PeerData is a library for bidirectional peer-to-peer transfers of arbitrary data using RTCDataChannel. Simple WebRTC wrapper providing data channel abstraction.

WebRTC needs a messaging service to set up and maintain a WebRTC call.

The sender and receiver RTCPeerConnections run in web pages on different devices, and we need a way for them to communicate metadata. For this, we use a signaling server: a server that can pass messages between WebRTC clients (peers).

PeerDataServer - An ready to use example of signaling server on Node using socket.io.

📖 ABOUT

📚 Documentation

🚏 HOW TO USE

Installation

$ npm install peer-data

Basic example

import PeerData, { EventDispatcher, SocketChannel } from 'peer-data' ; const constraints = {ordered: true }; const servers = { iceServers: [ {urls: "stun:stun.1.google.com:19302" } ] }; const dispatcher = new EventDispatcher(); const peerData = new PeerData(dispatcher, servers, constraints); const signaling = new SocketChannel(dispatcher, 'http://localhost:8080' ); const room = peerData.connect( 'test-room' ); room.on( "participant" , participant => { participant.on( "message" , payload => console .log( "message" , payload)); participant.send( 'Hi mate! this is private message.' ); })

For how to disconnect, close connection and handle errors please check documentation.

This package is released under the MIT license. See the complete license in the package