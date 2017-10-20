Lightweight PDF viewer using Mozilla's PDF JS.

Deploy dist to your own static server.

See example in test directory

The options PdfViewer accepts are:

pdfUrl(required): URL to your pdf file, can be relative or absolute. If it is a cross-domain path, the remote server must support CORS.

staticHost(required): Static files host, PdfViewer dependents on Mozila's PDF.js and our viewer.js , which must be served.