This is a fork of the pdf-filler package, modified to return promises and readable streams, by piping data in/out of a spawned pdftk process instead of temporarily writing files to disk.
The goal is cleaner integration, in eg. a microservices context, where it is preferable not to write multiple temporary files to disk and where you may wish to stream the generated pdf directly to a service like AWS.
A node.js PDF form field data filler and FDF generator toolkit. This essentially is a wrapper around the PDF Toolkit library PDF ToolKit.
You must first have
pdftk (from pdftk-server, found here) installed correctly on your platform.
Then, install this library:
npm install pdffiller-stream --save
Note for MacOS / OSX Developers - the main
pdftk package for OSX is currently broken as of OS 10.11, but PDFLabs released an alternative build that should work normally on the platform: https://www.pdflabs.com/tools/pdftk-the-pdf-toolkit/pdftk_server-2.02-mac_osx-10.11-setup.pkg
import pdfFiller from 'pdffiller-stream';
const sourcePDF = "test/test.pdf";
const data = {
"last_name" : "John",
"first_name" : "Doe",
"date" : "Jan 1, 2013",
"football" : "Off",
"baseball" : "Yes",
"basketball" : "Off",
"hockey" : "Yes",
"nascar" : "Off"
};
pdfFiller.fillForm( sourcePDF, data)
.then((outputStream) => {
// use the outputStream here;
// will be instance of stream.Readable
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err);
});
This will take the test.pdf, fill the fields with the data values and stream a filled in, read-only PDF.
A chainable convenience method
toFile is attached to the response, if you simply wish to write the stream to a file with no fuss:
pdfFiller.fillForm( sourcePDF, data)
.toFile('outputFile.PDF')
.then(() => {
// your file has been written
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err);
});
You could also stream the resulting data directly to AWS, doing something like this with an instantiated
s3 client:
pdfFiller.fillForm( sourcePDF, data)
.then((outputStream) => {
const Body = outputStream;
const Bucket = 'some-bucket';
const Key = 'myFancyNewFilledPDF';
const ContentType = 'application/pdf';
const uploader = new AWS.S3.ManagedUpload({
params: {Bucket, Key, Body, ContentType},
service: s3,
});
uploader.promise().then((data) => {/* do something with AWS response */})
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err);
});
Calling
fillFormWithFlatten() with
shouldFlatten = false will leave any unmapped fields still editable, as per the
pdftk command specification.
const shouldFlatten = false;
pdfFiller.fillFormWithFlatten(sourcePDF, data, shouldFlatten)
.then((outputStream) {
// etc, same as above
})
import pdfFiller from 'pdffiller-stream';
const sourcePDF = "test/test.pdf";
// Override the default field name regex. Default: /FieldName: ([^\n]*)/
const nameRegex = null;
const FDF_data = pdfFiller.generateFDFTemplate(sourcePDF, nameRegex).then((fdfData) => {
console.log(fdfData);
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err);
});
This will print out this
{
"last_name" : "",
"first_name" : "",
"date" : "",
"football" : "",
"baseball" : "",
"basketball" : "",
"hockey" : "",
"nascar" : ""
}
import pdfFiller from 'pdffiller-stream';
const conversionMap = {
"lastName": "last_name",
"firstName": "first_name",
"Date": "date",
"footballField": "football",
"baseballField": "baseball",
"bballField": "basketball",
"hockeyField": "hockey",
"nascarField": "nascar"
};
const FormFields = {
"lastName" : "John",
"firstName" : "Doe",
"Date" : "Jan 1, 2013",
"footballField" : "Off",
"baseballField" : "Yes",
"bballField" : "Off",
"hockeyField" : "Yes",
"nascarField" : "Off"
};
pdfFiller.mapForm2PDF(data, convMap).then((mappedFields) => {
console.log(mappedFields);
});
This will print out the object below.
{
"last_name" : "John",
"first_name" : "Doe",
"date" : "Jan 1, 2013",
"football" : "Off",
"baseball" : "Yes",
"basketball" : "Off",
"hockey" : "Yes",
"nascar" : "Off"
}
import pdfFiller from 'pdffiller-stream';
const fieldJson = [
{
"title" : "last_name",
"fieldfieldType": "Text",
"fieldValue": "Doe"
},
{
"title" : "first_name",
"fieldfieldType": "Text",
"fieldValue": "John"
},
{
"title" : "date",
"fieldType": "Text",
"fieldValue": "Jan 1, 2013"
},
{
"title" : "football",
"fieldType": "Button",
"fieldValue": false
},
{
"title" : "baseball",
"fieldType": "Button",
"fieldValue": true
},
{
"title" : "basketball",
"fieldType": "Button"
"fieldValue": false
},
{
"title" : "hockey",
"fieldType": "Button"
"fieldValue": true
},
{
"title" : "nascar",
"fieldType": "Button"
"fieldValue": false
}
];
const FDFData = pdfFiller.convFieldJson2FDF(data);
console.log(FDFData)
This will print out:
{
"last_name" : "John",
"first_name" : "Doe",
"date" : "Jan 1, 2013",
"football" : "Off",
"baseball" : "Yes",
"basketball" : "Off",
"hockey" : "Yes",
"nascar" : "Off"
};