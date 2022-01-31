WebRTC peer to peer calls for everyone. See it live in action at peercalls.com.
The server has been completely rewriten in Go and all the original functionality works. An optional implementation of a Selective Forwarding Unit (SFU) is available to make Peer Calls consume less bandwith for user video uploads. This wouldn't haven been possible without the awesome pion/webrtc library.
The config file format is still YAML, but is different than what was in v3. The
v3 source code is available in
version-3 branch. Version 4 will no longer be
published on NPM since the server is no longer written in NodeJS.
NETWORK_TYPE=sfu environment variable. The peercalls.com instance has this enabled.
Alternatively, Docker can be used to run Peer Calls.
See go.mod for more information
v2.1.0)
See package.json for more information.
Head to Releases and download a precompiled version. Currently the binaries for the following systems are built automatically:
The root of this repository contains a
kustomization.yaml, allowing anyone to
patch the manifests found within the
deploy/ directory. To deploy the manifests
without applying any patches, pass the URL to
kubectl:
kubectl apply -k github.com/peer-calls/peer-calls
The automated builds on Docker Hub now require a subscription, and approval is required even for open source projects. We recently switched to using GitHub Container Registry instead:
Use the
ghcr.io/peer-calls/peer-calls image:
docker run --rm -it -p 3000:3000 ghcr.io/peer-calls/peer-calls:latest
git clone https://github.com/peer-calls/peer-calls.git
cd peer-calls
npm install
# for production
npm run build
npm run build:go:linux
# for development
npm run start
git clone https://github.com/peer-calls/peer-calls
cd peer-calls
docker build -t peer-calls .
docker run --rm -it -p 3000:3000 peer-calls
|Variable
|Type
|Description
|Default
PEERCALLS_LOG
|csv
|Enables or disables logging for certain modules
-sdp,-ws,-nack,-rtp,-rtcp,-pion:*:trace,-pion:*:debug,-pion:*:info,*
PEERCALLS_FS
|string
|When set to a non-empty value, use the path to find resource files
PEERCALLS_BASE_URL
|string
|Base URL of the application
PEERCALLS_BIND_HOST
|string
|IP to listen to
0.0.0.0
PEERCALLS_BIND_PORT
|int
|Port to listen to
3000
PEERCALLS_TLS_CERT
|string
|Path to TLS PEM certificate. If set will enable TLS
PEERCALLS_TLS_KEY
|string
|Path to TLS PEM cert key. If set will enable TLS
PEERCALLS_STORE_TYPE
|string
|Can be
memory or
redis
memory
PEERCALLS_STORE_REDIS_HOST
|string
|Hostname of Redis server
PEERCALLS_STORE_REDIS_PORT
|int
|Port of Redis server
PEERCALLS_STORE_REDIS_PREFIX
|string
|Prefix for Redis keys. Suggestion:
peercalls
PEERCALLS_NETWORK_TYPE
|string
|Can be
mesh or
sfu. Setting to SFU will make the server the main peer
mesh
PEERCALLS_NETWORK_SFU_INTERFACES
|csv
|List of interfaces to use for ICE candidates, uses all available when empty
PEERCALLS_NETWORK_SFU_JITTER_BUFFER
|bool
|Set to
true to enable the use of Jitter Buffer
false
PEERCALLS_NETWORK_SFU_PROTOCOLS
|csv
|Can be
udp4,
udp6,
tcp4 or
tcp6
udp4,udp6
PEERCALLS_NETWORK_SFU_TCP_BIND_ADDR
|string
|ICE TCP bind address. By default listens on all interfaces.
PEERCALLS_NETWORK_SFU_TCP_LISTEN_PORT
|int
|ICE TCP listen port. By default uses a random port.
0
PEERCALLS_NETWORK_SFU_TRANSPORT_LISTEN_ADDR
|string
|When set, will listen for external RTP, Data and Metadata UDP streams
PEERCALLS_NETWORK_SFU_TRANSPORT_NODES
|csv
|When set, will transmit media and data to designated
host:port(s).
PEERCALLS_NETWORK_SFU_UDP_PORT_MIN
|int
|Defines ICE UDP range start to use for UDP host candidates.
0
PEERCALLS_NETWORK_SFU_UDP_PORT_MAX
|int
|Defines ICE UDP range end to use for UDP host candidates.
0
PEERCALLS_ICE_SERVER_URLS
|csv
|List of ICE Server URLs
PEERCALLS_ICE_SERVER_AUTH_TYPE
|string
|Can be empty or
secret for coturn
static-auth-secret config option.
PEERCALLS_ICE_SERVER_SECRET
|string
|Secret for coturn
PEERCALLS_ICE_SERVER_USERNAME
|string
|Username for coturn
PEERCALLS_PROMETHEUS_ACCESS_TOKEN
|string
|Access token for prometheus
/metrics URL
The default ICE servers in use are:
stun:stun.l.google.com:19302
stun:global.stun.twilio.com:3478?transport=udp
Only a single ICE server can be defined via environment variables. To define
more use a YAML config file. To load a config file, use the
-c /path/to/config.yml command line argument.
See config/types.go for configuration types.
Example:
base_url: ''
bind_host: '0.0.0.0'
bind_port: 3005
ice_servers:
- urls:
- 'stun:stun.l.google.com:19302'
- urls:
- 'stun:global.stun.twilio.com:3478?transport=udp'
#- urls:
# - 'turn:coturn.mydomain.com'
# auth_type: secret
# auth_secret:
# username: "peercalls"
# secret: "some-static-secret"
# tls:
# cert: test.pem
# key: test.key
store:
type: memory
# type: redis
# redis:
# host: localhost
# port: 6379
# prefix: peercalls
network:
type: mesh
# type: sfu
# sfu:
# interfaces:
# - eth0
prometheus:
access_token: "mytoken"
Prometheus
/metrics URL will not be accessible without an access token set.
The access token can be provided by either:
Authorization header to
Bearer mytoken, or
/metrics?access_token=mytoken
To access the server, go to http://localhost:3000.
Most browsers will prevent access to user media devices if the application is
accessed from the network (not via 127.0.0.1). If you wish to test your mobile
devices, you'll have to enable TLS by setting the
PEERCALLS_TLS_CERT and
PEERCALLS_TLS_KEY environment variables. To generate a self-signed certificate
you can use:
openssl req -nodes -x509 -newkey rsa:4096 -keyout key.pem -subj "/C=US/ST=Oregon/L=Portland/O=Company Name/OU=Org/CN=example.com" -out cert.pem -days 365
Replace
example.com with your server's hostname.
Redis can be used to allow users connected to different instances to connect.
The following needs to be added to
config.yaml to enable Redis:
store:
type: redis
redis:
host: redis-host # redis host
port: 6379 # redis port
prefix: peercalls # all instances must use the same prefix
By default, Peer Calls server will log only basic information. Client-side logging is disabled by default.
Server-side logs can be configured via the
PEERCALLS_LOG environment variable. Setting
it to
* will enable all server-side logging:
PEERCALLS_LOG=*
Client-side logs can be configured via
localStorage.DEBUG and
localStorage.LOG variables:
localStorage.log=1 enables logging of Redux actions and state
changes
localStorage.debug=peercalls,peercalls:* enables all other
client-side logging
Below are some common scripts used for development:
npm start build all resources and start the server.
npm run build build all client-side resources.
npm run start:server start the server
npm run js:watch build and watch resources
npm test run all client-side tests.
go test ./... run all server tests
npm run ci run all linting, tests and build the client-side
Tested on Firefox and Chrome, including mobile versions. Also works on Safari and iOS since version 11. Does not work on Microsoft Edge because they do not support DataChannels yet.
For more details, see here:
In Firefox, it might be useful to use
about:webrtc to debug connection
issues. In Chrome, use
about:webrtc-internals.
When experiencing connection issues, the first thing to try is to have all peers to use the same browser.
The UDP port range can be defined for opening epheremal ports. These ports will be used for generating UDP host ICE candidates. It is recommended to enable these UDP ports when ICE TCP is enabled, because the priority of TCP host candidates will be higher than srflx/prflx candidates, as such TCP will be used even though UDP connectivity might be possible.
Peer Calls supports ICE over TCP as described in RFC6544. Currently only passive ICE candidates are supported. This means that users whose ISPs or corporate firewalls block UDP packets can use TCP to connect to the SFU. In most scenarios, this removes the need to use a TURN server, but this functionality is currently experimental and is not enabled by default.
Add the
tcp4 and
tcp6 to your
PEERCALLS_NETWORK_SFU_PROTOCOLS to enable
support for ICE TCP:
PEERCALLS_NETWORK_TYPE=sfu PEERCALLS_NETWORK_SFU_PROTOCOLS=`udp4,udp6,tcp4,tcp6` peer-calls
To test this functionality,
udp4 and
udp6 network types should be omitted:
PEERCALLS_NETWORK_TYPE=sfu PEERCALLS_NETWORK_SFU_PROTOCOLS=`tcp4,tcp6` peer-calls
Please note that in production the
PEERCALLS_NETWORK_SFU_TCP_LISTEN_PORT should
be specified and external TCP access allowed through the server firewall.
When a direct connection cannot be established, it might be help to use a TURN server. The peercalls.com instance is configured to use a TURN server and it can be used for testing. However, the server bandwidth there is not unlimited.
Here are the steps to install a TURN server on Ubuntu/Debian Linux:
sudo apt install coturn
Use the following configuration as a template for
/etc/turnserver.conf:
lt-cred-mech
use-auth-secret
static-auth-secret=p4ssw0rd
realm=example.com
total-quota=300
cert=/etc/letsencrypt/live/rtc.example.com/fullchain.pem
pkey=/etc/letsencrypt/live/rtc.example.com/privkey.pem
log-file=/dev/stdout
no-multicast-peers
proc-user=turnserver
proc-group=turnserver
Change the
p4ssw0rd,
realm and paths to server certificates.
Use the following configuration for Peer Calls:
iceServers:
- urls:
- 'turn:rtc.example.com'
auth_type: secret
auth_secret:
username: 'example'
secret: 'p4ssw0rd'
Finally, enable and start the
coturn service:
sudo systemctl enable coturn
sudo systemctl start coturn
See Contributing section.
If you encounter a bug, please open a new issue!
The development of Peer Calls is sponsored by rondomoon. If you'd like enterprise on-site support or become a sponsor, please contact hello@rondomoon.com.