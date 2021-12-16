PDF2Pic

A utility for converting pdf to image and base64 format.

Prerequisite

node >= 12.x

graphicsmagick

ghostscript

Don't have graphicsmagick and ghostscript yet?

Follow this guide to install the required dependencies.

Installation

npm install -S pdf2pic

Usage

Converting specific page of PDF from path, then saving as image file

import { fromPath } from "pdf2pic" ; const options = { density : 100 , saveFilename : "untitled" , savePath : "./images" , format : "png" , width : 600 , height : 600 }; const storeAsImage = fromPath( "/path/to/pdf/sample.pdf" , options); const pageToConvertAsImage = 1 ; storeAsImage(pageToConvertAsImage).then( ( resolve ) => { console .log( "Page 1 is now converted as image" ); return resolve; });

Nuff talk, show me how:

More usage example can be found here.

pdf2pic API

Initialize PDF to image conversion by supplying a file path

Functions

Converts specific page of the PDF to Image/Base64 by supplying a file path

fromPath(filePath, options).convert(pageNumber, isBase64)

filePath - pdf file's path

options - see options.

pageNumber - page number to be converted to image

isBase64 - if true, convert() will return base64 output instead

Converts PDF to Image/Base64 by supplying a file path

fromPath(filePath, options).bulk(pageNumber, isBase64)

filePath - pdf file's path

options - see options.

pageNumber - page number/s to be converted to images set pageNumber to -1 to select all pages pageNumber also accepts an array indicating the page number e.g. [1,2,3] also accepts number e.g. 1

isBase64 - if true, bulk() will return an array of base64 output instead

Set GraphicsMagick's subclass or path

fromPath(filePath, options).setGMClass(subClass)

NOTE: should be called before calling convert() or bulk() .

filePath - pdf file's path

options - see options.

subClass - path to gm binary or set to true to use imagemagick set subClass to true to use imagemagick supply a valid path as subClass to locate gm path specified



Initialize PDF to image conversion by supplying a PDF buffer

Functions

Converts specific page of the PDF to Image/Base64 by supplying a buffer

fromBuffer(buffer, options).convert(pageNumber, isBase64)

Functions same as fromPath(filePath, options).convert(pageNumber, isBase64) only input is changed

Converts PDF to Image/Base64 by supplying a buffer

fromBuffer(buffer, options).bulk(pageNumber, isBase64)

Functions same as fromPath(filePath, options).bulk(pageNumber, isBase64) only input is changed

Set GraphicsMagick's subclass or path

fromBuffer(buffer, options).setGMClass(subClass)

Functions same as fromPath(filePath, options).setGMClass(subClass) only input is changed

Initialize PDF to image conversion by supplying a PDF base64 string

Functions

Converts specific page of the PDF to Image/Base64 by supplying a base64 string

fromBase64(b64string, options).convert(pageNumber, isBase64)

Functions same as fromPath(filePath, options).convert(pageNumber, isBase64) only input is changed

Converts PDF to Image/Base64 by supplying a base64 string

fromBase64(b64string, options).bulk(pageNumber, isBase64)

Functions same as fromPath(filePath, options).bulk(pageNumber, isBase64) only input is changed

Set GraphicsMagick's subclass or path

fromBase64(b64string, options).setGMClass(subClass)

Functions same as fromPath(filePath, options).setGMClass(subClass) only input is changed

options

Following are the options that can be passed on the pdf2pic api:

quality - set output's image quality

format - set output's file format

width - set output's width

height - set output's height

density - controls output's dpi (i am not so sure)

savePath - set output's save path

saveFilename - set output's file name

compression - set output's compression method

Contributing

License

