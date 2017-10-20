Lightweight PDF viewer using Mozilla's PDF JS.
npm install
npm run build
Deploy
dist to your own static server.
See example in test directory
The options
PdfViewer accepts are:
pdfUrl(required): URL to your pdf file, can be relative or absolute. If it is a cross-domain path, the remote server must support CORS.
staticHost(required):
Static files host, PdfViewer dependents on Mozila's
PDF.js and our
viewer.js, which must be served.
onerror(optional):
A custom
onerror callback function, if error occurs when reading or rendering your pdf file, this function will be called.
If omitted, our viewer's default error handler will be used.
To get a demo:
Run command:
npm start
Test viewer.js:
http://localhost:9000
Test pdfviewer.js (viewer.js in iframe):
http://localhost:9001