siddhupatil45 ● 23 Rating s ● 28 Review s ● 3 months ago Easy to Use Responsive Maintainers I was working on a personal project where I had to generate a page pdf file and as a beginner this is so hard for me to do this task. But I found this library and I used it and surprisingly this works amazing for me. And helped me to solve my problems by just writing a few lines of code .So powerful and excellent library for converting html/xml pages into pdf format great library. Very easy to implement and clean documentation. 1

oldCoder29 ● 78 Rating s ● 81 Review s ● January 12, 2021 Easy to Use Performant Responsive Maintainers Great Documentation pdf make comes with a lot of examples and is easy to start with, offers so many options to customise pdf files. Playground in the official documentation is great, you can actually check your code and how it is going to make pdfs very useful. Documentation is very well detailed and is very useful when going with pdf, be it backend or be it front end is works so well, named download in the frontend is such a great feature to have. 0

rajamcasoft ● India ● 43 Rating s ● 45 Review s ● 9 months ago Easy to Use Great Documentation Performant I am using it for server side PDF rendering. It includes all the basic formatting, alignment, embed image content, header and footer. Output is nice as it support font also. Slightly complex while format the content as column based. Realtime playground option is awesome. Anyone can work without installing this package in the actual system. 0

