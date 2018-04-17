PDF.js is a Portable Document Format (PDF) library that is built with HTML5.
This is a build version of the PDF.js, including the viewer.
bower install pdf.js-viewer
Include
viewer.html using SSI or your favorite templating system.
<html>
<head>
<title>PDF.js viewer</title>
<script src="bower_components/pdf.js-viewer/pdf.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/pdf.js-viewer/viewer.css">
<style>
html, body {
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="pdfjs">
<!--#include virtual="bower_components/pdf.js-viewer/viewer.html" -->
</div>
<script>
// note that the file can also be a Uint8Array if you want to serve binary data
var file = 'some-document.pdf';
// This initializes the webviewer, the file may be passed in to it to initialize the viewer with a pdf directly
window.PDFJS.webViewerLoad();
// open a file in the viewer
window.PDFViewerApplication.open(file);
</script>
</body>
</html>
Normally mozilla's PDF js viewer, will only run as standalone. We forked the project and patched it, so you can include it within a page.
To update this version, get the patched pdf.js source code and build the project
git clone https://github.com/legalthings/pdf.js.git
cd pdf.js
npm install
gulp generic
cd ..
And update the files from source and patch them
cd pdf.js-viewer
npm install
./build.sh ../pdf.js/build/generic/