library for files, media streaming/sharing using WebRTC

Readme

PeerData

Build Status npm version npm downloads license

logo

PeerData is a library for bidirectional peer-to-peer transfers of arbitrary data using RTCDataChannel. Simple WebRTC wrapper providing data channel abstraction.

WebRTC needs a messaging service to set up and maintain a WebRTC call.

The sender and receiver RTCPeerConnections run in web pages on different devices, and we need a way for them to communicate metadata. For this, we use a signaling server: a server that can pass messages between WebRTC clients (peers).

PeerDataServer - An ready to use example of signaling server on Node using socket.io.

📖 ABOUT

Contributors:

Want to contribute ? Feel free to send pull requests!

Have problems, bugs, feature ideas? We are using the github issue tracker to manage them.

📚 Documentation

For documentation (including examples), visit rafallorenz.com/peer-data

🚏 HOW TO USE

  1. Chat Example
  2. React Chat Example
  3. React Hook

Installation

$ npm install peer-data

Basic example

import PeerData, { EventDispatcher, SocketChannel } from 'peer-data';

const constraints = {ordered: true};
const servers = {
  iceServers: [
    {urls: "stun:stun.1.google.com:19302"}
  ]
};

const dispatcher = new EventDispatcher();
const peerData = new PeerData(dispatcher, servers, constraints);
const signaling = new SocketChannel(dispatcher, 'http://localhost:8080');

const room = peerData.connect('test-room');

room.on("participant", participant => {
  participant.on("message", payload => console.log("message", payload));

  participant.send('Hi mate! this is private message.');
})

For how to disconnect, close connection and handle errors please check documentation.

📜 License

This package is released under the MIT license. See the complete license in the package

