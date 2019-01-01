openbase logo
pte

pdf-text-extract

by Noah Isaacson
1.5.0 (see all)

Extract text from pdfs that contain searchable pdf text

Readme

PDF Text Extract

Extract text from pdfs that contain searchable pdf text. The module is wrapper that calls the pdftotext command to perform the actual extraction

Installation

npm install --save pdf-text-extract

You will need the pdftotext binary available on your path. There are packages available for many different operating systems

See https://github.com/nisaacson/pdf-extract#osx for how to install the pdftotext command

Usage

As a module

extract(filePath, [options], [pdftotextcommand], callback)

Options and pdftotextcommand are not required.

var path = require('path')
var filePath = path.join(__dirname, 'test/data/multipage.pdf')
var extract = require('pdf-text-extract')
extract(filePath, function (err, pages) {
  if (err) {
    console.dir(err)
    return
  }
  console.dir(pages)
})

The output will be an array of where each entry is a page of text. If you want just a string of all pages you can set the option to splitPages: false.

var filePath = path.join(__dirname, 'test/data/multipage.pdf')
var extract = require('pdf-text-extract')
extract(filePath, { splitPages: false }, function (err, text) {
  if (err) {
    console.dir(err)
    return
  }
  console.dir(text)
})

You can set the following options:

  • firstPage: First page to extract
  • lastPage: Last page to extract
  • resolution: in dpi, as is specified by pdftotext -r
  • crop: Should be an object { x:x, y:y, w:w, h:h }
  • layout: Should be either layout, raw or htmlmeta. Default: layout
  • encoding: Should be either UCS-2, ASCII7, Latin1, UTF-8, ZapfDingbats or Symbol. Default: UTF-8
  • eol: End of line convention. One of either: unix, dos or mac
  • ownerPassword: Owner password (for encrypted files)
  • userPassword: User password (for encrypted files)
  • splitPages: If true, the result will be an array of pages. Default: true.

If needed you can pass optional arguments to the extract function. These will be passed to the child_process.spawn call.

var filePath = path.join(__dirname, 'test/data/multipage.pdf')
var extract = require('pdf-text-extract')
var options = {
  cwd: "./"
}
extract(filePath, options, function (err, pages) {
  if (err) {
    console.dir(err)
    return
  }
  console.dir('extracted pages', pages)
})

You can also override the command for pdftotext if it is installed in a location that is not available in the PATH environment variable

var filePath = path.join(__dirname, 'test/data/multipage.pdf')
var pdfToTextCommand = '/opt/bin/pdftotext'
var extract = require('pdf-text-extract')
var options = {
  cwd: "./"
}
extract(filePath, options, pdfToTextCommand, function (err, pages) {
  if (err) {
    console.dir(err)
    return
  }
  console.dir('extracted pages', pages)
})

ES6 promises are supported. You can now call .then(onFulfilled[, onRejected]):

var filePath = path.join(__dirname, 'test/data/multipage.pdf')
var Extract = require('../index.js')
var extract = new Extract(filePath)

extract.then(function (pages) {
  console.dir('extracted pages', pages)
}).catch(function (err) {
  console.error('error:', err)
})

As a command line tool

npm install -g pdf-text-extract

Execute with the filePath as an argument. Output will be json-formatted array of pages

pdf-text-extract ./test/data/multipage.pdf
# outputs
# ['<page 1 content...>', '<page 2 content...>']

Test

# install dev dependencies
npm install
# run tests
npm test

