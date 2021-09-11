PDF417 HUB3 Barcode Generator

This library provides you with the ability to generate PDF417 HUB3 Barcodes in browser or Node.js apps. The final barcode is drawn into a canvas element and can be used for many different use cases. The code is based on the bcmath-js and pdf417-js.

Browser

You can find a complete example at examples/browser and a running demo here.

The usage is as simple as providing a canvas element and a text that should be used for barcode generation:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/pkoretic/pdf417-generator@master/lib/libbcmath.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/pkoretic/pdf417-generator@master/lib/bcmath.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/pkoretic/pdf417-generator@master/lib/pdf417.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

HTML

< canvas id = "barcode" > </ canvas >

JS

var code = "HRVHUB30

HRK

" + "000000000012355

" + "PETAR KORETIĆ

" + "PREVOJ DD

" + "10000 Zagreb

" + "pkoretic J.D.O.O

" + "PREVOJ DD

" + "10000 ZAGREB

" + "HR5041240000000000

" + "HR01

" + "7336-68949637625-00001

" + "COST

" + "Uplata za 1. mjesec

" ; var canvas = document .getElementById( "barcode" ) PDF417.draw(code, canvas)

You can find a complete example at examples/node.

The node-canvas library is used for drawing.

Install the library:

npm install pdf417-generator

Use it as:

const Canvas = require ( "canvas" ) const PDF417 = require ( "pdf417-generator" ) const code = `HRVHUB30 HRK 000000000012355 PETAR KORETIĆ PREVOJ DD 10000 Zagreb FIRMA J.D.O.O PREVOJ DD 10000 ZAGREB HR5041240000000000 HR01 7336-68949637625-00001 COST Uplata za 1. mjesec` let canvas = new Canvas() PDF417.draw(code, canvas) console .log( `<img src=" ${canvas.toDataURL()} " />` )

TypeScript

import * as PDF417 from 'pdf417-generator' ; PDF417.draw(code, canvas);

draw arguments

code - (string) code to represent using PDF417

canvas - (Canvas) Canvas instance

aspectRatio - (float) the width to height of the symbol (excluding quiet zones); default 2

ecl - (int) error correction level (0-8); default -1 = automatic correction level

devicePixelRatio (int) determine how much extra pixel density should be added to allow for a sharper image; default window.devicePixelRatio if available