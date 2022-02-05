Node.js PDF printing

A utility to print PDF files from Node.js and Electron.

Supports label printers such as Rollo and Zebra.

Works on Windows only.

If you are looking for a utility that will work on Unix-like operating systems, then take a look at https://github.com/artiebits/unix-print.

Installation

Install using yarn :

yarn add pdf-to-printer

Or npm :

npm install --save pdf-to-printer

Basic Usage

API

A function to print a PDF document.

Arguments

pdf ( string , Required): A path to the PDF file you want to print. Will throw an error if PDF not specified or not found. options ( Object , Optional): printer ( string , Optional): Send a file to the specified printer.

( , Optional): Send a file to the specified printer. pages ( string , Optional): Specifies which pages to print in the PDF document.

( , Optional): Specifies which pages to print in the PDF document. subset ( string , Optional): Will print odd pages only when value is odd . Will print even pages only when even .

( , Optional): Will print odd pages only when value is . Will print even pages only when . orientation ( string , Optional): Can provide 90-degree rotation of contents (NOT the rotation of paper which must be pre-set by the choice of printer defaults).

( , Optional): Can provide 90-degree rotation of contents (NOT the rotation of paper which must be pre-set by the choice of printer defaults). scale ( string , Optional): Supported names noscale , shrink and fit .

( , Optional): Supported names , and . monochrome ( boolean , Optional): Prints the document in black and white. Default is false .

( , Optional): Prints the document in black and white. Default is . side ( string , Optional): Supported names duplex , duplexshort , duplexlong and simplex .

( , Optional): Supported names , , and . bin ( string , Optional): Select tray to print to. Number or name.

( , Optional): Select tray to print to. Number or name. paperSize ( string , Optional): Specifies the paper size. Supported names A2 , A3 , A4 , A5 , A6 , letter , legal , tabloid , statement .

( , Optional): Specifies the paper size. Supported names , , , , , , , , . silent ( boolean , Optional): Silences SumatraPDF's error messages.

( , Optional): Silences SumatraPDF's error messages. printDialog ( boolean , Optional): displays the Print dialog for all the files indicated on this command line.

( , Optional): displays the Print dialog for all the files indicated on this command line. copies ( number , Optional): Specifies how many copies will be printed.

Returns

Promise<void> : a Promise that resolves with undefined.

Examples

To print a PDF file to the default printer:

import { print } from "pdf-to-printer" ; print( "assets/pdf-sample.pdf" ).then( console .log);

To print to a specific printer:

import { print } from "pdf-to-printer" ; const options = { printer : "Zebra" , }; print( "assets/pdf-sample.pdf" , options).then( console .log);

Example with a few print settings. It will print pages 1, 3, 5 and scale them so that they fit into the printable area of the paper.

import { print } from "pdf-to-printer" ; const options = { printer : "Zebra" , pages : "1-3,5" , scale : "fit" , }; print( "assets/pdf-sample.pdf" , options).then( console .log);

A function to get a list of available printers.

Returns

Promise<Printer[]> : a Promise that resolves with a list of available printers.

Examples

import { getPrinters } from "pdf-to-printer" ; getPrinters().then( console .log);

A function to get the default printer info.

Returns

Promise<Printer | null> : a Promise that resolves with the default printer info, or null if there is no default printer.

Examples

import { getDefaultPrinter } from "pdf-to-printer" ; getDefaultPrinter().then( console .log);

If you rely on this package, please consider supporting it:

License

MIT