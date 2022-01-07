openbase logo
pdf

pdfmake

by Bartek Pampuch
0.2.4 (see all)

Client/server side PDF printing in pure JavaScript

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

585K

GitHub Stars

9.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

91

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js PDF Generator

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/518
Read All Reviews
siddhupatil45
oldCoder29
rajamcasoft

Top Feedback

9Easy to Use
8Great Documentation
4Performant
4Responsive Maintainers
2Highly Customizable
2Bleeding Edge

Readme

pdfmake Node.js CI GitHub npm Bower Packagist CDNJS

PDF document generation library for server-side and client-side in pure JavaScript.

Check out the playground and examples.

This is unstable master branch for version 0.3.x, for stable use version 0.2.x see branch 0.2 or older version 0.1.x see branch 0.1.

Features

  • line-wrapping,
  • text-alignments (left, right, centered, justified),
  • numbered and bulleted lists,
  • tables and columns
    • auto/fixed/star-sized widths,
    • col-spans and row-spans,
    • headers automatically repeated in case of a page-break,
  • images and vector graphics,
  • convenient styling and style inheritance,
  • page headers and footers:
    • static or dynamic content,
    • access to current page number and page count,
  • background-layer,
  • page dimensions and orientations,
  • margins,
  • custom page breaks,
  • font embedding,
  • support for complex, multi-level (nested) structures,
  • table of contents,
  • helper methods for opening/printing/downloading the generated PDF,
  • setting of PDF metadata (e.g. author, subject).

Documentation

Documentation URL: https://pdfmake.github.io/docs/

Building from sources

using npm:

git clone https://github.com/bpampuch/pdfmake.git
cd pdfmake
npm install
npm run build

using yarn:

git clone https://github.com/bpampuch/pdfmake.git
cd pdfmake
yarn
yarn run build

License

MIT

Authors

pdfmake is based on a truly amazing library pdfkit (credits to @devongovett).

Thanks to all contributors.

100
siddhupatil4523 Ratings28 Reviews
3 months ago
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers

I was working on a personal project where I had to generate a page pdf file and as a beginner this is so hard for me to do this task. But I found this library and I used it and surprisingly this works amazing for me. And helped me to solve my problems by just writing a few lines of code .So powerful and excellent library for converting html/xml pages into pdf format great library. Very easy to implement and clean documentation.

1
DevenRathod2
oldCoder2978 Ratings81 Reviews
January 12, 2021
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers
Great Documentation

pdf make comes with a lot of examples and is easy to start with, offers so many options to customise pdf files. Playground in the official documentation is great, you can actually check your code and how it is going to make pdfs very useful. Documentation is very well detailed and is very useful when going with pdf, be it backend or be it front end is works so well, named download in the frontend is such a great feature to have.

0
rajamcasoftIndia43 Ratings45 Reviews
9 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant

I am using it for server side PDF rendering. It includes all the basic formatting, alignment, embed image content, header and footer. Output is nice as it support font also. Slightly complex while format the content as column based. Realtime playground option is awesome. Anyone can work without installing this package in the actual system.

0
RenataFanzeres49 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago
Manukashyap.U.VMangalore, Karnataka, India3 Ratings0 Reviews
C | C++ | Java | Python | Web Development | Android Development
2 months ago

