pdftohtmljs - pdf2htmlEx shell wrapper for Node.js

pdftohtmljs provides access to pdf2htmlEX via shell in node.js programs.

Requirements

If you've docker env setup, just install it via docker

alias pdf2htmlEX= "docker run -ti --rm -v ~/pdf:/pdf iapain/pdf2htmlex pdf2htmlEX"

~/pdf on host computer will be used as volume

PDF2HTMLEX path is resolved usiing following:

first it looks into env variable PDF2HTMLEX_BIN .

. then it fallbacks to bin option.

option. then it fallbacks to system path.

Installation

via npm:

npm install pdftohtmljs

Usage

const pdftohtml = require ( 'pdftohtmljs' ) const convert = async (file, output, preset) => { const converter = new pdftohtml(file, output) converter.progress( ( ret ) => { const progress = (ret.current * 100.0 ) / ret.total console .log( ` ${progress} %` ) }) try { await converter.convert(preset || 'ipad' ) } catch (err) { console .error( `Psst! something went wrong: ${err.msg} ` ) } } convert( 'test/pdfs/sample.pdf' , 'sample.html' )

Command line usage

npm install pdftohtmljs -g

pdftohtmljs sample .pdf

You may optionally provide your own filename and preset

pdftohtmljs sample .pdf sample .html ipad

Tests

npm test

NodeJS Support

This library support nodejs v8+