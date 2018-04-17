PDF.js viewer

PDF.js is a Portable Document Format (PDF) library that is built with HTML5.

This is a build version of the PDF.js, including the viewer.

Installation

bower install pdf .js-viewer

Usage

Include viewer.html using SSI or your favorite templating system.

< html > < head > < title > PDF.js viewer </ title > < script src = "bower_components/pdf.js-viewer/pdf.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower_components/pdf.js-viewer/viewer.css" > < style > html , body { height : 100% ; margin : 0 ; padding : 0 ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div class = "pdfjs" > </ div > < script > var file = 'some-document.pdf' ; window .PDFJS.webViewerLoad(); window .PDFViewerApplication.open(file); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Upgrading the source

Normally mozilla's PDF js viewer, will only run as standalone. We forked the project and patched it, so you can include it within a page.

To update this version, get the patched pdf.js source code and build the project

git clone https://github.com/legalthings/pdf.js.git cd pdf.js npm install gulp generic cd ..

And update the files from source and patch them