pdf

pdfvuer

by Gaurav Koley
1.9.2

A PDF viewer for Vue using Mozilla's PDF.js that supports both Vue2 and Vue3

Overview

Readme

Pdfvuer

A PDF viewer for Vue using Mozilla's PDF.js

npm version

Install

For Vue 2:

npm install --save pdfvuer

For Vue 3:

npm i pdfvuer@next --save

Example - basic

<template>
  <pdf src="./static/relativity.pdf" :page="1">
    <template slot="loading">
      loading content here...
    </template>
  </pdf>
</template>

<script>
import pdf from 'pdfvuer'
import 'pdfjs-dist/build/pdf.worker.entry' // not needed since v1.9.1

export default {
  components: {
    pdf
  }
}

Example - Advanced

<template>
  <div id="pdfvuer">
    <div id="buttons" class="ui grey three item inverted bottom fixed menu transition hidden">
      <a class="item" @click="page > 1 ? page-- : 1">
        <i class="left chevron icon"></i>
        Back
      </a>
      <a class="ui active item">
        {{page}} / {{ numPages ? numPages : '∞' }}
      </a>
      <a class="item" @click="page < numPages ? page++ : 1">
        Forward
        <i class="right chevron icon"></i>
      </a>
    </div>
    <div id="buttons" class="ui grey three item inverted bottom fixed menu transition hidden">
      <a class="item" @click="scale -= scale > 0.2 ? 0.1 : 0">
        <i class="left chevron icon" />
          Zoom -
      </a>
      <a class="ui active item">
        {{ formattedZoom }} %
      </a>
      <a class="item" @click="scale += scale < 2 ? 0.1 : 0">
        Zoom +
        <i class="right chevron icon" />
      </a>
    </div>
    <pdf :src="pdfdata" v-for="i in numPages" :key="i" :id="i" :page="i"
      :scale.sync="scale" style="width:100%;margin:20px auto;"
        :annotation="true"
        :resize="true"
        @link-clicked="handle_pdf_link">
      <template slot="loading">
        loading content here...
      </template>
    </pdf>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import pdfvuer from 'pdfvuer'
import 'pdfjs-dist/build/pdf.worker.entry' // not needed since v1.9.1

export default {
  components: {
    pdf: pdfvuer
  },
  data () {
    return {
      page: 1,
      numPages: 0,
      pdfdata: undefined,
      errors: [],
      scale: 'page-width'
    }
  },
  computed: {
    formattedZoom () {
        return Number.parseInt(this.scale * 100);
    },
  },
  mounted () {
    this.getPdf()
  },
  watch: {
    show: function (s) {
      if(s) {
        this.getPdf();
      }
    },
    page: function (p) {
      if( window.pageYOffset <= this.findPos(document.getElementById(p)) || ( document.getElementById(p+1) && window.pageYOffset >= this.findPos(document.getElementById(p+1)) )) {
        // window.scrollTo(0,this.findPos(document.getElementById(p)));
        document.getElementById(p).scrollIntoView();
      }
    }
  },
  methods: {
    handle_pdf_link: function (params) {
      // Scroll to the appropriate place on our page - the Y component of
      // params.destArray * (div height / ???), from the bottom of the page div
      var page = document.getElementById(String(params.pageNumber));
      page.scrollIntoView();
    },
    getPdf () {
      var self = this;
      self.pdfdata = pdfvuer.createLoadingTask('./static/relativity.pdf');
      self.pdfdata.then(pdf => {
        self.numPages = pdf.numPages;
        window.onscroll = function() { 
          changePage() 
          stickyNav()  
        }

        // Get the offset position of the navbar
        var sticky = $('#buttons')[0].offsetTop

        // Add the sticky class to the self.$refs.nav when you reach its scroll position. Remove "sticky" when you leave the scroll position
        function stickyNav() {
          if (window.pageYOffset >= sticky) {
            $('#buttons')[0].classList.remove("hidden")
          } else {
            $('#buttons')[0].classList.add("hidden")
          }
        }

        function changePage () {
          var i = 1, count = Number(pdf.numPages);
          do {
            if(window.pageYOffset >= self.findPos(document.getElementById(i)) && 
                window.pageYOffset <= self.findPos(document.getElementById(i+1))) {
              self.page = i
            }
            i++
          } while ( i < count)
          if (window.pageYOffset >= self.findPos(document.getElementById(i))) {
            self.page = i
          }
        }
      });
    },
    findPos(obj) {
      return obj.offsetTop;
    }
  }
}
</script>
<style src="pdfvuer/dist/pdfvuer.css"></style>
<style lang="css" scoped>
  #buttons {
    margin-left: 0 !important;
    margin-right: 0 !important;
  }
  /* Page content */
  .content {
    padding: 16px;
  }
</style>

API

Props

:src String / Object - default: ''

The url of the pdf file. src may also be a string|TypedArray|DocumentInitParameters|PDFDataRangeTransport for more details, see PDFJS.getDocument().

:page Number - default: 1

The page number to display.

:rotate Number - default: 0

The page rotation in degrees, only multiple of 90 are valid.

:scale Number / String - default: 'page-width' - .sync

The scaling factor. By default, the pdf will be scaled to match the page width with the container width. When passed value page-width and / or using resize prop, will send back the scale computed accordingly via update:scale event (use it with scale.sync="scale")

:resize Boolean - default: false

Enable Auto Resizing on window resize. By default, autoresizing is disabled.

:annotation Boolean - default: false

Show the annotations in the pdf. By default, annotation layer is disabled.

:text Boolean - default: true

Show the text layer in the pdf. By default, text layer is enabled.

Events

@numpages Number

The total number of pages of the pdf.

@loading Boolean

The provided PDF's loading state

@error Function

Function handler for errors occurred during loading/drawing PDF source.

Function handler for errors occurred during loading/drawing PDF source. Example:

    handle_pdf_link: function (params) {
      // Scroll to the appropriate place on our page - the Y component of
      // params.destArray * (div height / ???), from the bottom of the page div
      var page = document.getElementById(String(params.pageNumber));
      page.scrollIntoView();
    }

Public static methods

createLoadingTask(src)

  • src: see :src prop
    This function creates a PDFJS loading task that can be used and reused as :src property.

Public Demo

Advanced Example - https://arkokoley.github.io/pdfvuer

Used in production by Gratia

Made with ❤️ in Bangalore, India

License

MIT © Gaurav Koley, 2021

100
Pereira-Lucas27 Ratings0 Reviews
November 10, 2020

The cleanest PDF viewer that I found for VueJs. Maybe not the cleanest documentation, you will have to search a little but I like the result.

0
Richard PopelišBratislava, Slovakia15 Ratings0 Reviews
December 2, 2020

