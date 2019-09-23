$ npm i pdf-thumbnail
This module works with gm, so you have to install imagemagick and ghostscript on your pc.
On Mac OS X:
$ brew install imagemagick
$ brew install ghostscript
On Linux:
$ sudo apt-get install imagemagick
$ sudo apt-get install ghostscript
pdf-thumbnail creates a thumbnail of the first page of a pdf file. You can also manipulate the image:
pdf-thumbnail returns a Promise:
const pdf = require('pdf-thumbnail');
const pdfBuffer = require('fs').readFileSync('/some/path/example.pdf');
pdf(
pdfBuffer, /*Buffer or stream of the pdf*/
options
)
.then(data /*Stream of the image*/ => {
// ...
})
.catch(err => console.log(err))
An object where you can put the operations you would like to do on the thumbnail. The current available operations are:
const pdf = require('pdf-thumbnail');
const pdfBuffer = require('fs').readFileSync('/some/path/example.pdf');
pdf(pdfBuffer, {
compress: {
type: 'JPEG', //default
quality: 70 //default
}
})
.then(data => {
// ...
})
.catch(err => console.log(err))
const pdf = require('pdf-thumbnail');
const pdfBuffer = require('fs').readFileSync('/some/path/example.pdf');
pdf(pdfBuffer, {
crop: {
width: 200,
height: 400,
x: 0,
y: 0
}
})
.then(data => {
// ...
})
.catch(err => console.log(err))
If you want to crop the image keeping the aspect ratio, yuo have to add another key to the object:
crop: {
width: 200,
height: 400,
x: 0,
y: 0,
ratio: true //default true
}
const pdf = require('pdf-thumbnail');
const pdfBuffer = require('fs').readFileSync('/some/path/example.pdf');
pdf(pdfBuffer, {
resize: {
width: 200, //default
height: 200, //default
}
})
.then(data => {
// ...
})
.catch(err => console.log(err))
See a few examples here
MIT