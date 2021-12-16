A utility for converting pdf to image and base64 format.
IMPORTANT NOTE: Please support this library by donating via PayPal, your help is much appreciated. Contributors are also welcome!
Follow this guide to install the required dependencies.
npm install -S pdf2pic
import { fromPath } from "pdf2pic";
const options = {
density: 100,
saveFilename: "untitled",
savePath: "./images",
format: "png",
width: 600,
height: 600
};
const storeAsImage = fromPath("/path/to/pdf/sample.pdf", options);
const pageToConvertAsImage = 1;
storeAsImage(pageToConvertAsImage).then((resolve) => {
console.log("Page 1 is now converted as image");
return resolve;
});
More usage example can be found here.
Initialize PDF to image conversion by supplying a file path
Converts specific page of the PDF to Image/Base64 by supplying a file path
fromPath(filePath, options).convert(pageNumber, isBase64)
convert() will return base64 output instead
Converts PDF to Image/Base64 by supplying a file path
fromPath(filePath, options).bulk(pageNumber, isBase64)
pageNumber to
-1 to select all pages
pageNumber also accepts an array indicating the page number e.g.
[1,2,3]
1
bulk() will return an array of base64 output instead
Set GraphicsMagick's subclass or path
fromPath(filePath, options).setGMClass(subClass)
NOTE: should be called before calling
convert() or
bulk().
subClass to true to use imagemagick
subClass to locate gm path specified
Initialize PDF to image conversion by supplying a PDF buffer
Converts specific page of the PDF to Image/Base64 by supplying a buffer
fromBuffer(buffer, options).convert(pageNumber, isBase64)
Functions same as
fromPath(filePath, options).convert(pageNumber, isBase64) only input is changed
Converts PDF to Image/Base64 by supplying a buffer
fromBuffer(buffer, options).bulk(pageNumber, isBase64)
Functions same as
fromPath(filePath, options).bulk(pageNumber, isBase64) only input is changed
Set GraphicsMagick's subclass or path
fromBuffer(buffer, options).setGMClass(subClass)
Functions same as
fromPath(filePath, options).setGMClass(subClass) only input is changed
Initialize PDF to image conversion by supplying a PDF base64 string
Converts specific page of the PDF to Image/Base64 by supplying a base64 string
fromBase64(b64string, options).convert(pageNumber, isBase64)
Functions same as
fromPath(filePath, options).convert(pageNumber, isBase64) only input is changed
Converts PDF to Image/Base64 by supplying a base64 string
fromBase64(b64string, options).bulk(pageNumber, isBase64)
Functions same as
fromPath(filePath, options).bulk(pageNumber, isBase64) only input is changed
Set GraphicsMagick's subclass or path
fromBase64(b64string, options).setGMClass(subClass)
Functions same as
fromPath(filePath, options).setGMClass(subClass) only input is changed
Following are the options that can be passed on the pdf2pic api:
pdf2pic is MIT licensed.