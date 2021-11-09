A Portable Document Format (PDF) generation library targeting both the server- and client-side.

npm install pdfjs

Features

Text (with common formatting options)

Images (JPEGs, other PDFs ¹)

¹) Tables (fixed layout, header row)

Header & Footer

AFM fonts && OTF font embedding (as CID fonts, i.e., support for fonts with large character sets)

Add existing PDFs (merge them or add them as page templates) ¹

Document outline

A lot of examples can be found in the test folder.

If you are missing a feature, feel free to submit a PR or to ask for it.

¹ Adding other PDFs as images or merging them together is still being considered a beta - proper error handling is adviced

History

See CHANGELOG.

MIT License

MIT