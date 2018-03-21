openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ps

peek-stream

by Mathias Buus
1.1.3 (see all)

Transform stream that lets you peek the first line before deciding how to parse it

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7M

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

peek-stream

Transform stream that lets you peek the first line before deciding how to parse it

npm install peek-stream

build status dat

Usage

var peek = require('peek-stream')
var ldjson = require('ldjson-stream')
var csv = require('csv-parser')

var isCSV = function(data) {
  return data.toString().indexOf(',') > -1
}

var isJSON = function(data) {
  try {
    JSON.parse(data)
    return true
  } catch (err) {
    return false
  }
}

// call parser to create a new parser
var parser = function() {
  return peek(function(data, swap) {
    // maybe it is JSON?
    if (isJSON(data)) return swap(null, ldjson())

    // maybe it is CSV?
    if (isCSV(data)) return swap(null, csv())

    // we do not know - bail
    swap(new Error('No parser available'))
  })
}

The above parser will be able to parse both line delimited JSON and CSV

var parse = parser()

parse.write('{"hello":"world"}\n{"hello":"another"}\n')
parse.on('data', function(data) {
  console.log(data) // prints {hello:'world'} and {hello:'another'}
})

Or

var parse = parser()

parse.write('test,header\nvalue-1,value-2\n')
parse.on('data', function(data) {
  console.log(data) // prints {test:'value-1', header:'value-2'}
})

Per default data is the first line (or the first 65535 bytes if no newline is found). To change the max buffer pass an options map to the constructor

var parse = peek({
  maxBuffer: 10000
}, function(data, swap) {
  ...
})

If you want to emit an error if no newline is found set strict: true as well.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial