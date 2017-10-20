openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

pdfviewer

by teambition
1.1.1 (see all)

PDF Viewer using Mozilla PDF JS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

375

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PDF Viewer

Lightweight PDF viewer using Mozilla's PDF JS.

NPM version Build Status

Screenshot

'screenshot'

Pre-requirments

npm install
npm run build

Deploy dist to your own static server.

Usage

See example in test directory

Options

The options PdfViewer accepts are:

  1. pdfUrl(required): URL to your pdf file, can be relative or absolute. If it is a cross-domain path, the remote server must support CORS.

  2. staticHost(required): Static files host, PdfViewer dependents on Mozila's PDF.js and our viewer.js, which must be served.

  3. onerror(optional): A custom onerror callback function, if error occurs when reading or rendering your pdf file, this function will be called. If omitted, our viewer's default error handler will be used.

Examples

To get a demo:

  1. Run command:

    npm start

  2. Test viewer.js:

    http://localhost:9000

  3. Test pdfviewer.js (viewer.js in iframe):

    http://localhost:9001

Who's using

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial