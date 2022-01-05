openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pdf

pdf3json

by Modesty Zhang
0.2.0 (see all)

A PDF file parser that converts PDF binaries to text based JSON, powered by a fork of PDF.JS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

43

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

https://github.com/modesty/pdf2json/blob/master/readme.md

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial