PDF.js is a Portable Document Format (PDF) library that is built with HTML5. Our goal is to create a general-purpose, web standards-based platform for parsing and rendering PDFs.

This is a pre-built version of the PDF.js source code. It is automatically generated by the build scripts.

For usage with older browsers or environments, without support for modern features such as e.g. async / await , ReadableStream , optional chaining, nullish coalescing, and private class fields/methods; please see the legacy folder.

See https://github.com/mozilla/pdf.js for learning and contributing.