Restify middleware that validates JsonWebTokens and sets
req.user.
This module lets you authenticate HTTP requests using JWT tokens in your restify applications.
$ npm install restify-jwt
The JWT authentication middleware authenticates callers using a JWT.
If the token is valid,
req.user will be set with the JSON object decoded
to be used by later middleware for authorization and access control.
For example,
var jwt = require('restify-jwt');
app.get('/protected',
jwt({secret: 'shhhhhhared-secret'}),
function(req, res) {
if (!req.user.admin) return res.send(401);
res.send(200);
});
You can specify audience and/or issuer as well:
jwt({ secret: 'shhhhhhared-secret',
audience: 'http://myapi/protected',
issuer: 'http://issuer' })
If the JWT has an expiration (
exp), it will be checked.
If you are using a base64 URL-encoded secret, pass a
Buffer with
base64 encoding as the secret instead of a string:
jwt({ secret: new Buffer('shhhhhhared-secret', 'base64') })
Optionally you can make some paths unprotected as follows:
app.use(jwt({ secret: 'shhhhhhared-secret'}).unless({path: ['/token']}));
This is especially useful when applying to multiple routes. In the example above,
path can be a string, a regexp, or an array of any of those.
For more details on the
.unlesssyntax including additional options, please see express-unless.
This module also support tokens signed with public/private key pairs. Instead of a secret, you can specify a Buffer with the public key
var publicKey = fs.readFileSync('/pat/to/public.pub');
jwt({ secret: publicKey });
By default, the decoded token is attached to
req.user but can be configured with the
requestProperty option.
jwt({ secret: publicKey, requestProperty: 'auth' });
A custom function for extracting the token from a request can be specified with
the
getToken option. This is useful if you need to pass the token through a
query parameter or a cookie. You can throw an error in this function and it will
be handled by
restify-jwt.
app.use(jwt({
secret: 'hello world !',
credentialsRequired: false,
getToken: function fromHeaderOrQuerystring (req) {
if (req.headers.authorization && req.headers.authorization.split(' ')[0] === 'Bearer') {
return req.headers.authorization.split(' ')[1];
} else if (req.query && req.query.token) {
return req.query.token;
}
return null;
}
}));
If you are developing an application in which the secret used to sign tokens is not static, you can provide a callback function as the
secret parameter. The function has the signature:
function(req, payload, done):
req (
Object) - The restify
request object.
payload (
Object) - An object with the JWT claims.
done (
Function) - A function with signature
function(err, secret) to be invoked when the secret is retrieved.
err (
Any) - The error that occurred.
secret (
String) - The secret to use to verify the JWT.
For example, if the secret varies based on the JWT issuer:
var jwt = require('restify-jwt');
var data = require('./data');
var utilities = require('./utilities');
var secretCallback = function(req, payload, done){
var issuer = payload.iss;
data.getTenantByIdentifier(issuer, function(err, tenant){
if (err) { return done(err); }
if (!tenant) { return done(new Error('missing_secret')); }
var secret = utilities.decrypt(tenant.secret);
done(null, secret);
});
};
app.get('/protected',
jwt({secret: secretCallback}),
function(req, res) {
if (!req.user.admin) return res.send(401);
res.send(200);
});
It is possible that some tokens will need to be revoked so they cannot be used any longer. You can provide a function as the
isRevoked option. The signature of the function is
function(req, payload, done):
req (
Object) - The restify
request object.
payload (
Object) - An object with the JWT claims.
done (
Function) - A function with signature
function(err, revoked) to be invoked once the check to see if the token is revoked or not is complete.
err (
Any) - The error that occurred.
revoked (
Boolean) -
true if the JWT is revoked,
false otherwise.
For example, if the
(iss, jti) claim pair is used to identify a JWT:
var jwt = require('restify-jwt');
var data = require('./data');
var utilities = require('./utilities');
var isRevokedCallback = function(req, payload, done){
var issuer = payload.iss;
var tokenId = payload.jti;
data.getRevokedToken(issuer, tokenId, function(err, token){
if (err) { return done(err); }
return done(null, !!token);
});
};
app.get('/protected',
jwt({secret: shhhhhhared-secret,
isRevoked: isRevokedCallback}),
function(req, res) {
if (!req.user.admin) return res.send(401);
res.send(200);
});
The default behavior is to throw an error when the token is invalid, so you can add your custom logic to manage unauthorized access as follows:
app.use(function (err, req, res, next) {
if (err.name === 'UnauthorizedError') {
res.send(401, 'invalid token...');
}
});
You might want to use this module to identify registered users without preventing unregistered clients to access to some data, you can do it using the option credentialsRequired:
app.use(jwt({
secret: 'hello world !',
credentialsRequired: false
}));
$ npm install
$ npm test
Based on auth0/express-jwt. The major difference is that restify-jwt tries to use built in restify errors wherever possible.