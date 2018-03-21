Transform stream that lets you peek the first line before deciding how to parse it
npm install peek-stream
var peek = require('peek-stream')
var ldjson = require('ldjson-stream')
var csv = require('csv-parser')
var isCSV = function(data) {
return data.toString().indexOf(',') > -1
}
var isJSON = function(data) {
try {
JSON.parse(data)
return true
} catch (err) {
return false
}
}
// call parser to create a new parser
var parser = function() {
return peek(function(data, swap) {
// maybe it is JSON?
if (isJSON(data)) return swap(null, ldjson())
// maybe it is CSV?
if (isCSV(data)) return swap(null, csv())
// we do not know - bail
swap(new Error('No parser available'))
})
}
The above parser will be able to parse both line delimited JSON and CSV
var parse = parser()
parse.write('{"hello":"world"}\n{"hello":"another"}\n')
parse.on('data', function(data) {
console.log(data) // prints {hello:'world'} and {hello:'another'}
})
Or
var parse = parser()
parse.write('test,header\nvalue-1,value-2\n')
parse.on('data', function(data) {
console.log(data) // prints {test:'value-1', header:'value-2'}
})
Per default
data is the first line (or the first
65535 bytes if no newline is found).
To change the max buffer pass an options map to the constructor
var parse = peek({
maxBuffer: 10000
}, function(data, swap) {
...
})
If you want to emit an error if no newline is found set
strict: true as well.
MIT