extracts text from PDF files
This is just a library packaged out of the examples for usage of pdf.js with nodejs.
It reads a pdf file and exports all pages & texts with coordinates. This can be e.g. used to extract structured table data.
This package includes a build of pdf.js. why? pdfs-dist installs not needed dependencies into production deployment.
Note: NO OCR!
javascript async with callback
const PDFExtract = require('pdf.js-extract').PDFExtract;
const pdfExtract = new PDFExtract();
const options = {}; /* see below */
pdfExtract.extract('test.pdf', options, (err, data) => {
if (err) return console.log(err);
console.log(data);
});
typescript async with promise
import {PDFExtract, PDFExtractOptions} from 'pdf.js-extract';
const pdfExtract = new PDFExtract();
const options: PDFExtractOptions = {}; /* see below */
pdfExtract.extract('test.pdf', options)
.then(data => console.log(data))
.catch(err=> console.log(err));
export interface PDFExtractOptions {
firstPage?: number; // default:`1` - start extract at page nr
lastPage?: number; // stop extract at page nr, no default value
password?: string; // for decrypting password-protected PDFs., no default value
verbosity?: number; // default:`-1` - log level of pdf.js
normalizeWhitespace?: boolean; // default:`false` - replaces all occurrences of whitespace with standard spaces (0x20).
disableCombineTextItems?: boolean; // default:`false` - do not attempt to combine same line {@link TextItem}'s.
}
Example Output
{
"filename": "helloworld.pdf",
"meta": {
"info": {
"PDFFormatVersion": "1.7",
"IsAcroFormPresent": false,
"IsCollectionPresent": false,
"IsLinearized": true,
"IsXFAPresent": false
},
"metadata": {
"_metadata": {
"dc:format": "application/pdf",
"dc:creator": "someone",
"dc:title": "This is a hello world PDF file",
"xmp:createdate": "2000-06-29T10:21:08+11:00",
"xmp:creatortool": "Microsoft Word 8.0",
"xmp:modifydate": "2013-10-28T15:24:13-04:00",
"xmp:metadatadate": "2013-10-28T15:24:13-04:00",
"pdf:producer": "Acrobat Distiller 4.0 for Windows",
"xmpmm:documentid": "uuid:0205e221-80a8-459e-a522-635ed5c1e2e6",
"xmpmm:instanceid": "uuid:68d6ae6d-43c4-472d-9b28-7c4add8f9e46"
}
}
},
"pages": [
{
"pageInfo": {
"num": 1,
"scale": 1,
"rotation": 0,
"offsetX": 0,
"offsetY": 0,
"width": 200,
"height": 200
},
"links": [
"https://github.com"
],
"content": [
{
"x": 70,
"y": 150,
"str": "Hello, world!",
"dir": "ltr",
"width": 64.656,
"height": 12,
"fontName": "Times"
}
]
}
],
"pdfInfo": {
"numPages": 1,
"fingerprint": "1ee9219eb9eaa49acbfc20155ac359c3"
}
}