pdfreader

Read text and parse tables from PDF files.

Supports tabular data with automatic column detection, and rule-based parsing.

Dependencies: it is based on pdf2json, which itself relies on Mozilla's pdf.js.

ℹ️ This module is meant to be run using Node.js only. It does not work from a web browser.

Summary:

Installation, tests and CLI usage (make sure node v8 or v10)

npm install pdfreader cd node_modules/pdfreader npm test node parse.js test /sample.pdf

Raw PDF reading

This module exposes the PdfReader class, to be instantiated. You can pass { debug: true } to the constructor, in order to log debugging information. (useful for troubleshooting)

Your instance has two methods for parsing a PDF. They return the same output and differ only in input: PdfReader.parseFileItems (as below) for a filename, and PdfReader.parseBuffer (see: "Raw PDF reading from a PDF already in memory (buffer)") from data that you don't want to reference from the filesystem.

Whichever method you choose, it asks for a callback, which gets called each time the instance finds what it denotes as a PDF item.

An item object can match one of the following objects:

null , when the parsing is over, or an error occured.

, when the parsing is over, or an error occured. File metadata, {file:{path:string}} , when a PDF file is being opened, and is always the first item.

, when a PDF file is being opened, and is always the first item. Page metadata, {page:integer, width:float, height:float} , when a new page is being parsed, provides the page number, starting at 1. This basically acts as a carriage return for the coordinates of text items to be processed.

, when a new page is being parsed, provides the page number, starting at 1. This basically acts as a carriage return for the coordinates of text items to be processed. Text items, {text:string, x:float, y:float, w:float, ...} , which you can think of as simple objects with a text property, and floating 2D AABB coordinates on the page.

It's up to your callback to process these items into a data structure of your choice, and also to handle any errors thrown to it.

For example:

new PdfReader().parseFileItems( "sample.pdf" , function ( err, item ) { if (err) callback(err); else if (!item) callback(); else if (item.text) console .log(item.text); });

Raw PDF reading from a PDF already in memory (buffer)

As above, but reading from a buffer in memory rather than from a file referenced by path. For example:

var fs = require ( "fs" ); fs.readFile( "sample.pdf" , (err, pdfBuffer) => { new PdfReader().parseBuffer(pdfBuffer, function ( err, item ) { if (err) callback(err); else if (!item) callback(); else if (item.text) console .log(item.text); }); });

Example: reading from a buffer of an online PDF

const https = require ( "https" ); const pdfreader = require ( "pdfreader" ); async function bufferize ( url ) { var hn = url.substring(url.search( "//" ) + 2 ); hn = hn.substring( 0 , hn.search( "/" )); var pt = url.substring(url.search( "//" ) + 2 ); pt = pt.substring(pt.search( "/" )); const options = { hostname : hn, port : 443 , path : pt, method : "GET" }; return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { var buff = new Buffer.alloc( 0 ); const req = https.request(options, (res) => { res.on( "data" , (d) => { buff = Buffer.concat([buff, d]); }); res.on( "end" , () => { resolve(buff); }); }); req.on( "error" , (e) => { console .error( "https request error: " + e); }); req.end(); }); } async function readlines ( buffer, xwidth ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { var pdftxt = new Array (); var pg = 0 ; new pdfreader.PdfReader().parseBuffer(buffer, function ( err, item ) { if (err) console .log( "pdf reader error: " + err); else if (!item) { pdftxt.forEach( function ( a, idx ) { pdftxt[idx].forEach( function ( v, i ) { pdftxt[idx][i].splice( 1 , 2 ); }); }); resolve(pdftxt); } else if (item && item.page) { pg = item.page - 1 ; pdftxt[pg] = []; } else if (item.text) { var t = 0 ; var sp = "" ; pdftxt[pg].forEach( function ( val, idx ) { if (val[ 1 ] == item.y) { if (xwidth && item.x - val[ 2 ] > xwidth) { sp += " " ; } else { sp = "" ; } pdftxt[pg][idx][ 0 ] += sp + item.text; t = 1 ; } }); if (t == 0 ) { pdftxt[pg].push([item.text, item.y, item.x]); } } }); }); } ( async () => { var url = "https://www.w3.org/TR/2011/NOTE-WCAG20-TECHS-20111213/working-examples/PDF2/bookmarks.pdf" ; var buffer = await bufferize(url); var lines = await readlines(buffer); lines = await JSON .parse( JSON .stringify(lines)); console .log(lines); })();

Example: parsing lines of text from a PDF file

Here is the code required to convert this PDF file into text:

var pdfreader = require ( "pdfreader" ); var rows = {}; function printRows ( ) { Object .keys(rows) .sort( ( y1, y2 ) => parseFloat (y1) - parseFloat (y2)) .forEach( ( y ) => console .log((rows[y] || []).join( "" ))); } new pdfreader.PdfReader().parseFileItems( "CV_ErhanYasar.pdf" , function ( err, item ) { if (!item || item.page) { printRows(); console .log( "PAGE:" , item.page); rows = {}; } else if (item.text) { (rows[item.y] = rows[item.y] || []).push(item.text); } } );

Fork this example from parsing a CV/résumé.

Example: parsing a table from a PDF file

Here is the code required to convert this PDF file into a textual table:

var pdfreader = require ( "pdfreader" ); const nbCols = 2 ; const cellPadding = 40 ; const columnQuantitizer = ( item ) => parseFloat (item.x) >= 20 ; const padColumns = ( array, nb ) => Array .apply( null , { length : nb }).map( ( val, i ) => array[i] || []); const mergeCells = ( cells ) => (cells || []) .map( ( cell ) => cell.text) .join( "" ) .substr( 0 , cellPadding) .padEnd(cellPadding, " " ); const renderMatrix = ( matrix ) => (matrix || []) .map( ( row, y ) => padColumns(row, nbCols).map(mergeCells).join( " | " )) .join( "

" ); var table = new pdfreader.TableParser(); new pdfreader.PdfReader().parseFileItems(filename, function ( err, item ) { if (!item || item.page) { console .log(renderMatrix(table.getMatrix())); console .log( "PAGE:" , item.page); table = new pdfreader.TableParser(); } else if (item.text) { table.processItem(item, columnQuantitizer(item)); } });

Fork this example from parsing a CV/résumé.

Example: opening a PDF file with a password

new PdfReader({ password : "YOUR_PASSWORD" }).parseFileItems( "sample-with-password.pdf" , function ( err, item ) { if (err) callback(err); else if (!item) callback(); else if (item.text) console .log(item.text); } );

Rule-based data extraction

The Rule class can be used to define and process data extraction rules, while parsing a PDF document.

Rule instances expose "accumulators": methods that defines the data extraction strategy to be used for each rule.

Example:

var processItem = Rule.makeItemProcessor([ Rule.on( /^Hello \"(.*)\"$/ ) .extractRegexpValues() .then(displayValue), Rule.on( /^Value\:/ ) .parseNextItemValue() .then(displayValue), Rule.on( /^c1$/ ).parseTable( 3 ).then(displayTable), Rule.on( /^Values\:/ ) .accumulateAfterHeading() .then(displayValue), ]); new PdfReader().parseFileItems( "sample.pdf" , function ( err, item ) { processItem(item); });

Troubleshooting & FAQ

Is it possible to parse a PDF document from a web application?

Solutions exist, but this module cannot be run directly by a web browser. If you really want to use this module, you will have to integrate it into your back-end so that PDF files can be read from your server.

Cannot read property 'userAgent' of undefined error from an express-based node.js app

Dmitry found out that you may need to run these instructions before including the pdfreader module:

global.navigator = { userAgent : "node" , }; window .navigator = { userAgent : "node" , };

