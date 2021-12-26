openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pdf

pdfreader

by Adrien Joly
1.2.13 (see all)

🚜 Read text and parse tables from PDF files.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.2K

GitHub Stars

301

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pdfreader Node CI Code Quality

Read text and parse tables from PDF files.

Supports tabular data with automatic column detection, and rule-based parsing.

Dependencies: it is based on pdf2json, which itself relies on Mozilla's pdf.js.

ℹ️ This module is meant to be run using Node.js only. It does not work from a web browser.

Summary:

Installation, tests and CLI usage (make sure node v8 or v10)

npm install pdfreader
cd node_modules/pdfreader
npm test
node parse.js test/sample.pdf

Raw PDF reading

This module exposes the PdfReader class, to be instantiated. You can pass { debug: true } to the constructor, in order to log debugging information. (useful for troubleshooting)

Your instance has two methods for parsing a PDF. They return the same output and differ only in input: PdfReader.parseFileItems (as below) for a filename, and PdfReader.parseBuffer (see: "Raw PDF reading from a PDF already in memory (buffer)") from data that you don't want to reference from the filesystem.

Whichever method you choose, it asks for a callback, which gets called each time the instance finds what it denotes as a PDF item.

An item object can match one of the following objects:

  • null, when the parsing is over, or an error occured.
  • File metadata, {file:{path:string}}, when a PDF file is being opened, and is always the first item.
  • Page metadata, {page:integer, width:float, height:float}, when a new page is being parsed, provides the page number, starting at 1. This basically acts as a carriage return for the coordinates of text items to be processed.
  • Text items, {text:string, x:float, y:float, w:float, ...}, which you can think of as simple objects with a text property, and floating 2D AABB coordinates on the page.

It's up to your callback to process these items into a data structure of your choice, and also to handle any errors thrown to it.

For example:

new PdfReader().parseFileItems("sample.pdf", function (err, item) {
  if (err) callback(err);
  else if (!item) callback();
  else if (item.text) console.log(item.text);
});

Raw PDF reading from a PDF already in memory (buffer)

As above, but reading from a buffer in memory rather than from a file referenced by path. For example:

var fs = require("fs");
fs.readFile("sample.pdf", (err, pdfBuffer) => {
  // pdfBuffer contains the file content
  new PdfReader().parseBuffer(pdfBuffer, function (err, item) {
    if (err) callback(err);
    else if (!item) callback();
    else if (item.text) console.log(item.text);
  });
});

Example: reading from a buffer of an online PDF

const https = require("https");
const pdfreader = require("pdfreader");

async function bufferize(url) {
  var hn = url.substring(url.search("//") + 2);
  hn = hn.substring(0, hn.search("/"));
  var pt = url.substring(url.search("//") + 2);
  pt = pt.substring(pt.search("/"));
  const options = { hostname: hn, port: 443, path: pt, method: "GET" };
  return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
    var buff = new Buffer.alloc(0);
    const req = https.request(options, (res) => {
      res.on("data", (d) => {
        buff = Buffer.concat([buff, d]);
      });
      res.on("end", () => {
        resolve(buff);
      });
    });
    req.on("error", (e) => {
      console.error("https request error: " + e);
    });
    req.end();
  });
}

/*
if second param is set then a space ' ' inserted whenever text
chunks are separated by more than xwidth
this helps in situations where words appear separated but
this is because of x coords (there are no spaces between words)

each page is a different array element
*/
async function readlines(buffer, xwidth) {
  return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
    var pdftxt = new Array();
    var pg = 0;
    new pdfreader.PdfReader().parseBuffer(buffer, function (err, item) {
      if (err) console.log("pdf reader error: " + err);
      else if (!item) {
        pdftxt.forEach(function (a, idx) {
          pdftxt[idx].forEach(function (v, i) {
            pdftxt[idx][i].splice(1, 2);
          });
        });
        resolve(pdftxt);
      } else if (item && item.page) {
        pg = item.page - 1;
        pdftxt[pg] = [];
      } else if (item.text) {
        var t = 0;
        var sp = "";
        pdftxt[pg].forEach(function (val, idx) {
          if (val[1] == item.y) {
            if (xwidth && item.x - val[2] > xwidth) {
              sp += " ";
            } else {
              sp = "";
            }
            pdftxt[pg][idx][0] += sp + item.text;
            t = 1;
          }
        });
        if (t == 0) {
          pdftxt[pg].push([item.text, item.y, item.x]);
        }
      }
    });
  });
}

(async () => {
  var url =
    "https://www.w3.org/TR/2011/NOTE-WCAG20-TECHS-20111213/working-examples/PDF2/bookmarks.pdf";
  var buffer = await bufferize(url);
  var lines = await readlines(buffer);
  lines = await JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(lines));
  console.log(lines);
})();

Example: parsing lines of text from a PDF file

example cv resume parse convert pdf to text

Here is the code required to convert this PDF file into text:

var pdfreader = require("pdfreader");

var rows = {}; // indexed by y-position

function printRows() {
  Object.keys(rows) // => array of y-positions (type: float)
    .sort((y1, y2) => parseFloat(y1) - parseFloat(y2)) // sort float positions
    .forEach((y) => console.log((rows[y] || []).join("")));
}

new pdfreader.PdfReader().parseFileItems(
  "CV_ErhanYasar.pdf",
  function (err, item) {
    if (!item || item.page) {
      // end of file, or page
      printRows();
      console.log("PAGE:", item.page);
      rows = {}; // clear rows for next page
    } else if (item.text) {
      // accumulate text items into rows object, per line
      (rows[item.y] = rows[item.y] || []).push(item.text);
    }
  }
);

Fork this example from parsing a CV/résumé.

Example: parsing a table from a PDF file

example cv resume parse convert pdf table to text

Here is the code required to convert this PDF file into a textual table:

var pdfreader = require("pdfreader");

const nbCols = 2;
const cellPadding = 40; // each cell is padded to fit 40 characters
const columnQuantitizer = (item) => parseFloat(item.x) >= 20;

const padColumns = (array, nb) =>
  Array.apply(null, { length: nb }).map((val, i) => array[i] || []);
// .. because map() skips undefined elements

const mergeCells = (cells) =>
  (cells || [])
    .map((cell) => cell.text)
    .join("") // merge cells
    .substr(0, cellPadding)
    .padEnd(cellPadding, " "); // padding

const renderMatrix = (matrix) =>
  (matrix || [])
    .map((row, y) => padColumns(row, nbCols).map(mergeCells).join(" | "))
    .join("\n");

var table = new pdfreader.TableParser();

new pdfreader.PdfReader().parseFileItems(filename, function (err, item) {
  if (!item || item.page) {
    // end of file, or page
    console.log(renderMatrix(table.getMatrix()));
    console.log("PAGE:", item.page);
    table = new pdfreader.TableParser(); // new/clear table for next page
  } else if (item.text) {
    // accumulate text items into rows object, per line
    table.processItem(item, columnQuantitizer(item));
  }
});

Fork this example from parsing a CV/résumé.

Example: opening a PDF file with a password

new PdfReader({ password: "YOUR_PASSWORD" }).parseFileItems(
  "sample-with-password.pdf",
  function (err, item) {
    if (err) callback(err);
    else if (!item) callback();
    else if (item.text) console.log(item.text);
  }
);

Rule-based data extraction

The Rule class can be used to define and process data extraction rules, while parsing a PDF document.

Rule instances expose "accumulators": methods that defines the data extraction strategy to be used for each rule.

Example:

var processItem = Rule.makeItemProcessor([
  Rule.on(/^Hello \"(.*)\"$/)
    .extractRegexpValues()
    .then(displayValue),
  Rule.on(/^Value\:/)
    .parseNextItemValue()
    .then(displayValue),
  Rule.on(/^c1$/).parseTable(3).then(displayTable),
  Rule.on(/^Values\:/)
    .accumulateAfterHeading()
    .then(displayValue),
]);
new PdfReader().parseFileItems("sample.pdf", function (err, item) {
  processItem(item);
});

Troubleshooting & FAQ

Is it possible to parse a PDF document from a web application?

Solutions exist, but this module cannot be run directly by a web browser. If you really want to use this module, you will have to integrate it into your back-end so that PDF files can be read from your server.

Cannot read property 'userAgent' of undefined error from an express-based node.js app

Dmitry found out that you may need to run these instructions before including the pdfreader module:

global.navigator = {
  userAgent: "node",
};

window.navigator = {
  userAgent: "node",
};

Source: express - TypeError: Cannot read property 'userAgent' of undefined error on node.js app run - Stack Overflow

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial