vue-element-admin is a production-ready front-end solution for admin interfaces. It is based on vue and uses the UI Toolkit element-ui.
vue-element-admin is based on the newest development stack of vue and it has a built-in i18n solution, typical templates for enterprise applications, and lots of awesome features. It helps you build large and complex Single-Page Applications. I believe whatever your needs are, this project will help you.
Base template recommends using: vue-admin-template
Desktop: electron-vue-admin
Typescript: vue-typescript-admin-template (Credits: @Armour)
After the
v4.1.0+ version, the default master branch will not support i18n. Please use i18n Branch, it will keep up with the master update
The current version is
v4.0+ build on
vue-cli. If you find a problem, please put issue. If you want to use the old version , you can switch branch to tag/3.11.0, it does not rely on
vue-cli
This project does not support low version browsers (e.g. IE). Please add polyfill by yourself.
You need to install node and git locally. The project is based on ES2015+, vue, vuex, vue-router, vue-cli , axios and element-ui, all request data is simulated using Mock.js. Understanding and learning this knowledge in advance will greatly help the use of this project.
- Login / Logout
- Permission Authentication
- Page permission
- Directive permission
- Permission configuration page
- Two-step login
- Multi-environment build
- Develop (dev)
- sit
- Stage Test (stage)
- Production (prod)
- Global Features
- I18n
- Multiple dynamic themes
- Dynamic sidebar (supports multi-level routing)
- Dynamic breadcrumb
- Tags-view (Tab page Support right-click operation)
- Svg Sprite
- Mock data
- Screenfull
- Responsive Sidebar
- Editor
- Rich Text Editor
- Markdown Editor
- JSON Editor
- Excel
- Export Excel
- Upload Excel
- Visualization Excel
- Export zip
- Table
- Dynamic Table
- Drag And Drop Table
- Inline Edit Table
- Error Page
- 401
- 404
- Components
- Avatar Upload
- Back To Top
- Drag Dialog
- Drag Select
- Drag Kanban
- Drag List
- SplitPane
- Dropzone
- Sticky
- CountTo
- Advanced Example
- Error Log
- Dashboard
- Guide Page
- ECharts
- Clipboard
- Markdown to html
# clone the project
git clone https://github.com/PanJiaChen/vue-element-admin.git
# enter the project directory
cd vue-element-admin
# install dependency
npm install
# develop
npm run dev
This will automatically open http://localhost:9527
# build for test environment
npm run build:stage
# build for production environment
npm run build:prod
# preview the release environment effect
npm run preview
# preview the release environment effect + static resource analysis
npm run preview -- --report
# code format check
npm run lint
# code format check and auto fix
npm run lint -- --fix
Refer to Documentation for more information
Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.
Modern browsers and Internet Explorer 10+.
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
|IE10, IE11, Edge
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
Copyright (c) 2017-present PanJiaChen