PeerData is a library for bidirectional peer-to-peer transfers of arbitrary data using RTCDataChannel. Simple WebRTC wrapper providing data channel abstraction.
WebRTC needs a messaging service to set up and maintain a WebRTC call.
The sender and receiver RTCPeerConnections run in web pages on different devices, and we need a way for them to communicate metadata. For this, we use a signaling server: a server that can pass messages between WebRTC clients (peers).
PeerDataServer - An ready to use example of signaling server on Node using socket.io.
$ npm install peer-data
import PeerData, { EventDispatcher, SocketChannel } from 'peer-data';
const constraints = {ordered: true};
const servers = {
iceServers: [
{urls: "stun:stun.1.google.com:19302"}
]
};
const dispatcher = new EventDispatcher();
const peerData = new PeerData(dispatcher, servers, constraints);
const signaling = new SocketChannel(dispatcher, 'http://localhost:8080');
const room = peerData.connect('test-room');
room.on("participant", participant => {
participant.on("message", payload => console.log("message", payload));
participant.send('Hi mate! this is private message.');
})
This package is released under the MIT license.