pdf

pdfjs

by Markus Ast
2.4.7 (see all)

A Portable Document Format (PDF) generation library targeting both the server- and client-side.

Downloads/wk

30.2K

GitHub Stars

505

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/5
Aldres98

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

pdfjs

A Portable Document Format (PDF) generation library targeting both the server- and client-side.

Documentation | Playground

npm install pdfjs

Features

  • Text (with common formatting options)
  • Images (JPEGs, other PDFs ¹)
  • Tables (fixed layout, header row)
  • Header & Footer
  • AFM fonts && OTF font embedding (as CID fonts, i.e., support for fonts with large character sets)
  • Add existing PDFs (merge them or add them as page templates) ¹
  • Document outline

A lot of examples can be found in the test folder.

If you are missing a feature, feel free to submit a PR or to ask for it.

¹ Adding other PDFs as images or merging them together is still being considered a beta - proper error handling is adviced

History

See CHANGELOG.

MIT License

MIT

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Aldres98
October 20, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

The way to generate pdf from your js code. Even though generatig pdf on client's side is not the best option, this lib works just fine.

0
Rodrick Nfinyoh
Love Architecting (Infrastructure, IaC), Programming and Automating (DevOps) Computer Information Systems
November 17, 2020

