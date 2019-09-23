openbase logo
pdf-thumbnail

by Nicolò Fuccella
1.0.6 (see all)

npm package to create the preview of a pdf file

Readme

pdf-thumbnail

Installation

Installation

$ npm i pdf-thumbnail

Getting started

This module works with gm, so you have to install imagemagick and ghostscript on your pc.

On Mac OS X:

$ brew install imagemagick
$ brew install ghostscript

On Linux:

$ sudo apt-get install imagemagick
$ sudo apt-get install ghostscript

What is pdf-thumbnail?

pdf-thumbnail creates a thumbnail of the first page of a pdf file. You can also manipulate the image:

  • You can resize it
  • You can compress it with less quality
  • You can crop it

How to use it

pdf-thumbnail returns a Promise:

const pdf = require('pdf-thumbnail');
const pdfBuffer = require('fs').readFileSync('/some/path/example.pdf');

pdf(
  pdfBuffer, /*Buffer or stream of the pdf*/
  options
)
  .then(data /*Stream of the image*/ => {
    // ...
  })
  .catch(err => console.log(err))

Options

An object where you can put the operations you would like to do on the thumbnail. The current available operations are:

  • Compress
  • Crop
  • Resize

Compress

const pdf = require('pdf-thumbnail');
const pdfBuffer = require('fs').readFileSync('/some/path/example.pdf');

pdf(pdfBuffer, {
  compress: {
    type: 'JPEG',  //default
    quality: 70    //default
  }
})
  .then(data => {
    // ...
  })
  .catch(err => console.log(err))

Crop

const pdf = require('pdf-thumbnail');
const pdfBuffer = require('fs').readFileSync('/some/path/example.pdf');

pdf(pdfBuffer, {
  crop: {
    width: 200,
    height: 400,
    x: 0,
    y: 0
  }
})
  .then(data => {
     // ...
  })
  .catch(err => console.log(err))

If you want to crop the image keeping the aspect ratio, yuo have to add another key to the object:

crop: {
  width: 200,
  height: 400,
  x: 0,
  y: 0,
  ratio: true  //default true
 }

Resize

const pdf = require('pdf-thumbnail');
const pdfBuffer = require('fs').readFileSync('/some/path/example.pdf');

pdf(pdfBuffer, {
  resize: {
    width: 200,   //default
    height: 200,  //default
  }
})
  .then(data => {
    // ...
  })
  .catch(err => console.log(err))

Example

See a few examples here

People

License

MIT

