pdf2table is a node.js library that attempts to extract tables from a pdf.
The 'tables' are extracted as an array of rows.
It uses pdf2json to extract the pdf data.
You can install pdf2table using the Node Package Manager (npm):
npm install pdf2table
var pdf2table = require('pdf2table');
var fs = require('fs');
fs.readFile('./test.pdf', function (err, buffer) {
if (err) return console.log(err);
pdf2table.parse(buffer, function (err, rows, rowsdebug) {
if(err) return console.log(err);
console.log(rows);
});
});
Note that this is a simplistic implementation to extract tables. If your pdf contains other stuff that's not a table, pdf2table will still attempt to shape this data into a row. Feel free to improve and send pull requests.