pdfjs-dist-viewer-min

by oci-labs
2.9.359 (see all)

Minified build of PDF.js library including the viewer.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

