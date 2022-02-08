openbase logo
pdf

pdfcrowd

by Pdfcrowd
5.2.0 (see all)

A Node.js wrapper for the Pdfcrowd API

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Pdfcrowd API - Node.js client library

The Pdfcrowd API lets you easily convert between HTML, PDF and various image formats in your Node.js applications.

To use the API, you need an account on http://pdfcrowd.com. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.

Installation

To install via npm:

$ npm install pdfcrowd

Or clone from GitHub and create a symlink in ~/.node_libraries:

$ git clone git@github.com:pdfcrowd/pdfcrowd-nodejs.git
$ ln -s /path/to/pdfcrowd-nodejs ~/.node_libraries/pdfcrowd

Dependencies

  • http native module
  • querystring native module
  • fs native module

Learn more

License

This client library is licensed under the MIT License.

