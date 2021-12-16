openbase logo
pdf

pdf2pic

by the furious dev
2.1.4

A utility for converting pdf to image and base64 format.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17.5K

GitHub Stars

186

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

PDF2Pic

Donate Build Status CodeFactor Maintainability Test Coverage install size NPM Version License Known Vulnerabilities Downloads Stats

A utility for converting pdf to image and base64 format.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please support this library by donating via PayPal, your help is much appreciated. Contributors are also welcome!

Prerequisite

  • node >= 12.x
  • graphicsmagick
  • ghostscript

Don't have graphicsmagick and ghostscript yet?

Follow this guide to install the required dependencies.

Installation

npm install -S pdf2pic

Usage

Converting specific page of PDF from path, then saving as image file

import { fromPath } from "pdf2pic";

const options = {
  density: 100,
  saveFilename: "untitled",
  savePath: "./images",
  format: "png",
  width: 600,
  height: 600
};
const storeAsImage = fromPath("/path/to/pdf/sample.pdf", options);
const pageToConvertAsImage = 1;

storeAsImage(pageToConvertAsImage).then((resolve) => {
  console.log("Page 1 is now converted as image");

  return resolve;
});

Nuff talk, show me how:

More usage example can be found here.

pdf2pic API

fromPath(filePath, options)

Initialize PDF to image conversion by supplying a file path

Functions

Converts specific page of the PDF to Image/Base64 by supplying a file path 

fromPath(filePath, options).convert(pageNumber, isBase64)
  • filePath - pdf file's path
  • options - see options.
  • pageNumber - page number to be converted to image
  • isBase64 - if true, convert() will return base64 output instead

Converts PDF to Image/Base64 by supplying a file path 

fromPath(filePath, options).bulk(pageNumber, isBase64)
  • filePath - pdf file's path
  • options - see options.
  • pageNumber - page number/s to be converted to images
    • set pageNumber to -1 to select all pages
    • pageNumber also accepts an array indicating the page number e.g. [1,2,3]
    • also accepts number e.g. 1
  • isBase64 - if true, bulk() will return an array of base64 output instead

Set GraphicsMagick's subclass or path 

fromPath(filePath, options).setGMClass(subClass)

NOTE: should be called before calling convert() or bulk().

  • filePath - pdf file's path
  • options - see options.
  • subClass - path to gm binary or set to true to use imagemagick
    • set subClass to true to use imagemagick
    • supply a valid path as subClass to locate gm path specified

fromBuffer(buffer, options)

Initialize PDF to image conversion by supplying a PDF buffer

Functions

Converts specific page of the PDF to Image/Base64 by supplying a buffer 

fromBuffer(buffer, options).convert(pageNumber, isBase64)

Functions same as fromPath(filePath, options).convert(pageNumber, isBase64) only input is changed

Converts PDF to Image/Base64 by supplying a buffer 

fromBuffer(buffer, options).bulk(pageNumber, isBase64)

Functions same as fromPath(filePath, options).bulk(pageNumber, isBase64) only input is changed

Set GraphicsMagick's subclass or path 

fromBuffer(buffer, options).setGMClass(subClass)

Functions same as fromPath(filePath, options).setGMClass(subClass) only input is changed

fromBase64(b64string, options)

Initialize PDF to image conversion by supplying a PDF base64 string

Functions

Converts specific page of the PDF to Image/Base64 by supplying a base64 string 

fromBase64(b64string, options).convert(pageNumber, isBase64)

Functions same as fromPath(filePath, options).convert(pageNumber, isBase64) only input is changed

Converts PDF to Image/Base64 by supplying a base64 string 

fromBase64(b64string, options).bulk(pageNumber, isBase64)

Functions same as fromPath(filePath, options).bulk(pageNumber, isBase64) only input is changed

Set GraphicsMagick's subclass or path 

fromBase64(b64string, options).setGMClass(subClass)

Functions same as fromPath(filePath, options).setGMClass(subClass) only input is changed

options

Following are the options that can be passed on the pdf2pic api:

  • quality - set output's image quality
  • format - set output's file format
  • width - set output's width
  • height - set output's height
  • density - controls output's dpi (i am not so sure)
  • savePath - set output's save path
  • saveFilename - set output's file name
  • compression - set output's compression method

Contributing

  • Fork it (https://github.com/yakovmeister/pdf2image/fork)
  • Create your feature branch (git checkout -b feature/make-maintainer-cry)
  • Commit your changes (git commit -am 'feature: make maintainer cry by running git rm -rf')
  • Push to the branch (git push origin feature/make-maintainer-cry)
  • Create a new PR

License

pdf2pic is MIT licensed.

