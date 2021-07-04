





This library written in Typescript is a wrapper based on pdfmake to generate PDF documents in an easy and readable way.

You can check pdf examples from the original pdfmake repository here.

New features and future changes

You can access to the interfaces.

Server-side support

Code comment snippets

ln() method will be deprecated in the next version

Installation

This version was built considering pdfmake@0.1.x. If you want to use previous versions you can check the releases here.

To use this library you need to install both pdfmake-wrapper and pdfmake:

$ npm install pdfmake --save

and

$ npm install pdfmake-wrapper --save

we recommend to install the pdfmake types to avoid typing errors:

$ npm install @types/pdfmake --save-dev

This errors will appear if you don't install the @types/pdfmake and you have the strict mode to true in your tsconfig.json like this:

{ "compilerOptions" : { ... "strict" : true } }

IMPORTANT: If you have typescript version <3.6.x in your project, you may have an error when building the project. This is a typescript breaking changes and you need to update it to 3.6.x or higher version. Check for more details here.

Usage

IMPORTANT: This version does not implement any fonts. The reason is to allow you to use any fonts you need.

This is a simple example to generate a PDF on client-side (if you want to use it on server-side, see the server-side section).

Import the package in your code, import the fonts to use and create an instance:

import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; import * as pdfFonts from "pdfmake/build/vfs_fonts" ; PdfMakeWrapper.setFonts(pdfFonts); const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.add( 'Hello world!' ); pdf.create().download();

KEEP IN MIND: Fonts are instantiated in the global scope (window), for that reason configuring the fonts once is more than enough.

RECOMMENDATIONS: It is recommended to use PdfMakeWrapper.setFonts(fonts) in a bootstrap code, config module or main module. Configuring the fonts more times will have sense if you have bundles of separate generated fonts, but it is more common to have one bundle with many types of fonts. The last one is recommended. More about fonts configuration in the custom fonts section.

NOTE: Most classes are called as the original pdfmake library properties (columns, tables, etc..), but there are exceptions like text which is represented as Txt, it's the same with Image which is represented as Img and other similar examples. The reason is that exist native objects in the browser like Image, Text, etc..

DocumentDefinition class

This is the main class that contains the content and other configurations of the document. This is the content/document builder. All the members (methods) will be described by PdfmakeWrapper class, since it extends from this one. You will work directly with this class when working on server-side. To know more about server-side, check the server-side section.

PdfMakeWrapper members (client-side)

When working on client-side, this is the class you need to instantiate. This class extends from DocumentDefinition class. The unique members of this class is the static method setFonts and the create instance method, but you have all DocumentDefinition members available in this class.

add(content: any) -> void

Adds (push) a value to the content.

const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.add( 'Hello world!' ); pdf.add( 'Second item' );

images(images: { [prop: string]: IImg | string }) -> void

Adds an object of images that you can reference later using a key (How to use images is explained later).

import { PdfMakeWrapper, Img } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; async function main ( ) { const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.images({ picture1 : await new Img( 'http://domain.com/picture1.jpeg' ).build(), picture2 : await new Img( 'http://domain.com/picture2.jpeg' ).build(), ... }); } main();

Adds an object of styles that you can reference later using a key.

import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.styles({ style1 : { bold : true }, style2 : { italics : true } });

Adds a default style that will be applied to the entire PDF.

import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.defaultStyle({ bold : true , fontSize : 15 });

header(header: any) -> void

Defines the header of the document. The header is displayed on each page.

import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.header( 'This is a header' );

Defines the footer of the document. The footer is displayed on each page.

import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.footer( 'This is a footer' );

background(background: any) -> void

Defines the background of the document. The background is displayed on each page.

import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.background( 'This is a background' );

pageSize(size: string | ICustomPageSize) -> void

Defines the page size of the document. More about page sizes here.

import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.pageSize( 'A4' ); pdf.pageSize({ width : 595.28 , height : 'auto' });

pageMargins(margins: number | [number, number] | [number, number, number, number]) -> void

Defines the page margins of the document.

import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.pageMargins([ 40 , 60 , 40 , 60 ]); pdf.pageMargins([ 40 , 60 ]); pdf.pageMargins( 40 );

pageOrientation(orientation: 'landscape' | 'portrait') -> void

Defines the page orientation of the document.

import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.pageOrientation( 'landscape' );

Dynamically control page breaks. More about the implementation here.

import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.pageBreakBefore( ( currentNode, followingNodesOnPage, nodesOnNextPage, previousNodesOnPage ) => { return currentNode.headlineLevel === 1 && followingNodesOnPage.length === 0 ; } );

Defines metadata to the document. More about it here.

import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.info({ title : 'A document' , author : 'pdfmake-wrapper' , subject : 'subject of document' , });

compress(compress: boolean) -> void

Document compression. By default true.

import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.compress( true );

rawContent(content: any) -> void

Defines a raw content. Differences between add and this method is that this one fills the full content property (it replaces the content if the content has any definition) and add pushes a new element to the content.

import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.rawContent( 'Simple content' );

watermark(watermark: string | ITxt) -> void

Creates a watermark, it's applied to each page.

import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.watermark( 'Simple watermark' ); pdf.watermark( new Txt( 'watermark with Txt object' ).color( 'blue' ).end );

userPassword(password: string) -> void

Encrypt the PDF when a user password is provided, when an user and users will be prompted to enter the password to decrypt the file when opening it.

import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.userPassword( '123' );

Sets privileges access providing an owner password and a privileges config. More about it here.

import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.permissions( '123' , { printing : 'lowResolution' , copying : false , modifying : false , annotating : true , fillingForms : true , documentAssembly : true , contentAccessibility : true });

Creates the pdf. This returns other methods (ICreatePDF).

import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.create();

ln(lines: number = 1) -> string

Adds new lines. By default '

'.

NOTE: This will be deprecated in a next version

import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.add( pdf.ln( 2 ) );

static setFonts(fonts: IFonts, fontTypesConfig?: { [propName: string]: IFontTypes }) -> void

Configures the set of fonts to use and configure the font types.

import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; import pdfFonts from "pdfmake/build/vfs_fonts" ; PdfMakeWrapper.setFonts(pdfFonts);

static useFont(fontName: string) -> void

Indicates which font to use. You need to have configured your fonts and then decide which font to use.

IMPORTANT: If you are using the default pdfmake fonts you do not need to indicate which font to use, by default pdfmake has configured them. you just have to provide the fonts as indicated above.

import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; import pdfFonts from "custom/fonts/custom" ; PdfMakeWrapper.setFonts(pdfFonts, { myCustom : { normal : 'custom.ttf' , bold : 'custom-bold.ttf' , italics : 'custom-italics.ttf' , bolditalics : 'custom-bolditalics.ttf' } }); PdfMakeWrapper.useFont( 'myCustom' );

RECOMMENDATION: It is recommended to use useFont('...') method in a bootstrap code. If you have more fonts configured you can call useFont('...') method in other parts of your code if you need another font.

NOTE: More details, check the official documentation.

Definitions

Definitions are classes that represent objects that pdfmake can read, for example, text, images, tables, columns, etc. All definitions extend from StyleDefinition which is an abstract class that contains all the styles (alignment, color, bold, etc...) and this one extends from ContentDefinition which is also an abstract class. These classes are not accessible, They are internally used to the library. To use a definition you need to import it and then use it:

import { Txt } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; new Txt( 'hi!' ).bold().end

IMPORTANT: All definitions must finish with the end property, this property (end) returns the built object, the only exception is the Img class (it'll be explained later). Each definition has its own interface when finishing with .end, for example, new Txt('some text').end corresponds to IText.

KEEP IN MIND: Definition classes build objects that pdfmake can read and these objects have an format determinated from an interface (some properties are optional, but they show us the possible properties the object could have). Some methods will not work with some definitions, for example, you can not bold an image.

Txt(text: string) -> Txt

Creates a text object.

new Txt( 'Hello world!' ).end new Txt( 'Hello world!' ).alignment( 'center' ).italics().end

Suggestion: Use Txt when the text requires a format (bold, alignment, etc...), otherwise, use literal string.

Columns(columns: any[]) - Columns

Creates columns.

new Columns([ 'Hello' , 'world' ]).end new Columns([ 'Hello' , 'world' ]).columnGap( 10 ).end new Columns([ 'Hello' , 'world' ]).columnGap( 10 ).bold().end

Stack(stack: any[]) -> Stack

Creates a stack.

new Stack([ 'Hello' , 'world' ]).end new Stack([ 'Hello' , 'world' ]).alignment( 10 ).end

Table(body: any[][]) -> Table

Creates a table.

new Table([ [ 'column 1' , 'column 2' ], [ 'column 1' , 'column 2' ] ]).end; new Table([ [ 'column 1' , 'column 2' ], [ 'column 1' , 'column 2' ] ]).widths([ '*' , 100 ]).end; new Table([ [ 'column 1' , 'column 2' ], [ 'column 1' , 'column 2' ] ]).layout( 'noBorders' ).end;

Cell(content: any) -> Cell

Creates a cell, this class is used into a table for adding cell properties to any object. For example, colspan.

new Table([ [ new Txt( 'Column 1' ).bold().end, new Cell( new Txt( 'Column 2 with colspan' ).bold().end ).colSpan( 2 ).end ], [ new Txt( 'Column 1' ).bold().end, 'Column 2' , 'Column 3' ] ]).end;

Img(src: string, previuoslySaved: boolean = false) -> Img

The Img class accepts URL, base64 and keys of images previously saved using the pdf.images({ ... }) method.

to load an image is asynchronous, to use Img class you need to use async/await syntax or use the then() method. This class doesn't use the end property for ending, instead, it use build() method, this method transforms the URL (if an url is passed) to base64.

Using Img class with async/await. To use async/await you need an async method

import { PdfMakeWrapper, Img } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; async function generate ( ) { const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.add( await new Img( 'Http://domain.com/picture1.jpeg' ).build() ); pdf.create().download(); } generate();

Using Img class with then method

import { PdfMakeWrapper, Img } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); new Img( 'http://domain.com/picture1.jpeg' ).build().then( img => { pdf.add( img ); pdf.create().download(); });

Different usages

import { PdfMakeWrapper, Img } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; async function main ( ) { const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.add( await new Img( 'http://domain.com/picture1.jpeg' ).build() ); pdf.add( await new Img( 'data:image/jpeg;base64, ...' ).build() ); pdf.add( await new Img( 'myPicture1' , true ).build() ); pdf.create().download(); } main();

Ul(items: any[]) -> Ul

Creates an unordered list.

new Ul([ 'item 1' , 'item 2' ]).end new Ul([ 'item 1' , 'item 2' ]).type( 'square' ).end

Ol(items: any[]) -> Ol

Creates an ordered list.

new Ol([ 'item 1' , 'item 2' ]).end new Ol([ 'item 1' , 'item 2' ]).type( 'upper-roman' ).end new Ol([ 'item 1' , 'item 2' ]).start( 10 ).end

Item(content: any) -> Item

Creates an item, this method adds item properties to the passed content. use it in a list.

new Ul([ new Item({ text : 'item 1' }).listType( 'square' ).end, new Item( new Txt( 'Item 2' ).bold().end ).listType( 'square' ).end, ]).end new Ol([ new Item({ text : 'item 1' }).listType( 'lower-roman' ).end, new Item( new Txt( 'Item 2' ).bold().end ).counter( 10 ).end, ]).end

NOTE: Use Item class when you require items properties like counter and listType.

QR(code: string) -> OR

Creates a QR code.

new QR( 'my code' ).end new QR( 'my code' ).fit( 100 ).end

TextReference(id: string) -> TextReference and PageReference(id: string) -> PageReference

These classes create a reference to any text (Txt) object that contains an id property.

Using TextReference. This class will return the string (text) of the text object that is referenced when the PDF is created.

import { PdfMakeWrapper, Txt, TextReference } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.add( new TextReference( 'titlePage2' ).end ); pdf.add( new Txt( 'This is the text to be referenced' ).pageBreak( 'before' ).id( 'titlePage2' ).end );

Using PageReference. This class will return the page number of the text object that is referenced when the PDF is created.

import { PdfMakeWrapper, Txt, PageReference } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.add( new PageReference( 'titlePage2' ).end ); pdf.add( new Txt( 'This is the text to be referenced' ).pageBreak( 'before' ).id( 'titlePage2' ).end );

Toc(toc: any) -> Toc

Creates a table of content.

import { PdfMakeWrapper, Toc, Txt } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.add( new Toc( new Txt( 'INDEX' ).bold().end ).textStyle({ italics : true }).end );

NOTE: In this moment it's only created the table of content, but there isn't content to display

To display content in the table of content, it's required to set a tocItem, To do that use TocItem class, now the created Toc will display a list of content with the page number.

import { PdfMakeWrapper, Toc, TocItem, Txt } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.add( new Toc( new Txt( 'INDEX' ).bold().end ).textStyle({ italics : true }).end ); pdf.add( new TocItem( new Txt( 'Second page' ).pageBreak( 'before' ).end ).tocStyle({ color : 'red' }).end );

SVG(svg: string) -> SVG

Defines a sgv object. More here.

import { PdfMakeWrapper, SVG } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.add( new SVG( '<svg width="300" height="200" viewBox="0 0 300 200">...</svg>' ).end );

Canvas(IVector[]) -> Canvas

Canvas allow us to draw shapes in the PDF. It is only a container where the vectors/shapes will be contained. You can define a canvas like this.

import { PdfMakeWrapper, Canvas } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.add( new Canvas([ ]).end );

Line(point1: number | [number, number], point2: number | [number, number]) -> Line

Draws a line.

import { PdfMakeWrapper, Canvas, Line } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.add( new Canvas([ new Line([ 10 , 10 ], [ 30 , 30 ]).end ]).end ); pdf.add( new Canvas([ new Line( 10 , 30 ).end ]).end ); pdf.add( new Canvas([ new Line( 10 , [ 10 , 20 ]).end ]).end );

Rect(point: number | [number, number], size: number | [number, number]) -> Rect

Draws a square or rectangle.

import { PdfMakeWrapper, Canvas, Rect } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.add( new Canvas([ new Rect([ 10 , 10 ], [ 30 , 30 ]).end ]).end ); pdf.add( new Canvas([ new Rect( 10 , 30 ).end ]).end ); pdf.add( new Canvas([ new Rect( 10 , [ 10 , 20 ]).end ]).end );

Ellipse(point: number | [number, number], radius: number | [number, number]) -> Ellipse

Draws an ellipse.

import { PdfMakeWrapper, Canvas, Ellipse } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.add( new Canvas([ new Ellipse([ 10 , 10 ], [ 30 , 30 ]).end ]).end ); pdf.add( new Canvas([ new Ellipse( 10 , 30 ).end ]).end ); pdf.add( new Canvas([ new Ellipse( 10 , [ 10 , 20 ]).end ]).end );

If you need a complex shape, you can use polyline.

import { PdfMakeWrapper, Canvas, Polyline } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.add( new Canvas([ new Polyline([ { x : 10 , y : 10 }, { x : 35 , y : 40 }, { x : 100 , y : 40 }, { x : 125 , y : 10 } ]).closePath().end ]).end ); pdf.add( new Canvas([ new Polyline() .closePath() .addPoint( 10 , 10 ) .addPoint( 35 , 40 ) .addPoint( 100 , 40 ) .addPoint( 125 , 10 ) .end ]).end );

RECOMMENDATION: If you have many shapes, you can create a canvas and add all shapes there.

import { PdfMakeWrapper, Canvas, Line, Rect, Ellipse, Polyline } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); const line = new Line([ 10 , 100 ], [ 30 , 300 ]).end; const rect = new Ellipse([ 10 , 10 ], [ 40 , 40 ]).end; const ellipse = new Ellipse([ 110 , 50 ], [ 210 , 30 ]).end; const polyline = new Polyline([ { x : 10 , y : 10 }, { x : 35 , y : 40 }, { x : 100 , y : 40 }, { x : 125 , y : 10 } ]).closePath().end; pdf.add( new Canvas([ line, rect, ellipse, polyline ]).end );

Interfaces

When finishing with .end or .build() (Img class) in a definition class (Txt, Stack, etc.), they return an result object, this one is formed depending the methods you called on the definition class instance (Txt, Stack, etc.) and each result object is based on an interface depending the definition class that intantiated it. for example:

new Txt( 'Hello world' ).end;

An instance of Txt (defintion class) that finishes with .end returns us the result object which belongs to the interface IText. The interfaces help us to understand what available properties the result object could have.

General interfaces

IContentDefinition

Main interface to define an object definition.

readonly id?: string ;

id?: ; readonly pageBreak?: string ;

pageBreak?: ; readonly pageOrientation?: string ;

pageOrientation?: ; readonly headlineLevel?: any ;

IStyleDefinition

This interface contains all possible styles that an object can have. This one extends from IContentDefinition.

readonly fontSize?: number ;

fontSize?: ; readonly width?: number ;

width?: ; readonly height?: number ;

height?: ; readonly alignment?: 'center' | 'left' | 'right' | 'justify' ;

alignment?: | | | ; readonly bold?: boolean ;

bold?: ; readonly italics?: boolean ;

italics?: ; readonly margin?: number | [ number , number ] | [ number , number , number , number ];

margin?: | [ , ] | [ , , , ]; readonly link?: string ;

link?: ; readonly linkToPage?: number ;

linkToPage?: ; readonly noWrap?: boolean ;

noWrap?: ; readonly background?: string ;

background?: ; readonly style?: string | string [];

style?: | []; readonly color?: string ;

color?: ; readonly decoration?: 'underline' | 'lineThrough' | 'overline' ;

decoration?: | | ; readonly decorationStyle?: 'dashed' | 'dotted' | 'double' | 'wavy' ;

decorationStyle?: | | | ; readonly decorationColor?: string ;

decorationColor?: ; readonly fontFeatures?: ( 'smcp' | 'c2sc' | 'onum' )[];

fontFeatures?: ( | | )[]; readonly absolutePosition?: IPoint ;

absolutePosition?: ; readonly relativePosition?: IPoint ;

relativePosition?: ; readonly font?: string ;

font?: ; readonly lineHeight?: number ;

lineHeight?: ; readonly characterSpacing?: number ;

ICustomPageSize

Defines a custom page size.

readonly width: number | string ;

width: | ; readonly height: number | string ;

IDocumentNode

Defines the format of a document node which is returned for pageBreakBefore method.

readonly id?: any ;

id?: ; readonly headlineLevel?: any ;

headlineLevel?: ; readonly text?: string | ( string | IText )[];

text?: | ( | )[]; readonly ul?: any ;

ul?: ; readonly ol?: any ;

ol?: ; readonly table?: any ;

table?: ; readonly image?: any ;

image?: ; readonly qr?: any ;

qr?: ; readonly canvas?: any ;

canvas?: ; readonly columns?: any ;

columns?: ; readonly style?: any ;

style?: ; readonly pageOrientation?: string ;

pageOrientation?: ; readonly pageNumbers?: number [];

pageNumbers?: []; readonly pages?: number ;

pages?: ; readonly stack?: boolean ;

stack?: ; readonly startPosition?: any ;

startPosition?: ; [propName: string ] : any ;

IInfo

Defines the format when info metadata is provided to the PDF.

readonly title: string ;

title: ; readonly author?: string ;

author?: ; readonly subject?: string ;

subject?: ; readonly keywords?: string ;

keywords?: ; readonly creator?: string ;

creator?: ; readonly producer?: string ;

producer?: ; readonly creationDate?: string ;

creationDate?: ; readonly modDate?: string ;

modDate?: ; readonly trapped?: string ;

trapped?: ; readonly [ propName: string ]: string | undefined ;

IPermissions

Defines the possible permissions a document can have.

readonly printing?: 'highResolution' | 'lowResolution' ;

printing?: | ; readonly modifying?: boolean ;

modifying?: ; readonly copying?: boolean ;

copying?: ; readonly annotating?: boolean ;

annotating?: ; readonly fillingForms?: boolean ;

fillingForms?: ; readonly contentAccessibility?: boolean ;

contentAccessibility?: ; readonly documentAssembly?: boolean ;

ICreatePDF

Defines the result of a create method.

download (filename?: string, cb?: (v?: any) => void, options?: any ): void ;

; open (options?: any, win?: Window ): void ;

; print (options?: any, win?: Window ): void ;

; getDataUrl (cb?: (v?: any) => void, options?: any ): void ;

; getBase64 (cb?: (v?: any) => void, options?: any ): void ;

; getBuffer (cb?: (v?: any) => void, options?: any ): void ;

; getBlob (cb?: (v?: any) => void, options?: any ): void ;

IFonts

Defines the format of the generated fonts. This is used internally.

pdfMake: IVFS ;

IFontTypes

Defines the font types.

normal: string ;

; bold: string ;

; italics: string ;

; bolditalics: string ;

Definition interfaces

All the definition interfaces extend from IStyleDefinition.

IText

Defines the possible properties a text object can have.

readonly text: string | ( string | IText )[];

text: | ( | )[]; readonly preserveLeadingSpaces?: boolean ;

preserveLeadingSpaces?: ; readonly opacity?: number ;

IColumns

Defines the possible properties a column object can have.

readonly columns: any [];

columns: []; readonly columnGap?: number ;

IStack

Defines a stack object.

readonly stack: string [];

IImg

Defines the possible properties an image object can have.

readonly image: string ;

image: ; readonly fit?: [ number , number ];

fit?: [ , ]; readonly opacity?: number ;

IQR

Defines the possible properties a QR object can have.

readonly qr: string ;

qr: ; readonly foreground?: string ;

foreground?: ; readonly version?: number ;

version?: ; readonly fit?: number ;

fit?: ; readonly eccLevel?: string ;

eccLevel?: ; readonly mode?: string ;

mode?: ; readonly mask?: number ;

ISVG

Defines the possible properties a SVG object can have.

readonly svg: string ;

svg: ; readonly fit?: [ number , number ];

IPageReference

Defines a page referance object.

readonly pageReference: string ;

ITextReference

Defines a text reference object.

readonly textReference: string ;

IToc

Defines the possible properties a toc object can have.

readonly title: any ;

title: ; readonly numberStyle?: IStyleDefinition ;

numberStyle?: ; readonly textStyle?: IStyleDefinition ;

textStyle?: ; readonly textMargin?: number | [ number , number ] | [ number , number , number , number ];

ITocItem

Defines the possible properties a toc item object can have.

readonly tocItem: boolean ;

tocItem: ; readonly tocStyle?: IStyleDefinition ;

tocStyle?: ; readonly tocMargin?: number | [ number , number ] | [ number , number , number , number ];

IOl

Defines the possible properties an ordered list object can have.

readonly ol: any [];

ol: []; readonly separator?: string | [ string , string ];

separator?: | [ , ]; readonly reversed?: boolean ;

reversed?: ; readonly start?: number ;

IUl

Defines an unordered list object.

readonly ul: any [];

IItem

Defines the possible properties an item object can have.

readonly counter?: number ;

counter?: ; readonly listType?: string ;

ITable

Defines the possible properties a table object can have.

readonly table: ITableBody ;

table: ; readonly layout?: string | ICustomTableLayout ;

ITableBody

Defines the possible properties a table body object can have.

readonly widths?: string | number | ( string | number )[];

widths?: | | ( | )[]; readonly heights?: (row: number) => (number | number[]) | number | number [];

heights?: | | []; readonly body: any [][];

body: [][]; readonly dontBreakRows?: boolean ;

dontBreakRows?: ; readonly keepWithHeaderRows?: number ;

ICustomTableLayout

Defines the possible properties a custom table layout object can have.

hLineWidth?: (i?:number, node?:any, columnIndex?:any) => number ;

; vLineWidth?: (i?:number, node?:any, columnIndex?:any) => number ;

; hLineColor?: (i?:number, node?:any, columnIndex?:any) => string ;

; vLineColor?: (i?:number, node?:any, columnIndex?:any) => string ;

; hLineStyle?: (i?:number, node?:any, columnIndex?:any) => any ;

; vLineStyle?: (i?:number, node?:any, columnIndex?:any) => any ;

; paddingLeft?: (i?:number, node?:any, columnIndex?:any) => number ;

; paddingRight?: (i?:number, node?:any, columnIndex?:any) => number ;

; paddingTop?: (i?:number, node?:any, columnIndex?:any) => number ;

; paddingBottom?: (i?:number, node?:any, columnIndex?:any) => number ;

; fillColor?: (i?:number, node?:any, columnIndex?:any) => string ;

; defaultBorder?: boolean ;

ICell

Defines the possible properties a cell object can have.

readonly colSpan?: number ;

colSpan?: ; readonly rowSpan?: number ;

rowSpan?: ; readonly fillColor?: string ;

fillColor?: ; readonly border?: [ boolean ] | [ boolean , boolean ] | [ boolean , boolean , boolean , boolean ];

ICanvas

Defines a canvas object.

readonly canvas: IVector [];

IVector

Shape (line, ellipse, rect and polyline) interfaces extend from this one.

readonly type: string ;

type: ; readonly color?: string ;

color?: ; readonly lineColor?: string ;

lineColor?: ; readonly lineWidth?: number ;

lineWidth?: ; readonly lineCap?: string ;

lineCap?: ; readonly dash?: { length: number } ;

dash?: ; readonly fillOpacity?: number ;

fillOpacity?: ; readonly linearGradient?: string [];

ILine

Defines a line shape.

readonly x1?: number ;

x1?: ; readonly x2?: number ;

x2?: ; readonly y1?: number ;

y1?: ; readonly y2?: number ;

IRect

Defines a rect shape.

readonly x?: number ;

x?: ; readonly y?: number ;

y?: ; readonly w?: number ;

w?: ; readonly h?: number ;

h?: ; readonly r?: number ;

IEllipse

Defines a ellipse shape.

readonly x?: number ;

x?: ; readonly y?: number ;

y?: ; readonly r1?: number ;

r1?: ; readonly r2?: number ;

IPolyline

Defines a polyline shape.

readonly closePath?: boolean ;

closePath?: ; readonly points?: IPoint [];

IPoint

Defines a point.

readonly x: number ;

x: ; readonly y: number ;

Generate custom fonts

To generate custom fonts, you can use a CLI called pdfmake-font-generator. You need to have your fonts in some directory and this tool will read all fonts and will return an output file containing the generated fonts. This generated file is which you will use to import it to pdfmake-wrapper. for example:

Given a structure like this:

/myProject /fonts /custom.ttf /custom-bold.ttf /custom-italics.ttf /custom-bolditalics.ttf

You need to generate the fonts as the documentation of the CLI is defined and then an output file is placed in a directory you specified.

NOTE: You can have many fonts you need in the same directory.

How to use custom fonts

Once generated the fonts, you need to provide your custom fonts to pdfmake-wrapper and configure them.

import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; import pdfFonts from "custom/fonts/file" ; PdfMakeWrapper.setFonts(pdfFonts, { myCustom : { normal : 'custom.ttf' , bold : 'custom-bold.ttf' , italics : 'custom-italics.ttf' , bolditalics : 'custom-bolditalics.ttf' } }); PdfMakeWrapper.useFont( 'myCustom' );

as recommended in the useFont method, configure the fonts once is more then enough if you have all your fonts in a same bundle.

NOTE: The values of the font types (normal, bold, etc...) are the font filenames.

you can have many fonts generated in the same bundle and you can configure them too.

import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; import pdfFonts from "custom/fonts/file" ; PdfMakeWrapper.setFonts(pdfFonts, { myCustom : { normal : 'custom.ttf' , bold : 'custom-bold.ttf' , italics : 'custom-italics.ttf' , bolditalics : 'custom-bolditalics.ttf' }, otherFonts : { normal : 'another.ttf' , bold : 'another-bold.ttf' , italics : 'another-italics.ttf' , bolditalics : 'another-bolditalics.ttf' }, ... });

if you need to switch of fonts you can use PdfMakeWrapper.useFont('otherFonts') .

How to use icons

To use icons is similar as using fonts, you can create icons from http://fontello.com/ and download them (or to use another option). Once downloaded, follow the custom fonts process.

Imagine you created and downloaded icons from http://fontello.com/, inside the downloaded directory there is a font directory, take the .ttf file to generate icons. You can copy the icons where you have your other custom fonts. for example:

/myProject /fonts /custom.ttf /custom-bold.ttf /custom-italics.ttf /custom-bolditalics.ttf /fontello-icons.ttf

This will generate a bundle with your custom fonts and icons.

Now, you need configure them. The process is the same as fonts.

import { PdfMakeWrapper } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; import pdfFonts from "custom/fonts/file" ; PdfMakeWrapper.setFonts(pdfFonts, { myCustom : { normal : 'custom.ttf' , bold : 'custom-bold.ttf' , italics : 'custom-italics.ttf' , bolditalics : 'custom-bolditalics.ttf' }, myIcons : { normal : 'fontello-icons.ttf' , bold : 'fontello-icons.ttf' , italics : 'fontello-icons.ttf' , bolditalics : 'fontello-icons.ttf' }, ... });

The difference is that you will need to create a style in your pdfmake instance. your must NOT use PdfMakeWrapper.useFont('myIcons') , cause this will override the fonts the PDF is using. It is better to create a style in your pdfmake instance or set the custom font to use the font('myIcons') method.

import { PdfMakeWrapper, Txt } from 'pdfmake-wrapper' ; const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.styles({ icon : { font : 'myIcons' } }); pdf.add( new Txt( '' ).style( 'icon' ).end ); const pdf = new PdfMakeWrapper(); pdf.add( new Txt( '' ).font( 'myIcons' ).end );

The content to pass in the TxT constructor is the provided for fontello. Go in the downloaded directory in the css directory and take the fontello-codes.css, Copy the code in the comment and paste it.

/css/fontello-codes.css

.icon- < some-icon > :before { content : '\e800' ; }

Working on server-side

To work on server-side you need to import definitions from pdfmake-wrapper/server and use DocumentDefinition class, instead of PdfmakeWrapper class, since that class is useful on the client-side, remember PdfmakeWrapper extends from DocumentDefinition class and you have all the methods PdfmakeWrapper class has, except setFonts and create methods which are only useful on client-side.

You can generate your pdf documents like this:

import { DocumentDefinition } from 'pdfmake-wrapper/server' ; import Pdfmake from 'pdfmake' ; import fs from 'fs' ; const printer = new Pdfmake({ Roboto : { normal : './your/path/Roboto-Regular.ttf' , bold : './your/path/Roboto-Medium.ttf' , italics : './your/path/Roboto-Italic.ttf' , bolditalics : './your/path/Roboto-MediumItalic.ttf' } }); const doc = new DocumentDefinition(); doc.add( 'Hello world!' ); const pdf = printer.createPdfKitDocument(doc.getDefinition()); pdf.pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'document.pdf' )); pdf.end();

NOTE: Unlike client-side, when working on server-side, the fonts do not need to be generated, instead, you need to pass the path where you fonts are stored.

Contribution

If you are interested to contribute to this library, please, check the contribution file here.