PDF Filler Stream

This is a fork of the pdf-filler package, modified to return promises and readable streams, by piping data in/out of a spawned pdftk process instead of temporarily writing files to disk.

The goal is cleaner integration, in eg. a microservices context, where it is preferable not to write multiple temporary files to disk and where you may wish to stream the generated pdf directly to a service like AWS.

A node.js PDF form field data filler and FDF generator toolkit. This essentially is a wrapper around the PDF Toolkit library PDF ToolKit.

Quick start

You must first have pdftk (from pdftk-server, found here) installed correctly on your platform.

Then, install this library:

npm install pdffiller-stream --save

Note for MacOS / OSX Developers - the main pdftk package for OSX is currently broken as of OS 10.11, but PDFLabs released an alternative build that should work normally on the platform: https://www.pdflabs.com/tools/pdftk-the-pdf-toolkit/pdftk_server-2.02-mac_osx-10.11-setup.pkg

Examples

1.Fill PDF with existing FDF Data

import pdfFiller from 'pdffiller-stream' ; const sourcePDF = "test/test.pdf" ; const data = { "last_name" : "John" , "first_name" : "Doe" , "date" : "Jan 1, 2013" , "football" : "Off" , "baseball" : "Yes" , "basketball" : "Off" , "hockey" : "Yes" , "nascar" : "Off" }; pdfFiller.fillForm( sourcePDF, data) .then( ( outputStream ) => { }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err); });

This will take the test.pdf, fill the fields with the data values and stream a filled in, read-only PDF.

A chainable convenience method toFile is attached to the response, if you simply wish to write the stream to a file with no fuss:

pdfFiller.fillForm( sourcePDF, data) .toFile( 'outputFile.PDF' ) .then( () => { }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err); });

You could also stream the resulting data directly to AWS, doing something like this with an instantiated s3 client:

pdfFiller.fillForm( sourcePDF, data) .then( ( outputStream ) => { const Body = outputStream; const Bucket = 'some-bucket' ; const Key = 'myFancyNewFilledPDF' ; const ContentType = 'application/pdf' ; const uploader = new AWS.S3.ManagedUpload({ params : {Bucket, Key, Body, ContentType}, service : s3, }); uploader.promise().then( ( data ) => { }) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err); });

Calling fillFormWithFlatten() with shouldFlatten = false will leave any unmapped fields still editable, as per the pdftk command specification.

const shouldFlatten = false ; pdfFiller.fillFormWithFlatten(sourcePDF, data, shouldFlatten) .then((outputStream) { })

2. Generate FDF Template from PDF

import pdfFiller from 'pdffiller-stream' ; const sourcePDF = "test/test.pdf" ; const nameRegex = null ; const FDF_data = pdfFiller.generateFDFTemplate(sourcePDF, nameRegex).then( ( fdfData ) => { console .log(fdfData); }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err); });

This will print out this

{ "last_name" : "" , "first_name" : "" , "date" : "" , "football" : "" , "baseball" : "" , "basketball" : "" , "hockey" : "" , "nascar" : "" }

3. Map form fields to PDF fields

import pdfFiller from 'pdffiller-stream' ; const conversionMap = { "lastName" : "last_name" , "firstName" : "first_name" , "Date" : "date" , "footballField" : "football" , "baseballField" : "baseball" , "bballField" : "basketball" , "hockeyField" : "hockey" , "nascarField" : "nascar" }; const FormFields = { "lastName" : "John" , "firstName" : "Doe" , "Date" : "Jan 1, 2013" , "footballField" : "Off" , "baseballField" : "Yes" , "bballField" : "Off" , "hockeyField" : "Yes" , "nascarField" : "Off" }; pdfFiller.mapForm2PDF(data, convMap).then( ( mappedFields ) => { console .log(mappedFields); });

This will print out the object below.

{ "last_name" : "John" , "first_name" : "Doe" , "date" : "Jan 1, 2013" , "football" : "Off" , "baseball" : "Yes" , "basketball" : "Off" , "hockey" : "Yes" , "nascar" : "Off" }

4. Convert fieldJson to FDF data

import pdfFiller from 'pdffiller-stream' ; const fieldJson = [ { "title" : "last_name" , "fieldfieldType" : "Text" , "fieldValue" : "Doe" }, { "title" : "first_name" , "fieldfieldType" : "Text" , "fieldValue" : "John" }, { "title" : "date" , "fieldType" : "Text" , "fieldValue" : "Jan 1, 2013" }, { "title" : "football" , "fieldType" : "Button" , "fieldValue" : false }, { "title" : "baseball" , "fieldType" : "Button" , "fieldValue" : true }, { "title" : "basketball" , "fieldType" : "Button" "fieldValue" : false }, { "title" : "hockey" , "fieldType" : "Button" "fieldValue" : true }, { "title" : "nascar" , "fieldType" : "Button" "fieldValue" : false } ]; const FDFData = pdfFiller.convFieldJson2FDF(data); console .log(FDFData)

This will print out: