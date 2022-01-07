openbase logo
pdf-viewer-lib

by mozilla
1.0.0 (see all)

Generic build of PDF.js library.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

304

GitHub Stars

643

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript PDF Generator

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PDF.js

PDF.js is a Portable Document Format (PDF) library that is built with HTML5. Our goal is to create a general-purpose, web standards-based platform for parsing and rendering PDFs.

This is a pre-built version of the PDF.js source code. It is automatically generated by the build scripts.

For usage with older browsers or environments, without support for modern features such as e.g. async/await, ReadableStream, optional chaining, nullish coalescing, and private class fields/methods; please see the legacy folder.

See https://github.com/mozilla/pdf.js for learning and contributing.

