Install: npm install pdf2png-mp2

Credit for this module should go to to @nkognitoo

This is a fork of an exsiitn module known as pdf2png-mp: https://www.npmjs.com/package/pdf2png-mp. This update allows filenames with spaces to be processed.

This project uses ghostscript, but there's no need to install it (if you use windows). If you want the module to use a local installation of ghostscript, set the option useLocalGhostscript true.

Tested on Windows/Tested on AZURE

Not tested on linux! If you want to use it with linux, you may replace the ghostscript-executable with something that works with linux. Or you install ghostscript for linux. http://www.ghostscript.com/

here some examples how to use:

pdf2png.convert(__dirname + "/example.pdf" , function ( resp ) { if (!resp.success) { console .log( "Something went wrong: " + resp.error); return ; } console .log( "Yayy the pdf got converted, now I'm gonna save it!" ); fs.writeFile( "test/example_simple.png" , resp.data, function ( err ) { if (err) { console .log(err); } else { console .log( "The file was saved!" ); } }); }); pdf2png.convert(__dirname + "/example.pdf" , { returnFilePath : true }, function ( resp ) { if (!resp.success) { console .log( "Something went wrong: " + resp.error); return ; } console .log( "Yayy the pdf got converted, now I'm gonna save it!" ); var img = fs.readFileSync(resp.data); fs.writeFile( "test/example_that_returns_a_path.png" , img, function ( err ) { if (err) { console .log(err); } else { console .log( "The file was saved!" ); } }); }); pdf2png.convert(__dirname + "/example.pdf" , { quality : 50 }, function ( resp ) { if (!resp.success) { console .log( "Something went wrong: " + resp.error); return ; } console .log( "Yayy the pdf got converted, now I'm gonna save it!" ); fs.writeFile( "test/example_with_lower_quality.png" , resp.data, function ( err ) { if (err) { console .log(err); } else { console .log( "The file was saved!" ); } }); }); pdf2png.convert(__dirname + "/example.pdf" , { quality : 200 }, function ( resp ) { if (!resp.success) { console .log( "Something went wrong: " + resp.error); return ; } console .log( "Yayy the pdf got converted, now I'm gonna save it!" ); fs.writeFile( "test/example_with_higher_quality.png" , resp.data, function ( err ) { if (err) { console .log(err); } else { console .log( "The file was saved!" ); } }); }); pdf2png.convert(__dirname + "/example.pdf" , { useLocalGhostscript : true }, function ( resp ) { if (!resp.success) { console .log( "Something went wrong: " + resp.error); return ; } console .log( "Yayy the pdf got converted, now I'm gonna save it!" ); fs.writeFile( "test/example_simple.png" , resp.data, function ( err ) { if (err) { console .log(err); } else { console .log( "The file was saved!" ); } }); });

If an error like this appears: Something went wrong: Error converting pdf to png: Error: Command failed: 'gs' is not recognized as an internal or external command, operable program or batch file.

Maybe you have the node file you execute in a subfolder and Pdf2Png doesn't set the path to ghostscript correctly anymore. You can rewrite the path to the executable by setting "pdf2png.ghostscriptPath". Look at the following example of a script, being in the subfolder /lib. It first detects the project-root folder and then builds the absolute path to the ghostscript folder.

var projectPath = __dirname.split( "\\" ); projectPath.pop(); projectPath = projectPath.join( "\\" ); var gsPath = projectPath + "\\executables\\ghostScript" ; pdf2png.ghostscriptPath = gsPath;

Options: bool useLocalGhostscript If true, the moudle won't set an envirponment attribute to the ghostscript executable. Set this true if you want to use an own local ghostscript installation

bool returnFilePath If you set this true, the module won't return you file-data, it will return you a path to a temporary file instead, containing the image. Don't forget to remove this temporary file.

int quality [ = 100] The quality of the PNG Can be higher and lower, play with it