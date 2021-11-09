A Portable Document Format (PDF) generation library targeting both the server- and client-side.
npm install pdfjs
A lot of examples can be found in the test folder.
If you are missing a feature, feel free to submit a PR or to ask for it.
¹ Adding other PDFs as images or merging them together is still being considered a beta - proper error handling is adviced
See CHANGELOG.
The way to generate pdf from your js code. Even though generatig pdf on client's side is not the best option, this lib works just fine.