Pdfvuer

A PDF viewer for Vue using Mozilla's PDF.js

Install

For Vue 2:

npm install --save pdfvuer

For Vue 3:

npm i pdfvuer @next --save

Example - basic

<template> <pdf src="./static/relativity.pdf" :page="1"> <template slot="loading"> loading content here... </template> </pdf> </template> <script> import pdf from 'pdfvuer' import 'pdfjs-dist/build/pdf.worker.entry' // not needed since v1.9.1 export default { components: { pdf } }

Example - Advanced

<template> <div id="pdfvuer"> <div id="buttons" class="ui grey three item inverted bottom fixed menu transition hidden"> <a class="item" @click="page > 1 ? page-- : 1"> <i class="left chevron icon"></i> Back </a> <a class="ui active item"> {{page}} / {{ numPages ? numPages : '∞' }} </a> <a class="item" @click="page < numPages ? page++ : 1"> Forward <i class="right chevron icon"></i> </a> </div> <div id="buttons" class="ui grey three item inverted bottom fixed menu transition hidden"> <a class="item" @click="scale -= scale > 0.2 ? 0.1 : 0"> <i class="left chevron icon" /> Zoom - </a> <a class="ui active item"> {{ formattedZoom }} % </a> <a class="item" @click="scale += scale < 2 ? 0.1 : 0"> Zoom + <i class="right chevron icon" /> </a> </div> <pdf :src="pdfdata" v-for="i in numPages" :key="i" :id="i" :page="i" :scale.sync="scale" style="width:100%;margin:20px auto;" :annotation="true" :resize="true" @link-clicked="handle_pdf_link"> <template slot="loading"> loading content here... </template> </pdf> </div> </template> <script> import pdfvuer from 'pdfvuer' import 'pdfjs-dist/build/pdf.worker.entry' // not needed since v1.9.1 export default { components: { pdf: pdfvuer }, data () { return { page: 1, numPages: 0, pdfdata: undefined, errors: [], scale: 'page-width' } }, computed: { formattedZoom () { return Number.parseInt(this.scale * 100); }, }, mounted () { this.getPdf() }, watch: { show: function (s) { if(s) { this.getPdf(); } }, page: function (p) { if( window.pageYOffset <= this.findPos(document.getElementById(p)) || ( document.getElementById(p+1) && window.pageYOffset >= this.findPos(document.getElementById(p+1)) )) { // window.scrollTo(0,this.findPos(document.getElementById(p))); document.getElementById(p).scrollIntoView(); } } }, methods: { handle_pdf_link: function (params) { // Scroll to the appropriate place on our page - the Y component of // params.destArray * (div height / ???), from the bottom of the page div var page = document.getElementById(String(params.pageNumber)); page.scrollIntoView(); }, getPdf () { var self = this; self.pdfdata = pdfvuer.createLoadingTask('./static/relativity.pdf'); self.pdfdata.then(pdf => { self.numPages = pdf.numPages; window.onscroll = function() { changePage() stickyNav() } // Get the offset position of the navbar var sticky = $('#buttons')[0].offsetTop // Add the sticky class to the self.$refs.nav when you reach its scroll position. Remove "sticky" when you leave the scroll position function stickyNav() { if (window.pageYOffset >= sticky) { $('#buttons')[0].classList.remove("hidden") } else { $('#buttons')[0].classList.add("hidden") } } function changePage () { var i = 1, count = Number(pdf.numPages); do { if(window.pageYOffset >= self.findPos(document.getElementById(i)) && window.pageYOffset <= self.findPos(document.getElementById(i+1))) { self.page = i } i++ } while ( i < count) if (window.pageYOffset >= self.findPos(document.getElementById(i))) { self.page = i } } }); }, findPos(obj) { return obj.offsetTop; } } } </script> <style src="pdfvuer/dist/pdfvuer.css"></style> <style lang="css" scoped> #buttons { margin-left: 0 !important; margin-right: 0 !important; } /* Page content */ .content { padding: 16px; } </style>

API

Props

:src String / Object - default: ''

The url of the pdf file. src may also be a string|TypedArray|DocumentInitParameters|PDFDataRangeTransport for more details, see PDFJS.getDocument() .

:page Number - default: 1

The page number to display.

:rotate Number - default: 0

The page rotation in degrees, only multiple of 90 are valid.

:scale Number / String - default: 'page-width' - .sync

The scaling factor. By default, the pdf will be scaled to match the page width with the container width. When passed value page-width and / or using resize prop, will send back the scale computed accordingly via update:scale event (use it with scale.sync="scale" )

:resize Boolean - default: false

Enable Auto Resizing on window resize. By default, autoresizing is disabled.

:annotation Boolean - default: false

Show the annotations in the pdf. By default, annotation layer is disabled.

:text Boolean - default: true

Show the text layer in the pdf. By default, text layer is enabled.

Events

@numpages Number

The total number of pages of the pdf.

@loading Boolean

The provided PDF's loading state

@error Function

Function handler for errors occurred during loading/drawing PDF source.

@link-clicked Function

Function handler for errors occurred during loading/drawing PDF source. Example:

handle_pdf_link: function ( params ) { var page = document .getElementById( String (params.pageNumber)); page.scrollIntoView(); }

Public static methods

src : see :src prop

This function creates a PDFJS loading task that can be used and reused as :src property.

Public Demo

Advanced Example - https://arkokoley.github.io/pdfvuer

Used in production by Gratia

License

MIT © Gaurav Koley, 2021