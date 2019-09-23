Installation

npm i pdf-thumbnail

Getting started

This module works with gm, so you have to install imagemagick and ghostscript on your pc.

On Mac OS X:

brew install imagemagick brew install ghostscript

On Linux:

$ sudo apt- get install imagemagick $ sudo apt- get install ghostscript

What is pdf-thumbnail?

pdf-thumbnail creates a thumbnail of the first page of a pdf file. You can also manipulate the image:

You can resize it

You can compress it with less quality

You can crop it

How to use it

pdf-thumbnail returns a Promise:

const pdf = require ( 'pdf-thumbnail' ); const pdfBuffer = require ( 'fs' ).readFileSync( '/some/path/example.pdf' ); pdf( pdfBuffer, options ) .then(data => { }) .catch( err => console .log(err))

Options

An object where you can put the operations you would like to do on the thumbnail. The current available operations are:

Compress

Crop

Resize

Compress

const pdf = require ( 'pdf-thumbnail' ); const pdfBuffer = require ( 'fs' ).readFileSync( '/some/path/example.pdf' ); pdf(pdfBuffer, { compress : { type : 'JPEG' , quality : 70 } }) .then( data => { }) .catch( err => console .log(err))

Crop

const pdf = require ( 'pdf-thumbnail' ); const pdfBuffer = require ( 'fs' ).readFileSync( '/some/path/example.pdf' ); pdf(pdfBuffer, { crop : { width : 200 , height : 400 , x : 0 , y : 0 } }) .then( data => { }) .catch( err => console .log(err))

If you want to crop the image keeping the aspect ratio, yuo have to add another key to the object:

crop: { width: 200 , height: 400 , x: 0 , y: 0 , ratio: true //default true }

Resize

const pdf = require ( 'pdf-thumbnail' ); const pdfBuffer = require ( 'fs' ).readFileSync( '/some/path/example.pdf' ); pdf(pdfBuffer, { resize : { width : 200 , height : 200 , } }) .then( data => { }) .catch( err => console .log(err))

Example

See a few examples here

People

License

MIT