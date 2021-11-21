A PDF viewer for Vue using Mozilla's PDF.js
For Vue 2:
npm install --save pdfvuer
For Vue 3:
npm i pdfvuer@next --save
<template>
<pdf src="./static/relativity.pdf" :page="1">
<template slot="loading">
loading content here...
</template>
</pdf>
</template>
<script>
import pdf from 'pdfvuer'
import 'pdfjs-dist/build/pdf.worker.entry' // not needed since v1.9.1
export default {
components: {
pdf
}
}
<template>
<div id="pdfvuer">
<div id="buttons" class="ui grey three item inverted bottom fixed menu transition hidden">
<a class="item" @click="page > 1 ? page-- : 1">
<i class="left chevron icon"></i>
Back
</a>
<a class="ui active item">
{{page}} / {{ numPages ? numPages : '∞' }}
</a>
<a class="item" @click="page < numPages ? page++ : 1">
Forward
<i class="right chevron icon"></i>
</a>
</div>
<div id="buttons" class="ui grey three item inverted bottom fixed menu transition hidden">
<a class="item" @click="scale -= scale > 0.2 ? 0.1 : 0">
<i class="left chevron icon" />
Zoom -
</a>
<a class="ui active item">
{{ formattedZoom }} %
</a>
<a class="item" @click="scale += scale < 2 ? 0.1 : 0">
Zoom +
<i class="right chevron icon" />
</a>
</div>
<pdf :src="pdfdata" v-for="i in numPages" :key="i" :id="i" :page="i"
:scale.sync="scale" style="width:100%;margin:20px auto;"
:annotation="true"
:resize="true"
@link-clicked="handle_pdf_link">
<template slot="loading">
loading content here...
</template>
</pdf>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import pdfvuer from 'pdfvuer'
import 'pdfjs-dist/build/pdf.worker.entry' // not needed since v1.9.1
export default {
components: {
pdf: pdfvuer
},
data () {
return {
page: 1,
numPages: 0,
pdfdata: undefined,
errors: [],
scale: 'page-width'
}
},
computed: {
formattedZoom () {
return Number.parseInt(this.scale * 100);
},
},
mounted () {
this.getPdf()
},
watch: {
show: function (s) {
if(s) {
this.getPdf();
}
},
page: function (p) {
if( window.pageYOffset <= this.findPos(document.getElementById(p)) || ( document.getElementById(p+1) && window.pageYOffset >= this.findPos(document.getElementById(p+1)) )) {
// window.scrollTo(0,this.findPos(document.getElementById(p)));
document.getElementById(p).scrollIntoView();
}
}
},
methods: {
handle_pdf_link: function (params) {
// Scroll to the appropriate place on our page - the Y component of
// params.destArray * (div height / ???), from the bottom of the page div
var page = document.getElementById(String(params.pageNumber));
page.scrollIntoView();
},
getPdf () {
var self = this;
self.pdfdata = pdfvuer.createLoadingTask('./static/relativity.pdf');
self.pdfdata.then(pdf => {
self.numPages = pdf.numPages;
window.onscroll = function() {
changePage()
stickyNav()
}
// Get the offset position of the navbar
var sticky = $('#buttons')[0].offsetTop
// Add the sticky class to the self.$refs.nav when you reach its scroll position. Remove "sticky" when you leave the scroll position
function stickyNav() {
if (window.pageYOffset >= sticky) {
$('#buttons')[0].classList.remove("hidden")
} else {
$('#buttons')[0].classList.add("hidden")
}
}
function changePage () {
var i = 1, count = Number(pdf.numPages);
do {
if(window.pageYOffset >= self.findPos(document.getElementById(i)) &&
window.pageYOffset <= self.findPos(document.getElementById(i+1))) {
self.page = i
}
i++
} while ( i < count)
if (window.pageYOffset >= self.findPos(document.getElementById(i))) {
self.page = i
}
}
});
},
findPos(obj) {
return obj.offsetTop;
}
}
}
</script>
<style src="pdfvuer/dist/pdfvuer.css"></style>
<style lang="css" scoped>
#buttons {
margin-left: 0 !important;
margin-right: 0 !important;
}
/* Page content */
.content {
padding: 16px;
}
</style>
The url of the pdf file.
src may also be a
string|TypedArray|DocumentInitParameters|PDFDataRangeTransport for more details, see
PDFJS.getDocument().
The page number to display.
The page rotation in degrees, only multiple of 90 are valid.
The scaling factor. By default, the pdf will be scaled to match the page width
with the container width.
When passed value
page-width and / or using
resize prop, will send back the scale
computed accordingly via
update:scale event (use it with
scale.sync="scale")
Enable Auto Resizing on window resize. By default, autoresizing is disabled.
Show the annotations in the pdf. By default, annotation layer is disabled.
Show the text layer in the pdf. By default, text layer is enabled.
The total number of pages of the pdf.
The provided PDF's loading state
Function handler for errors occurred during loading/drawing PDF source.
Function handler for errors occurred during loading/drawing PDF source. Example:
handle_pdf_link: function (params) {
// Scroll to the appropriate place on our page - the Y component of
// params.destArray * (div height / ???), from the bottom of the page div
var page = document.getElementById(String(params.pageNumber));
page.scrollIntoView();
}
src: see
:src prop
:src property.
Advanced Example - https://arkokoley.github.io/pdfvuer
Made with ❤️ in Bangalore, India
MIT © Gaurav Koley, 2021
The cleanest PDF viewer that I found for VueJs. Maybe not the cleanest documentation, you will have to search a little but I like the result.