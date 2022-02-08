Pdfcrowd API - Node.js client library

The Pdfcrowd API lets you easily convert between HTML, PDF and various image formats in your Node.js applications.

To use the API, you need an account on http://pdfcrowd.com. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.

Installation

To install via npm:

npm install pdfcrowd

Or clone from GitHub and create a symlink in ~/.node_libraries :

git clone git@github.com:pdfcrowd/pdfcrowd-nodejs.git ln -s /path/to/pdfcrowd-nodejs ~/.node_libraries/pdfcrowd

Dependencies

http native module

querystring native module

fs native module

Learn more

License

This client library is licensed under the MIT License.