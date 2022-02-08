The Pdfcrowd API lets you easily convert between HTML, PDF and various image formats in your Node.js applications.
To use the API, you need an account on http://pdfcrowd.com. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.
To install via npm:
$ npm install pdfcrowd
Or clone from GitHub and create a symlink in
~/.node_libraries:
$ git clone git@github.com:pdfcrowd/pdfcrowd-nodejs.git
$ ln -s /path/to/pdfcrowd-nodejs ~/.node_libraries/pdfcrowd
Dependencies
This client library is licensed under the MIT License.