PeerServer helps establishing connections between PeerJS clients. Data is not proxied through the server.
If you don't want to develop anything, just enter few commands below.
Install the package globally:
$ npm install peer -g
Run the server:
$ peerjs --port 9000 --key peerjs --path /myapp
Started PeerServer on ::, port: 9000, path: /myapp (v. 0.3.2)
Check it: http://127.0.0.1:9000/myapp It should returns JSON with name, description and website fields.
Also, you can use Docker image to run a new container:
$ docker run -p 9000:9000 -d peerjs/peerjs-server
$ kubectl run peerjs-server --image=peerjs/peerjs-server --port 9000 --expose -- --port 9000 --path /myapp
If you have your own server, you can attach PeerServer.
Install the package:
# $ cd your-project-path
# with npm
$ npm install peer
# with yarn
$ yarn add peer
Use PeerServer object to create a new server:
const { PeerServer } = require('peer');
const peerServer = PeerServer({ port: 9000, path: '/myapp' });
Check it: http://127.0.0.1:9000/myapp It should returns JSON with name, description and website fields.
<script>
const peer = new Peer('someid', {
host: 'localhost',
port: 9000,
path: '/myapp'
});
</script>
You can provide config object to
PeerServer function or specify options for
peerjs CLI.
|CLI option
|JS option
|Description
|Required
|Default
--port, -p
port
|Port to listen (number)
|Yes
--key, -k
key
|Connection key (string). Client must provide it to call API methods
|No
"peerjs"
--path
path
|Path (string). The server responds for requests to the root URL + path. E.g. Set the
path to
/myapp and run server on 9000 port via
peerjs --port 9000 --path /myapp Then open http://127.0.0.1:9000/myapp - you should see a JSON reponse.
|No
"/"
--proxied
proxied
|Set
true if PeerServer stays behind a reverse proxy (boolean)
|No
false
--expire_timeout, -t
expire_timeout
|The amount of time after which a message sent will expire, the sender will then receive a
EXPIRE message (milliseconds).
|No
5000
--alive_timeout
alive_timeout
|Timeout for broken connection (milliseconds). If the server doesn't receive any data from client (includes
pong messages), the client's connection will be destroyed.
|No
60000
--concurrent_limit, -c
concurrent_limit
|Maximum number of clients' connections to WebSocket server (number)
|No
5000
--sslkey
sslkey
|Path to SSL key (string)
|No
--sslcert
sslcert
|Path to SSL certificate (string)
|No
--allow_discovery
allow_discovery
|Allow to use GET
/peers http API method to get an array of ids of all connected clients (boolean)
|No
generateClientId
|A function which generate random client IDs when calling
/id API method (
() => string)
|No
uuid/v4
Simply pass in PEM-encoded certificate and key.
const fs = require('fs');
const { PeerServer } = require('peer');
const peerServer = PeerServer({
port: 9000,
ssl: {
key: fs.readFileSync('/path/to/your/ssl/key/here.key'),
cert: fs.readFileSync('/path/to/your/ssl/certificate/here.crt')
}
});
You can also pass any other SSL options accepted by https.createServer, such as `SNICallback:
const fs = require('fs');
const { PeerServer } = require('peer');
const peerServer = PeerServer({
port: 9000,
ssl: {
SNICallback: (servername, cb) => {
// your code here ....
}
}
});
Make sure to set the
proxied option, otherwise IP based limiting will fail.
The option is passed verbatim to the
expressjs
trust proxy setting
if it is truthy.
const { PeerServer } = require('peer');
const peerServer = PeerServer({
port: 9000,
path: '/myapp',
proxied: true
});
By default, PeerServer uses
uuid/v4 npm package to generate random client IDs.
You can set
generateClientId option in config to specify a custom function to generate client IDs.
const { PeerServer } = require('peer');
const customGenerationFunction = () => (Math.random().toString(36) + '0000000000000000000').substr(2, 16);
const peerServer = PeerServer({
port: 9000,
path: '/myapp',
generateClientId: customGenerationFunction
});
Open http://127.0.0.1:9000/myapp/peerjs/id to see a new random id.
const express = require('express');
const { ExpressPeerServer } = require('peer');
const app = express();
app.get('/', (req, res, next) => res.send('Hello world!'));
// =======
const server = app.listen(9000);
const peerServer = ExpressPeerServer(server, {
path: '/myapp'
});
app.use('/peerjs', peerServer);
// == OR ==
const http = require('http');
const server = http.createServer(app);
const peerServer = ExpressPeerServer(server, {
debug: true,
path: '/myapp'
});
app.use('/peerjs', peerServer);
server.listen(9000);
// ========
Open the browser and check http://127.0.0.1:9000/peerjs/myapp
The
'connection' event is emitted when a peer connects to the server.
peerServer.on('connection', (client) => { ... });
The
'disconnect' event is emitted when a peer disconnects from the server or
when the peer can no longer be reached.
peerServer.on('disconnect', (client) => { ... });
Read /src/api/README.md
$ npm test
We have 'ready to use' images on docker hub: https://hub.docker.com/r/peerjs/peerjs-server
To run the latest image:
$ docker run -p 9000:9000 -d peerjs/peerjs-server
You can build a new image simply by calling:
$ docker build -t myimage https://github.com/peers/peerjs-server.git
To run the image execute this:
$ docker run -p 9000:9000 -d myimage
This will start a peerjs server on port 9000 exposed on port 9000 with key
peerjs on path
/myapp.
Open your browser with http://localhost:9000/myapp It should returns JSON with name, description and website fields. http://localhost:9000/myapp/peerjs/id - should returns a random string (random client id)
Google App Engine will create an HTTPS certificate for you automatically, making this by far the easiest way to deploy PeerJS in the Google Cloud Platform.
package.json file for GAE to read:
echo "{}" > package.json
npm install express@latest peer@latest
app.yaml file to configure the GAE application.
runtime: nodejs
# Flex environment required for WebSocket support, which is required for PeerJS.
env: flex
# Limit resources to one instance, one CPU, very little memory or disk.
manual_scaling:
instances: 1
resources:
cpu: 1
memory_gb: 0.5
disk_size_gb: 0.5
server.js (which node will run by default for the
start script):
const express = require('express');
const { ExpressPeerServer } = require('peer');
const app = express();
app.enable('trust proxy');
const PORT = process.env.PORT || 9000;
const server = app.listen(PORT, () => {
console.log(`App listening on port ${PORT}`);
console.log('Press Ctrl+C to quit.');
});
const peerServer = ExpressPeerServer(server, {
path: '/'
});
app.use('/', peerServer);
module.exports = app;
gcloud), replacing
YOUR-PROJECT-ID-HERE with your particular project ID:
gcloud app deploy --project=YOUR-PROJECT-ID-HERE --promote --quiet app.yaml
See PRIVACY.md
