A utility to print PDF files from Node.js and Electron.
If you are looking for a utility that will work on Unix-like operating systems, then take a look at https://github.com/artiebits/unix-print.
Install using
yarn:
yarn add pdf-to-printer
Or
npm:
npm install --save pdf-to-printer
Print a PDF file to the default printer:
import { print } from "pdf-to-printer";
print("assets/pdf-sample.pdf").then(console.log);
A function to print a PDF document.
.print(pdf[, options]) => Promise<void>
Arguments
pdf (
string, Required): A path to the PDF file you want to print. Will throw an error if PDF not specified or not found.
options (
Object, Optional):
printer (
string, Optional): Send a file to the specified printer.
pages (
string, Optional): Specifies which pages to print in the PDF document.
subset (
string, Optional): Will print odd pages only when value is
odd. Will print even pages only when
even.
orientation (
string, Optional): Can provide 90-degree rotation of contents (NOT the rotation of paper which must be pre-set by the choice of printer defaults).
scale (
string, Optional): Supported names
noscale,
shrink and
fit.
monochrome (
boolean, Optional): Prints the document in black and white. Default is
false.
side (
string, Optional): Supported names
duplex,
duplexshort,
duplexlong and
simplex.
bin (
string, Optional): Select tray to print to. Number or name.
paperSize (
string, Optional): Specifies the paper size. Supported names
A2,
A3,
A4,
A5,
A6,
letter,
legal,
tabloid,
statement.
silent (
boolean, Optional): Silences SumatraPDF's error messages.
printDialog (
boolean, Optional): displays the Print dialog for all the files indicated on this command line.
copies(
number, Optional): Specifies how many copies will be printed.
Returns
Promise<void>: a Promise that resolves with undefined.
Examples
To print a PDF file to the default printer:
import { print } from "pdf-to-printer";
print("assets/pdf-sample.pdf").then(console.log);
To print to a specific printer:
import { print } from "pdf-to-printer";
const options = {
printer: "Zebra",
};
print("assets/pdf-sample.pdf", options).then(console.log);
Example with a few print settings. It will print pages 1, 3, 5 and scale them so that they fit into the printable area of the paper.
import { print } from "pdf-to-printer";
const options = {
printer: "Zebra",
pages: "1-3,5",
scale: "fit",
};
print("assets/pdf-sample.pdf", options).then(console.log);
.getPrinters() => Promise<Printer[]>
A function to get a list of available printers.
Returns
Promise<Printer[]>: a Promise that resolves with a list of available printers.
Examples
import { getPrinters } from "pdf-to-printer";
getPrinters().then(console.log);
.getDefaultPrinter() => Promise<Printer | null>
A function to get the default printer info.
Returns
Promise<Printer | null>: a Promise that resolves with the default printer info, or
null if there is no default printer.
Examples
import { getDefaultPrinter } from "pdf-to-printer";
getDefaultPrinter().then(console.log);
