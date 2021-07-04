This library written in Typescript is a wrapper based on pdfmake to generate PDF documents in an easy and readable way.
You can check pdf examples from the original pdfmake repository here.
This version was built considering pdfmake@0.1.x. If you want to use previous versions you can check the releases here.
To use this library you need to install both pdfmake-wrapper and pdfmake:
$ npm install pdfmake --save
and
$ npm install pdfmake-wrapper --save
we recommend to install the pdfmake types to avoid typing errors:
$ npm install @types/pdfmake --save-dev
This errors will appear if you don't install the @types/pdfmake and you have the strict mode to true in your tsconfig.json like this:
{
"compilerOptions": {
...
"strict": true
}
}
IMPORTANT: If you have typescript version <3.6.x in your project, you may have an error when building the project. This is a typescript breaking changes and you need to update it to 3.6.x or higher version. Check for more details here.
IMPORTANT: This version does not implement any fonts. The reason is to allow you to use any fonts you need.
This is a simple example to generate a PDF on client-side (if you want to use it on server-side, see the server-side section).
Import the package in your code, import the fonts to use and create an instance:
// Import pdfmake-wrapper and the fonts to use
import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
import * as pdfFonts from "pdfmake/build/vfs_fonts"; // fonts provided for pdfmake
// If any issue using previous fonts import. you can try this:
// import pdfFonts from "pdfmake/build/vfs_fonts";
// Set the fonts to use
PdfMakeWrapper.setFonts(pdfFonts);
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.add('Hello world!');
pdf.create().download();
KEEP IN MIND: Fonts are instantiated in the global scope (window), for that reason configuring the fonts once is more than enough.
RECOMMENDATIONS: It is recommended to use PdfMakeWrapper.setFonts(fonts) in a bootstrap code, config module or main module. Configuring the fonts more times will have sense if you have bundles of separate generated fonts, but it is more common to have one bundle with many types of fonts. The last one is recommended. More about fonts configuration in the custom fonts section.
NOTE: Most classes are called as the original pdfmake library properties (columns, tables, etc..), but there are exceptions like text which is represented as Txt, it's the same with Image which is represented as Img and other similar examples. The reason is that exist native objects in the browser like Image, Text, etc..
This is the main class that contains the content and other configurations of the document. This is the content/document builder. All the members (methods) will be described by PdfmakeWrapper class, since it extends from this one. You will work directly with this class when working on server-side. To know more about server-side, check the server-side section.
When working on client-side, this is the class you need to instantiate. This class extends from DocumentDefinition class. The unique members of this class is the static method setFonts and the create instance method, but you have all DocumentDefinition members available in this class.
Adds (push) a value to the content.
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.add('Hello world!');
/**
* Internally:
* {
* content: [
* 'Hello world!',
* ]
* }
*/
pdf.add('Second item');
/**
* Internally:
* {
* content: [
* 'Hello world!',
* 'Second item'
* ]
* }
*/
Adds an object of images that you can reference later using a key (How to use images is explained later).
import { PdfMakeWrapper, Img } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
// async method
async function main() {
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.images({
picture1: await new Img('http://domain.com/picture1.jpeg').build(),
picture2: await new Img('http://domain.com/picture2.jpeg').build(),
...
});
// In the original PDFmake library will look like this:
/*
const doc = {
content: [],
images: {
picture1: 'base64 image',
picture2: 'base64 image'
}
};
*/
}
main();
Adds an object of styles that you can reference later using a key.
import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.styles({
style1: {
bold: true
},
style2: {
italics: true
}
});
/**
* Internally:
* {
* content: [],
* styles: {
* style1: {
* bold: true
* },
* style2: {
* italics: true
* }
* }
* }
*/
Adds a default style that will be applied to the entire PDF.
import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.defaultStyle({
bold: true,
fontSize: 15
});
/**
* Internally:
* {
* content: [],
* defaultStyle: {
* bold: true,
* fontSize: 15
* }
* }
*/
Defines the header of the document. The header is displayed on each page.
import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.header('This is a header');
/**
* Internally:
* {
* header: 'This is a header',
* content: []
* }
*/
Defines the footer of the document. The footer is displayed on each page.
import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.footer('This is a footer');
/**
* Internally:
* {
* footer: 'This is a footer',
* content: []
* }
*/
Defines the background of the document. The background is displayed on each page.
import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.background('This is a background');
/**
* Internally:
* {
* background: 'This is a background',
* content: []
* }
*/
Defines the page size of the document. More about page sizes here.
import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.pageSize('A4');
/**
* Internally:
* {
* pageSize: 'A4',
* content: []
* }
*/
// custom page size
pdf.pageSize({
width: 595.28,
height: 'auto'
});
/**
* Internally:
* {
* pageSize: {
* width: 595.28,
* height: 'auto'
* },
* content: []
* }
*/
Defines the page margins of the document.
import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.pageMargins([ 40, 60, 40, 60 ]);
/**
* Internally:
* {
* pageMargins: [ 40, 60, 40, 60 ],
* content: []
* }
*/
// OR
pdf.pageMargins([ 40, 60 ]); // affects top-bottom and right-left
pdf.pageMargins(40); // applies 40 margin entire sides
Defines the page orientation of the document.
import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.pageOrientation('landscape'); // 'portrait'
/**
* Internally:
* {
* pageOrientation: 'landscape',
* content: []
* }
*/
Dynamically control page breaks. More about the implementation here.
import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.pageBreakBefore(
(currentNode, followingNodesOnPage, nodesOnNextPage, previousNodesOnPage) => {
return currentNode.headlineLevel === 1 && followingNodesOnPage.length === 0;
}
);
/**
* Internally:
* {
* pageBreakBefore: (currentNode, followingNodesOnPage, nodesOnNextPage, previousNodesOnPage) => {
return currentNode.headlineLevel === 1 && followingNodesOnPage.length === 0;
},
* content: []
* }
*/
Defines metadata to the document. More about it here.
import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.info({
title: 'A document',
author: 'pdfmake-wrapper',
subject: 'subject of document',
});
/**
* Internally:
* {
* info: {
* title: 'A document',
* author: 'pdfmake-wrapper',
* subject: 'subject of document',
* },
* content: []
* }
*/
Document compression. By default true.
import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.compress(true);
/**
* Internally:
* {
* compress: true,
* content: []
* }
*/
Defines a raw content. Differences between add and this method is that this one fills the full content property (it replaces the content if the content has any definition) and add pushes a new element to the content.
import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.rawContent('Simple content');
/**
* Internally:
* {
* content: 'Simple content'
* }
*/
Creates a watermark, it's applied to each page.
import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
// ============= Simple watermark =============
pdf.watermark('Simple watermark');
/**
* Internally:
* {
* watermark: 'Simple watermark'
* }
*/
// ============= watermark with Txt object =============
pdf.watermark( new Txt('watermark with Txt object').color('blue').end );
/**
* Internally:
* {
* watermark: { text: 'watermark with Txt object', color: 'blue' }
* }
*/
Encrypt the PDF when a user password is provided, when an user and users will be prompted to enter the password to decrypt the file when opening it.
import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.userPassword('123');
Sets privileges access providing an owner password and a privileges config. More about it here.
import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.permissions('123', {
printing: 'lowResolution', // 'highResolution'
copying: false,
modifying: false,
annotating: true,
fillingForms: true,
documentAssembly: true,
contentAccessibility: true
});
Creates the pdf. This returns other methods (ICreatePDF).
import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.create();
/**
* Returns:
* download(filename?: string, cb?: (v?: any) => void, options?: any ): void;
* open(options?: any, win?: Window ): void;
* print(options?: any, win?: Window ): void;
* getDataUrl(cb?: (v?: any) => void, options?: any ): void;
* getBase64(cb?: (v?: any) => void, options?: any ): void;
* getBuffer(cb?: (v?: any) => void, options?: any ): void;
* getBlob(cb?: (v?: any) => void, options?: any ): void;
*/
Adds new lines. By default '\n'.
NOTE: This will be deprecated in a next version
import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.add(
pdf.ln(2)
);
/**
* Internally:
* {
* content: [
* '\n\n'
* ]
* }
*/
Configures the set of fonts to use and configure the font types.
import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
import pdfFonts from "pdfmake/build/vfs_fonts"; // pdfmake default fonts
/**
* Configuring the default fonts provided by pdfmake. These are the fonts that pdfmake or pdfmake-wrapper
* have available to use.
*/
PdfMakeWrapper.setFonts(pdfFonts);
Indicates which font to use. You need to have configured your fonts and then decide which font to use.
IMPORTANT: If you are using the default pdfmake fonts you do not need to indicate which font to use, by default pdfmake has configured them. you just have to provide the fonts as indicated above.
import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
import pdfFonts from "custom/fonts/custom"; // custom fonts
// Configuring custom fonts
PdfMakeWrapper.setFonts(pdfFonts, {
myCustom: {
normal: 'custom.ttf',
bold: 'custom-bold.ttf',
italics: 'custom-italics.ttf',
bolditalics: 'custom-bolditalics.ttf'
}
});
PdfMakeWrapper.useFont('myCustom');
/**
* If you do not have some type of font, you can repeat them. for example, there are fonts to bold and
* bolditalics.
* PdfMakeWrapper.setFonts(pdfFonts, {
* myCustom: {
* normal: 'custom.ttf',
* bold: 'custom.ttf',
* italics: 'custom-italics.ttf',
* bolditalics: 'custom.ttf'
* }
* });
*/
RECOMMENDATION: It is recommended to use useFont('...') method in a bootstrap code. If you have more fonts configured you can call useFont('...') method in other parts of your code if you need another font.
NOTE: More details, check the official documentation.
Definitions are classes that represent objects that pdfmake can read, for example, text, images, tables, columns, etc. All definitions extend from StyleDefinition which is an abstract class that contains all the styles (alignment, color, bold, etc...) and this one extends from ContentDefinition which is also an abstract class. These classes are not accessible, They are internally used to the library. To use a definition you need to import it and then use it:
// importing definitions
import { Txt } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
//using definition
new Txt('hi!').bold().end // Result: { text: 'hi!', bold: true }
// It's a must finish with end property to return the built object, otherwise, it'll return the Text Class
IMPORTANT: All definitions must finish with the end property, this property (end) returns the built object, the only exception is the Img class (it'll be explained later). Each definition has its own interface when finishing with .end, for example, new Txt('some text').end corresponds to IText.
KEEP IN MIND: Definition classes build objects that pdfmake can read and these objects have an format determinated from an interface (some properties are optional, but they show us the possible properties the object could have). Some methods will not work with some definitions, for example, you can not bold an image.
Creates a text object.
new Txt('Hello world!').end // { text: 'Hello world!' }
new Txt('Hello world!').alignment('center').italics().end // { text: 'Hello world!', alignment: 'center', italics: true }
Suggestion: Use Txt when the text requires a format (bold, alignment, etc...), otherwise, use literal string.
Creates columns.
new Columns([ 'Hello', 'world' ]).end // { columns: [ 'Hello', 'world' ] }
new Columns([ 'Hello', 'world' ]).columnGap(10).end // { columns: [ 'Hello', 'world' ], columnGap: 10 }
new Columns([ 'Hello', 'world' ]).columnGap(10).bold().end // { columns: [ 'Hello', 'world' ], columnGap: 10, bold: true }
Creates a stack.
new Stack([ 'Hello', 'world' ]).end // { stack: [ 'Hello', 'world' ] }
new Stack([ 'Hello', 'world' ]).alignment(10).end // { stack: [ 'Hello', 'world' ], alignment: 10 }
Creates a table.
// ============== Simple table ================
new Table([
[ 'column 1', 'column 2'],
[ 'column 1', 'column 2']
]).end;
/**
* Result:
* {
* table: {
* body: [
* [ 'column 1', 'column 2'],
* [ 'column 1', 'column 2']
* ]
* }
* }
*/
// ============= Custom widths ===============
new Table([
[ 'column 1', 'column 2'],
[ 'column 1', 'column 2']
]).widths([ '*', 100 ]).end;
/**
* Result:
* {
* table: {
* widths: [ '*', 100 ],
* body: [
* [ 'column 1', 'column 2'],
* [ 'column 1', 'column 2']
* ]
* }
* }
*/
// =============== layout (it accepts custom layout) ===================
new Table([
[ 'column 1', 'column 2'],
[ 'column 1', 'column 2']
]).layout('noBorders').end;
/**
* Result:
* {
* table: {
* layout: 'noBorders',
* body: [
* [ 'column 1', 'column 2'],
* [ 'column 1', 'column 2']
* ]
* }
* }
*/
Creates a cell, this class is used into a table for adding cell properties to any object. For example, colspan.
// ============== Simple table using the cell class ================
new Table([
[
new Txt('Column 1').bold().end,
new Cell( new Txt('Column 2 with colspan').bold().end ).colSpan(2).end
],
[
new Txt('Column 1').bold().end,
'Column 2',
'Column 3'
]
]).end;
/*
* Result:
* {
* table: {
* body: [
* [
* { text:'Column 1', bold: true },
* { text:'Column 2 with colspan', bold: true, colSpan: 2 }
* ],
* [
* { text:'Column 1', bold: true },
* 'Column 2',
* 'Column 3'
* ]
* ]
* }
* }
*/
The Img class accepts URL, base64 and keys of images previously saved using the pdf.images({ ... }) method.
to load an image is asynchronous, to use Img class you need to use async/await syntax or use the then() method. This class doesn't use the end property for ending, instead, it use build() method, this method transforms the URL (if an url is passed) to base64.
Using Img class with async/await. To use async/await you need an async method
import { PdfMakeWrapper, Img } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
// async method
async function generate() {
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.add( await new Img('Http://domain.com/picture1.jpeg').build() );
pdf.create().download();
/**
* {
* content: [
* { image: 'data:image/png;base64, ...' }
* ]
* }
*/
}
// using the generate method
generate();
Using Img class with then method
import { PdfMakeWrapper, Img } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
new Img('http://domain.com/picture1.jpeg').build().then( img => {
pdf.add( img );
pdf.create().download();
});
/**
* {
* content: [
* { image: 'data:image/png;base64, ...' }
* ]
* }
*/
Different usages
import { PdfMakeWrapper, Img } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
// async method
async function main() {
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
// URL
pdf.add( await new Img('http://domain.com/picture1.jpeg').build() );
// base64
pdf.add( await new Img('data:image/jpeg;base64, ...').build() );
// key: the second param indicates that is a key of a previously saved images using the pdf.images({ ... }) method
pdf.add( await new Img('myPicture1', true).build() );
pdf.create().download();
}
main();
Creates an unordered list.
// ============== simple unordered list ============
new Ul([
'item 1',
'item 2'
]).end
/**
* Internally:
* {
* ul: [
* 'item 1',
* 'item 2'
* ]
* }
*/
// ============== unordered list with square marker ============
new Ul([
'item 1',
'item 2'
]).type('square').end
/**
* Internally:
* {
* type: 'square',
* ul: [
* 'item 1',
* 'item 2'
* ]
* }
*/
Creates an ordered list.
// ============== simple ordered list ============
new Ol([
'item 1',
'item 2'
]).end
/**
* Internally:
* {
* ol: [
* 'item 1',
* 'item 2'
* ]
* }
*/
// ============== ordered list with upper roman numerals marker ============
new Ol([
'item 1',
'item 2'
]).type('upper-roman').end
/**
* Internally:
* {
* type: 'upper-roman',
* ol: [
* 'item 1',
* 'item 2'
* ]
* }
*/
// ============== ordered list with a initial number as marker ============
new Ol([
'item 1',
'item 2'
]).start(10).end
/**
* Internally:
* {
* start: 10,
* ol: [
* 'item 1',
* 'item 2'
* ]
* }
*/
Creates an item, this method adds item properties to the passed content. use it in a list.
// ============== simple example with unordered list ============
new Ul([
new Item({ text: 'item 1' }).listType('square').end,
new Item(
new Txt('Item 2').bold().end
).listType('square').end,
// new Item('Item 3').listType('square').end ( you can't do this, it only accepts an object )
]).end
/**
* Internally:
* {
* ul: [
* { text: 'item 1', listType: 'square' },
* { text: 'item 2', bold: true, listType: 'square' }
* ]
* }
*/
// ============== simple example with ordered list ============
new Ol([
new Item({ text: 'item 1' }).listType('lower-roman').end,
new Item(
new Txt('Item 2').bold().end
).counter(10).end,
// new Item('Item 3').listType('lower-roman').end ( you can't do this, it only accepts an object )
]).end
/**
* Internally:
* {
* ol: [
* { text: 'item 1', listType: 'lower-roman' },
* { text: 'item 2', bold: true, counter: 10 }
* ]
* }
*/
NOTE: Use Item class when you require items properties like counter and listType.
Creates a QR code.
// ============== simple qr code ============
new QR('my code').end
/**
* Internally:
* {
* qr: 'my code'
* }
*/
// ============== qr code with a fit of 100 ============
new QR('my code').fit(100).end
/**
* Internally:
* {
* qr: 'my code',
* fit: 100
* }
*/
These classes create a reference to any text (Txt) object that contains an id property.
Using TextReference. This class will return the string (text) of the text object that is referenced when the PDF is created.
import { PdfMakeWrapper, Txt, TextReference } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.add(
new TextReference('titlePage2').end // returns the text: This is the text to be referenced
);
pdf.add(
new Txt('This is the text to be referenced').pageBreak('before').id('titlePage2').end
);
/**
* Internally:
* {
* content: [
* { textReference: 'titlePage2' },
* { text: 'This is the text to be referenced', pageBreak: 'before', id: 'titlePage2' }
* ]
* }
*/
Using PageReference. This class will return the page number of the text object that is referenced when the PDF is created.
import { PdfMakeWrapper, Txt, PageReference } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.add(
new PageReference('titlePage2').end // returns the page number, for example: 2
);
pdf.add(
new Txt('This is the text to be referenced').pageBreak('before').id('titlePage2').end
);
/**
* Internally:
* {
* content: [
* { pageReference: 'titlePage2' },
* { text: 'This is the text to be referenced', pageBreak: 'before', id: 'titlePage2' }
* ]
* }
*/
Creates a table of content.
import { PdfMakeWrapper, Toc, Txt } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.add(
new Toc(
new Txt('INDEX').bold().end
).textStyle({ italics: true }).end
);
/**
* Internally:
* {
* content: [
* {
* toc: {
* title: { text: 'INDEX', bold: true },
* textStyle: { italics: true }
* }
* }
* ]
* }
*/
NOTE: In this moment it's only created the table of content, but there isn't content to display
To display content in the table of content, it's required to set a tocItem, To do that use TocItem class, now the created Toc will display a list of content with the page number.
import { PdfMakeWrapper, Toc, TocItem, Txt } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.add(
new Toc(
new Txt('INDEX').bold().end
).textStyle({ italics: true }).end
);
pdf.add(
new TocItem(
new Txt('Second page').pageBreak('before').end
).tocStyle({ color: 'red' }).end
);
/**
* Internally:
* {
* content: [
* {
* toc: {
* title: { text: 'INDEX', bold: true },
* textStyle: { italics: true }
* }
* },
* {
* text: 'Second page',
* pageBreak: 'before',
* tocItem: true,
* tocStyle: { color: 'red' }
* }
* ]
* }
*/
Defines a sgv object. More here.
import { PdfMakeWrapper, SVG } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.add(
// If no width/height/fit is used, then dimensions from the svg element is used.
new SVG('<svg width="300" height="200" viewBox="0 0 300 200">...</svg>').end
);
Canvas allow us to draw shapes in the PDF. It is only a container where the vectors/shapes will be contained. You can define a canvas like this.
import { PdfMakeWrapper, Canvas } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.add(
new Canvas([
// vectors
]).end
);
/**
* Internally:
* {
* content: [
* {
* canvas: [
* // vectors
* ]
* },
* ]
* }
*/
Draws a line.
import { PdfMakeWrapper, Canvas, Line } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.add(
new Canvas([
new Line([10,10], [30, 30]).end
]).end
);
// if the values of a point are the same, you can shorcut like this:
pdf.add(
new Canvas([
new Line(10, 30).end
]).end
);
// or if one point has the same values
pdf.add(
new Canvas([
new Line(10, [10, 20]).end
]).end
);
Draws a square or rectangle.
import { PdfMakeWrapper, Canvas, Rect } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.add(
new Canvas([
new Rect([10, 10], [30, 30]).end
]).end
);
// if the values of a point are the same, you can shorcut like this:
pdf.add(
new Canvas([
new Rect(10, 30).end
]).end
);
// or if one point has the same values
pdf.add(
new Canvas([
new Rect(10, [10, 20]).end
]).end
);
Draws an ellipse.
import { PdfMakeWrapper, Canvas, Ellipse } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.add(
new Canvas([
new Ellipse([10, 10], [30, 30]).end
]).end
);
// if the values of a point are the same, you can shorcut like this:
pdf.add(
new Canvas([
new Ellipse(10, 30).end
]).end
);
// or if one point has the same values
pdf.add(
new Canvas([
new Ellipse(10, [10, 20]).end
]).end
);
If you need a complex shape, you can use polyline.
import { PdfMakeWrapper, Canvas, Polyline } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
// passing points in the constructor
pdf.add(
new Canvas([
new Polyline([
{ x: 10, y: 10 },
{ x: 35, y: 40 },
{ x: 100, y: 40 },
{ x: 125, y: 10 }
]).closePath().end
]).end
);
// adding points
pdf.add(
new Canvas([
new Polyline()
.closePath()
.addPoint(10, 10)
.addPoint(35, 40)
.addPoint(100, 40)
.addPoint(125, 10)
.end
]).end
);
RECOMMENDATION: If you have many shapes, you can create a canvas and add all shapes there.
import { PdfMakeWrapper, Canvas, Line, Rect, Ellipse, Polyline } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
const line = new Line([10, 100], [30, 300]).end;
const rect = new Ellipse([10, 10], [40, 40]).end;
const ellipse = new Ellipse([110, 50], [210, 30]).end;
const polyline = new Polyline([
{ x: 10, y: 10 },
{ x: 35, y: 40 },
{ x: 100, y: 40 },
{ x: 125, y: 10 }
]).closePath().end;
// All shapes
pdf.add(
new Canvas([
line,
rect,
ellipse,
polyline
]).end
);
When finishing with .end or .build() (Img class) in a definition class (Txt, Stack, etc.), they return an result object, this one is formed depending the methods you called on the definition class instance (Txt, Stack, etc.) and each result object is based on an interface depending the definition class that intantiated it. for example:
new Txt('Hello world').end;
/**
* returned object:
* { text: 'Hello world' }
* which belongs to the interface IText
* /
An instance of Txt (defintion class) that finishes with .end returns us the result object which belongs to the interface IText. The interfaces help us to understand what available properties the result object could have.
Main interface to define an object definition.
readonly id?:
string;
readonly pageBreak?:
string;
readonly pageOrientation?:
string;
readonly headlineLevel?:
any;
This interface contains all possible styles that an object can have. This one extends from IContentDefinition.
readonly fontSize?:
number;
readonly width?:
number;
readonly height?:
number;
readonly alignment?:
'center' |
'left' |
'right' |
'justify';
readonly bold?:
boolean;
readonly italics?:
boolean;
readonly margin?:
number | [
number,
number] | [
number,
number,
number,
number];
readonly link?:
string;
readonly linkToPage?:
number;
readonly noWrap?:
boolean;
readonly background?:
string;
readonly style?:
string |
string[];
readonly color?:
string;
readonly decoration?:
'underline' |
'lineThrough' |
'overline';
readonly decorationStyle?:
'dashed' |
'dotted' |
'double' |
'wavy';
readonly decorationColor?:
string;
readonly fontFeatures?: (
'smcp' |
'c2sc' |
'onum')[];
readonly absolutePosition?:
IPoint;
readonly relativePosition?:
IPoint;
readonly font?:
string;
readonly lineHeight?:
number;
readonly characterSpacing?:
number;
Defines a custom page size.
readonly width:
number |
string;
readonly height:
number |
string;
Defines the format of a document node which is returned for pageBreakBefore method.
readonly id?:
any;
readonly headlineLevel?:
any;
readonly text?:
string | (
string |
IText)[];
readonly ul?:
any;
readonly ol?:
any;
readonly table?:
any;
readonly image?:
any;
readonly qr?:
any;
readonly canvas?:
any;
readonly columns?:
any;
readonly style?:
any;
readonly pageOrientation?:
string;
readonly pageNumbers?:
number[];
readonly pages?:
number;
readonly stack?:
boolean;
readonly startPosition?:
any;
string] :
any;
Defines the format when info metadata is provided to the PDF.
readonly title:
string;
readonly author?:
string;
readonly subject?:
string;
readonly keywords?:
string;
readonly creator?:
string;
readonly producer?:
string;
readonly creationDate?:
string;
readonly modDate?:
string;
readonly trapped?:
string;
readonly [ propName:
string ]:
string |
undefined;
Defines the possible permissions a document can have.
readonly printing?:
'highResolution' |
'lowResolution';
readonly modifying?:
boolean;
readonly copying?:
boolean;
readonly annotating?:
boolean;
readonly fillingForms?:
boolean;
readonly contentAccessibility?:
boolean;
readonly documentAssembly?:
boolean;
Defines the result of a create method.
(filename?: string, cb?: (v?: any) => void, options?: any ): void;
(options?: any, win?: Window ): void;
(options?: any, win?: Window ): void;
(cb?: (v?: any) => void, options?: any ): void;
(cb?: (v?: any) => void, options?: any ): void;
(cb?: (v?: any) => void, options?: any ): void;
(cb?: (v?: any) => void, options?: any ): void;
Defines the format of the generated fonts. This is used internally.
IVFS;
Defines the font types.
string;
string;
string;
string;
All the definition interfaces extend from IStyleDefinition.
Defines the possible properties a text object can have.
readonly text:
string | (
string |
IText)[];
readonly preserveLeadingSpaces?:
boolean;
readonly opacity?:
number;
Defines the possible properties a column object can have.
readonly columns:
any[];
readonly columnGap?:
number;
Defines a stack object.
readonly stack:
string[];
Defines the possible properties an image object can have.
readonly image:
string;
readonly fit?: [
number,
number];
readonly opacity?:
number;
Defines the possible properties a QR object can have.
readonly qr:
string;
readonly foreground?:
string;
readonly version?:
number;
readonly fit?:
number;
readonly eccLevel?:
string;
readonly mode?:
string;
readonly mask?:
number;
Defines the possible properties a SVG object can have.
readonly svg:
string;
readonly fit?: [
number,
number];
Defines a page referance object.
readonly pageReference:
string;
Defines a text reference object.
readonly textReference:
string;
Defines the possible properties a toc object can have.
readonly title:
any;
readonly numberStyle?:
IStyleDefinition;
readonly textStyle?:
IStyleDefinition;
readonly textMargin?:
number | [
number,
number] | [
number,
number,
number,
number];
Defines the possible properties a toc item object can have.
readonly tocItem:
boolean;
readonly tocStyle?:
IStyleDefinition;
readonly tocMargin?:
number | [
number,
number] | [
number,
number,
number,
number];
Defines the possible properties an ordered list object can have.
readonly ol:
any[];
readonly separator?:
string | [
string,
string];
readonly reversed?:
boolean;
readonly start?:
number;
Defines an unordered list object.
readonly ul:
any[];
Defines the possible properties an item object can have.
readonly counter?:
number;
readonly listType?:
string;
Defines the possible properties a table object can have.
readonly table:
ITableBody;
readonly layout?:
string |
ICustomTableLayout;
Defines the possible properties a table body object can have.
readonly widths?:
string |
number | (
string |
number )[];
readonly heights?:
(row: number) => (number | number[]) |
number |
number[];
readonly body:
any[][];
readonly dontBreakRows?:
boolean;
readonly keepWithHeaderRows?:
number;
Defines the possible properties a custom table layout object can have.
(i?:number, node?:any, columnIndex?:any) => number;
(i?:number, node?:any, columnIndex?:any) => number;
(i?:number, node?:any, columnIndex?:any) => string;
(i?:number, node?:any, columnIndex?:any) => string;
(i?:number, node?:any, columnIndex?:any) => any;
(i?:number, node?:any, columnIndex?:any) => any;
(i?:number, node?:any, columnIndex?:any) => number;
(i?:number, node?:any, columnIndex?:any) => number;
(i?:number, node?:any, columnIndex?:any) => number;
(i?:number, node?:any, columnIndex?:any) => number;
(i?:number, node?:any, columnIndex?:any) => string;
boolean;
Defines the possible properties a cell object can have.
readonly colSpan?:
number;
readonly rowSpan?:
number;
readonly fillColor?:
string;
readonly border?: [
boolean] | [
boolean,
boolean] | [
boolean,
boolean,
boolean,
boolean];
Defines a canvas object.
readonly canvas:
IVector[];
Shape (line, ellipse, rect and polyline) interfaces extend from this one.
readonly type:
string;
readonly color?:
string;
readonly lineColor?:
string;
readonly lineWidth?:
number;
readonly lineCap?:
string;
readonly dash?:
{ length: number };
readonly fillOpacity?:
number;
readonly linearGradient?:
string[];
Defines a line shape.
readonly x1?:
number;
readonly x2?:
number;
readonly y1?:
number;
readonly y2?:
number;
Defines a rect shape.
readonly x?:
number;
readonly y?:
number;
readonly w?:
number;
readonly h?:
number;
readonly r?:
number;
Defines a ellipse shape.
readonly x?:
number;
readonly y?:
number;
readonly r1?:
number;
readonly r2?:
number;
Defines a polyline shape.
readonly closePath?:
boolean;
readonly points?:
IPoint[];
Defines a point.
readonly x:
number;
readonly y:
number;
To generate custom fonts, you can use a CLI called pdfmake-font-generator. You need to have your fonts in some directory and this tool will read all fonts and will return an output file containing the generated fonts. This generated file is which you will use to import it to pdfmake-wrapper. for example:
Given a structure like this:
/myProject
/fonts
/custom.ttf
/custom-bold.ttf
/custom-italics.ttf
/custom-bolditalics.ttf
You need to generate the fonts as the documentation of the CLI is defined and then an output file is placed in a directory you specified.
NOTE: You can have many fonts you need in the same directory.
Once generated the fonts, you need to provide your custom fonts to pdfmake-wrapper and configure them.
import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
import pdfFonts from "custom/fonts/file"; // custom fonts
// Configuring custom fonts
PdfMakeWrapper.setFonts(pdfFonts, {
myCustom: {
normal: 'custom.ttf',
bold: 'custom-bold.ttf',
italics: 'custom-italics.ttf',
bolditalics: 'custom-bolditalics.ttf'
}
});
PdfMakeWrapper.useFont('myCustom');
as recommended in the useFont method, configure the fonts once is more then enough if you have all your fonts in a same bundle.
NOTE: The values of the font types (normal, bold, etc...) are the font filenames.
you can have many fonts generated in the same bundle and you can configure them too.
import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
import pdfFonts from "custom/fonts/file"; // custom fonts
// Configuring many custom fonts
PdfMakeWrapper.setFonts(pdfFonts, {
myCustom: {
normal: 'custom.ttf',
bold: 'custom-bold.ttf',
italics: 'custom-italics.ttf',
bolditalics: 'custom-bolditalics.ttf'
},
otherFonts: {
normal: 'another.ttf',
bold: 'another-bold.ttf',
italics: 'another-italics.ttf',
bolditalics: 'another-bolditalics.ttf'
},
...
});
if you need to switch of fonts you can use
PdfMakeWrapper.useFont('otherFonts').
To use icons is similar as using fonts, you can create icons from http://fontello.com/ and download them (or to use another option). Once downloaded, follow the custom fonts process.
Imagine you created and downloaded icons from http://fontello.com/, inside the downloaded directory there is a
font directory, take the
.ttf file to generate icons. You can copy the icons where you have your other custom fonts. for example:
/myProject
/fonts
/custom.ttf
/custom-bold.ttf
/custom-italics.ttf
/custom-bolditalics.ttf
/fontello-icons.ttf
This will generate a bundle with your custom fonts and icons.
Now, you need configure them. The process is the same as fonts.
import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
import pdfFonts from "custom/fonts/file"; // custom fonts with icons
// Configuring many custom fonts
PdfMakeWrapper.setFonts(pdfFonts, {
myCustom: {
normal: 'custom.ttf',
bold: 'custom-bold.ttf',
italics: 'custom-italics.ttf',
bolditalics: 'custom-bolditalics.ttf'
},
myIcons: { // configuring icons
normal: 'fontello-icons.ttf',
bold: 'fontello-icons.ttf',
italics: 'fontello-icons.ttf',
bolditalics: 'fontello-icons.ttf'
},
...
});
The difference is that you will need to create a style in your pdfmake instance. your must NOT use
PdfMakeWrapper.useFont('myIcons'), cause this will override the fonts the PDF is using. It is better to create a style in your pdfmake instance or set the custom font to use the
font('myIcons') method.
// Imagine you already have your fonts and icons configured
import { PdfMakeWrapper, Txt } from 'pdfmake-wrapper';
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
// Creating a style
pdf.styles({
icon: {
font: 'myIcons' // define the icon to use
}
});
pdf.add(
new Txt('').style('icon').end
);
// or using the font method
const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper();
pdf.add(
new Txt('').font('myIcons').end
);
The content to pass in the TxT constructor is the provided for fontello. Go in the downloaded directory in the css directory and take the fontello-codes.css, Copy the code in the comment and paste it.
/css/fontello-codes.css
.icon-<some-icon>:before { content: '\e800'; } /* '' */ /*<-- copy the square into the comment*/
To work on server-side you need to import definitions from pdfmake-wrapper/server and use DocumentDefinition class, instead of PdfmakeWrapper class, since that class is useful on the client-side, remember PdfmakeWrapper extends from DocumentDefinition class and you have all the methods PdfmakeWrapper class has, except setFonts and create methods which are only useful on client-side.
You can generate your pdf documents like this:
import { DocumentDefinition } from 'pdfmake-wrapper/server';
import Pdfmake from 'pdfmake';
import fs from 'fs';
const printer = new Pdfmake({
Roboto: {
normal: './your/path/Roboto-Regular.ttf',
bold: './your/path/Roboto-Medium.ttf',
italics: './your/path/Roboto-Italic.ttf',
bolditalics: './your/path/Roboto-MediumItalic.ttf'
}
});
/**
* By default, Pdfmake uses the 'Roboto' fonts, if you want
* to use custom fonts, you need to use the useFont method
* like this:
*
* DocumentDefinition.useFont('MyCustomFonts');
*/
const doc = new DocumentDefinition();
doc.add('Hello world!');
const pdf = printer.createPdfKitDocument(doc.getDefinition());
pdf.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('document.pdf'));
pdf.end();
NOTE: Unlike client-side, when working on server-side, the fonts do not need to be generated, instead, you need to pass the path where you fonts are stored.
If you are interested to contribute to this library, please, check the contribution file here.