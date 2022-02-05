openbase logo
ptp

pdf-to-printer

by artiebits
5.1.1

Print PDF, JPEG and PNG from Node.js and Electron.

Overview

Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Node.js PDF printing

A utility to print PDF files from Node.js and Electron.

  • Supports label printers such as Rollo and Zebra.
  • Works on Windows only.

If you are looking for a utility that will work on Unix-like operating systems, then take a look at https://github.com/artiebits/unix-print.

Installation

Install using yarn:

yarn add pdf-to-printer

Or npm:

npm install --save pdf-to-printer

Basic Usage

Print a PDF file to the default printer:

import { print } from "pdf-to-printer";

print("assets/pdf-sample.pdf").then(console.log);

API

A function to print a PDF document.

.print(pdf[, options]) => Promise<void>

Arguments

  1. pdf (string, Required): A path to the PDF file you want to print. Will throw an error if PDF not specified or not found.
  2. options (Object, Optional):
    • printer ( string, Optional): Send a file to the specified printer.
    • pages (string, Optional): Specifies which pages to print in the PDF document.
    • subset (string, Optional): Will print odd pages only when value is odd. Will print even pages only when even.
    • orientation (string, Optional): Can provide 90-degree rotation of contents (NOT the rotation of paper which must be pre-set by the choice of printer defaults).
    • scale (string, Optional): Supported names noscale, shrink and fit.
    • monochrome (boolean, Optional): Prints the document in black and white. Default is false.
    • side (string, Optional): Supported names duplex, duplexshort, duplexlong and simplex.
    • bin (string, Optional): Select tray to print to. Number or name.
    • paperSize (string, Optional): Specifies the paper size. Supported names A2, A3, A4, A5, A6, letter, legal, tabloid, statement.
    • silent (boolean, Optional): Silences SumatraPDF's error messages.
    • printDialog (boolean, Optional): displays the Print dialog for all the files indicated on this command line.
    • copies(number, Optional): Specifies how many copies will be printed.

Returns

Promise<void>: a Promise that resolves with undefined.

Examples

To print a PDF file to the default printer:

import { print } from "pdf-to-printer";

print("assets/pdf-sample.pdf").then(console.log);

To print to a specific printer:

import { print } from "pdf-to-printer";

const options = {
  printer: "Zebra",
};

print("assets/pdf-sample.pdf", options).then(console.log);

Example with a few print settings. It will print pages 1, 3, 5 and scale them so that they fit into the printable area of the paper.

import { print } from "pdf-to-printer";

const options = {
  printer: "Zebra",
  pages: "1-3,5",
  scale: "fit",
};

print("assets/pdf-sample.pdf", options).then(console.log);

.getPrinters() => Promise<Printer[]>

A function to get a list of available printers.

Returns

Promise<Printer[]>: a Promise that resolves with a list of available printers.

Examples

import { getPrinters } from "pdf-to-printer";

getPrinters().then(console.log);

.getDefaultPrinter() => Promise<Printer | null>

A function to get the default printer info.

Returns

Promise<Printer | null>: a Promise that resolves with the default printer info, or null if there is no default printer.

Examples

import { getDefaultPrinter } from "pdf-to-printer";

getDefaultPrinter().then(console.log);

License

MIT

