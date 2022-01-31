Peer Calls v4

WebRTC peer to peer calls for everyone. See it live in action at peercalls.com.

The server has been completely rewriten in Go and all the original functionality works. An optional implementation of a Selective Forwarding Unit (SFU) is available to make Peer Calls consume less bandwith for user video uploads. This wouldn't haven been possible without the awesome pion/webrtc library.

The config file format is still YAML, but is different than what was in v3. The v3 source code is available in version-3 branch. Version 4 will no longer be published on NPM since the server is no longer written in NodeJS.

What's New in v4

Core rewritten in Golang. Selective Forwarding Unit. Can be enabled using NETWORK_TYPE=sfu environment variable. The peercalls.com instance has this enabled.

Fix: Add warning when using an unsupported browser Fix: Add warning when JavaScript is disabled

TODO for Selective Forwarding Unit

Add support for passive ICE TCP candidates End-to-End Encryption (E2EE) using Insertable Streams. See #142.

Requirements for Development

Alternatively, Docker can be used to run Peer Calls.

Stack

Backend

See go.mod for more information

Frontend

React

Redux

TypeScript (since peer-calls v2.1.0 )

See package.json for more information.

Installation & Running

Download Release

Head to Releases and download a precompiled version. Currently the binaries for the following systems are built automatically:

linux amd64

linux arm

darwin (macOS) amd64

windows amd64

Deploying onto Kubernetes

The root of this repository contains a kustomization.yaml , allowing anyone to patch the manifests found within the deploy/ directory. To deploy the manifests without applying any patches, pass the URL to kubectl :

kubectl apply -k github.com/peer-calls/peer-calls

Using Docker

The automated builds on Docker Hub now require a subscription, and approval is required even for open source projects. We recently switched to using GitHub Container Registry instead:

Use the ghcr.io/peer-calls/peer-calls image:

docker run --rm -it -p 3000:3000 ghcr.io/peer-calls/peer-calls:latest

Building from Source

git clone https://github.com/peer-calls/peer-calls.git cd peer-calls npm install npm run build npm run build:go:linux npm run start

Building Docker Image

git clone https://github.com/peer-calls/peer-calls cd peer-calls docker build -t peer-calls . docker run --rm -it -p 3000:3000 peer-calls

Configuration

Environment variables

Variable Type Description Default PEERCALLS_LOG csv Enables or disables logging for certain modules -sdp,-ws,-nack,-rtp,-rtcp,-pion:*:trace,-pion:*:debug,-pion:*:info,* PEERCALLS_FS string When set to a non-empty value, use the path to find resource files PEERCALLS_BASE_URL string Base URL of the application PEERCALLS_BIND_HOST string IP to listen to 0.0.0.0 PEERCALLS_BIND_PORT int Port to listen to 3000 PEERCALLS_TLS_CERT string Path to TLS PEM certificate. If set will enable TLS PEERCALLS_TLS_KEY string Path to TLS PEM cert key. If set will enable TLS PEERCALLS_STORE_TYPE string Can be memory or redis memory PEERCALLS_STORE_REDIS_HOST string Hostname of Redis server PEERCALLS_STORE_REDIS_PORT int Port of Redis server PEERCALLS_STORE_REDIS_PREFIX string Prefix for Redis keys. Suggestion: peercalls PEERCALLS_NETWORK_TYPE string Can be mesh or sfu . Setting to SFU will make the server the main peer mesh PEERCALLS_NETWORK_SFU_INTERFACES csv List of interfaces to use for ICE candidates, uses all available when empty PEERCALLS_NETWORK_SFU_JITTER_BUFFER bool Set to true to enable the use of Jitter Buffer false PEERCALLS_NETWORK_SFU_PROTOCOLS csv Can be udp4 , udp6 , tcp4 or tcp6 udp4,udp6 PEERCALLS_NETWORK_SFU_TCP_BIND_ADDR string ICE TCP bind address. By default listens on all interfaces. PEERCALLS_NETWORK_SFU_TCP_LISTEN_PORT int ICE TCP listen port. By default uses a random port. 0 PEERCALLS_NETWORK_SFU_TRANSPORT_LISTEN_ADDR string When set, will listen for external RTP, Data and Metadata UDP streams PEERCALLS_NETWORK_SFU_TRANSPORT_NODES csv When set, will transmit media and data to designated host:port (s). PEERCALLS_NETWORK_SFU_UDP_PORT_MIN int Defines ICE UDP range start to use for UDP host candidates. 0 PEERCALLS_NETWORK_SFU_UDP_PORT_MAX int Defines ICE UDP range end to use for UDP host candidates. 0 PEERCALLS_ICE_SERVER_URLS csv List of ICE Server URLs PEERCALLS_ICE_SERVER_AUTH_TYPE string Can be empty or secret for coturn static-auth-secret config option. PEERCALLS_ICE_SERVER_SECRET string Secret for coturn PEERCALLS_ICE_SERVER_USERNAME string Username for coturn PEERCALLS_PROMETHEUS_ACCESS_TOKEN string Access token for prometheus /metrics URL

The default ICE servers in use are:

stun:stun.l.google.com:19302

stun:global.stun.twilio.com:3478?transport=udp

Only a single ICE server can be defined via environment variables. To define more use a YAML config file. To load a config file, use the -c /path/to/config.yml command line argument.

See config/types.go for configuration types.

Example:

base_url: '' bind_host: '0.0.0.0' bind_port: 3005 ice_servers: - urls: - 'stun:stun.l.google.com:19302' - urls: - 'stun:global.stun.twilio.com:3478?transport=udp' store: type: memory network: type: mesh prometheus: access_token: "mytoken"

Prometheus /metrics URL will not be accessible without an access token set. The access token can be provided by either:

Setting Authorization header to Bearer mytoken , or

header to , or Providing the access token as a query string: /metrics?access_token=mytoken

To access the server, go to http://localhost:3000.

Accessing From Network

Most browsers will prevent access to user media devices if the application is accessed from the network (not via 127.0.0.1). If you wish to test your mobile devices, you'll have to enable TLS by setting the PEERCALLS_TLS_CERT and PEERCALLS_TLS_KEY environment variables. To generate a self-signed certificate you can use:

openssl req -nodes -x509 -newkey rsa: 4096 -keyout key .pem -subj "/C=US/ST=Oregon/L=Portland/O=Company Name/OU=Org/CN=example.com" -out cert .pem -days 365

Replace example.com with your server's hostname.

Multiple Instances and Redis

Redis can be used to allow users connected to different instances to connect. The following needs to be added to config.yaml to enable Redis:

store: type: redis redis: host: redis-host port: 6379 prefix: peercalls

Logging

By default, Peer Calls server will log only basic information. Client-side logging is disabled by default.

Server-side logs can be configured via the PEERCALLS_LOG environment variable. Setting it to * will enable all server-side logging:

PEERCALLS_LOG=*

Client-side logs can be configured via localStorage.DEBUG and localStorage.LOG variables:

Setting localStorage.log=1 enables logging of Redux actions and state changes

enables logging of Redux actions and state changes Setting localStorage.debug=peercalls,peercalls:* enables all other client-side logging

Development

Below are some common scripts used for development:

npm start build all resources and start the server . npm run build build all client-side resources . npm run start :server start the server npm run js :watch build and watch resources npm test run all client-side tests . go test ./... run all server tests npm run ci run all linting , tests and build the client-side

Browser Support

Tested on Firefox and Chrome, including mobile versions. Also works on Safari and iOS since version 11. Does not work on Microsoft Edge because they do not support DataChannels yet.

For more details, see here:

In Firefox, it might be useful to use about:webrtc to debug connection issues. In Chrome, use about:webrtc-internals .

When experiencing connection issues, the first thing to try is to have all peers to use the same browser.

Epheremal UDP Ports for ICE

The UDP port range can be defined for opening epheremal ports. These ports will be used for generating UDP host ICE candidates. It is recommended to enable these UDP ports when ICE TCP is enabled, because the priority of TCP host candidates will be higher than srflx/prflx candidates, as such TCP will be used even though UDP connectivity might be possible.

ICE TCP

Peer Calls supports ICE over TCP as described in RFC6544. Currently only passive ICE candidates are supported. This means that users whose ISPs or corporate firewalls block UDP packets can use TCP to connect to the SFU. In most scenarios, this removes the need to use a TURN server, but this functionality is currently experimental and is not enabled by default.

Add the tcp4 and tcp6 to your PEERCALLS_NETWORK_SFU_PROTOCOLS to enable support for ICE TCP:

PEERCALLS_NETWORK_TYPE =sfu PEERCALLS_NETWORK_SFU_PROTOCOLS=`udp4,udp6,tcp4,tcp6` peer-calls

To test this functionality, udp4 and udp6 network types should be omitted:

PEERCALLS_NETWORK_TYPE =sfu PEERCALLS_NETWORK_SFU_PROTOCOLS=`tcp4,tcp6` peer-calls

Please note that in production the PEERCALLS_NETWORK_SFU_TCP_LISTEN_PORT should be specified and external TCP access allowed through the server firewall.

TURN Server

When a direct connection cannot be established, it might be help to use a TURN server. The peercalls.com instance is configured to use a TURN server and it can be used for testing. However, the server bandwidth there is not unlimited.

Here are the steps to install a TURN server on Ubuntu/Debian Linux:

sudo apt install coturn

Use the following configuration as a template for /etc/turnserver.conf :

lt-cred-mech use-auth-secret static-auth-secret=p4ssw0rd realm=example.com total-quota=300 cert=/etc/letsencrypt/live/rtc.example.com/fullchain.pem pkey=/etc/letsencrypt/live/rtc.example.com/privkey.pem log -file=/dev/stdout no-multicast-peers proc-user=turnserver proc-group=turnserver

Change the p4ssw0rd , realm and paths to server certificates.

Use the following configuration for Peer Calls:

iceServers: - urls: - 'turn:rtc.example.com' auth_type: secret auth_secret: username: 'example' secret: 'p4ssw0rd'

Finally, enable and start the coturn service:

sudo systemctl enable coturn sudo systemctl start coturn

Contributing

See Contributing section.

If you encounter a bug, please open a new issue!

Support

The development of Peer Calls is sponsored by rondomoon. If you'd like enterprise on-site support or become a sponsor, please contact hello@rondomoon.com.

License

Apache 2.0