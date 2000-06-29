openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pje

pdf.js-extract

by ffalt
0.1.5 (see all)

nodejs lib for extracting data from PDF files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.7K

GitHub Stars

88

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pdf.js-extract

extracts text from PDF files

This is just a library packaged out of the examples for usage of pdf.js with nodejs.

It reads a pdf file and exports all pages & texts with coordinates. This can be e.g. used to extract structured table data.

This package includes a build of pdf.js. why? pdfs-dist installs not needed dependencies into production deployment.

Note: NO OCR!

Install

NPM

test license

Example Usage

javascript async with callback

const PDFExtract = require('pdf.js-extract').PDFExtract;
const pdfExtract = new PDFExtract();
const options = {}; /* see below */
pdfExtract.extract('test.pdf', options, (err, data) => {
  if (err) return console.log(err);
  console.log(data);
});

typescript async with promise

import {PDFExtract, PDFExtractOptions} from 'pdf.js-extract';
const pdfExtract = new PDFExtract();
const options: PDFExtractOptions = {}; /* see below */
pdfExtract.extract('test.pdf', options)
  .then(data => console.log(data))
  .catch(err=> console.log(err));

Options

export interface PDFExtractOptions {
  firstPage?: number; // default:`1` - start extract at page nr
  lastPage?: number; //  stop extract at page nr, no default value
  password?: string; //  for decrypting password-protected PDFs., no default value
  verbosity?: number; // default:`-1` - log level of pdf.js
  normalizeWhitespace?: boolean; // default:`false` - replaces all occurrences of whitespace with standard spaces (0x20).
  disableCombineTextItems?: boolean; // default:`false` - do not attempt to combine  same line {@link TextItem}'s.
}

Example Output

{
  "filename": "helloworld.pdf",
  "meta": {
    "info": {
      "PDFFormatVersion": "1.7",
      "IsAcroFormPresent": false,
      "IsCollectionPresent": false,
      "IsLinearized": true,
      "IsXFAPresent": false
    },
    "metadata": {
      "_metadata": {
        "dc:format": "application/pdf",
        "dc:creator": "someone",
        "dc:title": "This is a hello world PDF file",
        "xmp:createdate": "2000-06-29T10:21:08+11:00",
        "xmp:creatortool": "Microsoft Word 8.0",
        "xmp:modifydate": "2013-10-28T15:24:13-04:00",
        "xmp:metadatadate": "2013-10-28T15:24:13-04:00",
        "pdf:producer": "Acrobat Distiller 4.0 for Windows",
        "xmpmm:documentid": "uuid:0205e221-80a8-459e-a522-635ed5c1e2e6",
        "xmpmm:instanceid": "uuid:68d6ae6d-43c4-472d-9b28-7c4add8f9e46"
      }
    }
  },
  "pages": [
    {
      "pageInfo": {
        "num": 1,
        "scale": 1,
        "rotation": 0,
        "offsetX": 0,
        "offsetY": 0,
        "width": 200,
        "height": 200
      },
      "links": [
        "https://github.com"
      ],
      "content": [
        {
          "x": 70,
          "y": 150,
          "str": "Hello, world!",
          "dir": "ltr",
          "width": 64.656,
          "height": 12,
          "fontName": "Times"
        }
      ]
    }
  ],
  "pdfInfo": {
    "numPages": 1,
    "fingerprint": "1ee9219eb9eaa49acbfc20155ac359c3"
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial